26.02.2020 22:52:00

Industries Lowest Current-Voltage 2-Wire Inductive Proximity Sensor [3 µA, +2.3V]

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury United Electronics, Inc. announces the release of their new True-Off™ Series (M18M2) 2-Wire Inductive Proximity Sensors. The True-Off™ Series is the industry's lowest operating current and voltage 2-wire Inductive Proximity Sensor.

Mercury United Electronics, Inc. Logo

This True-Off™ Series utilizes the patented Mirow Brand Sensors technology to operate at the industry's lowest off-state leakage current (residual current) level of 3 µA (typ.) and the lowest "on" voltage level of +2.3V, making it ideal for low current portable/battery operated applications. A short YouTube video demonstrating the performance advantages can be viewed at the following link: https://youtu.be/d7wlVLCkx8M.

The low minimum operating voltage of +2.3V also makes this sensor directly compatible with most types of computers for portable robotics, motor controls, and automation. This sensor provides excellent results with difficult-to-detect objects that use aluminum or copper metals.

Features:

  • Ultra-low off-state leakage current: 5 µA max.
  • Ultra-low on-state holding current: 20 µA min.
  • Low minimum operating voltage: +2.3V min.

Additional information and datasheets can be found at:
https://mercuryunited.com/index.php?route=information/information&information_id=47

About MERCURY

Mercury United Electronics, Inc. has manufactured quartz crystals and clock oscillators since 1973, headquartered in Taiwan, now offering the industry's lowest operating power inductive sensor for the consumer market where low voltages and currents are critical.

CONTACT:
Art Trejo, National Sales Manager
Art-Trejo@MercuryUnited.com
(T) 909-466-0427 ext. 33
Mercury United YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6jM4yFQ0EZcs8AObSqVn1Q

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industries-lowest-current-voltage-2-wire-inductive-proximity-sensor-3-a-2-3v-301012095.html

SOURCE Mercury United Electronics, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

15:43
Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
14:44
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.75% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
13:00
Am Ölmarkt geht die Angst um, Gold als sicherer Hafen und Krisenwährung gefragt
11:00
Natural Gas Outlook for 2020
08:45
Ausverkauf setzt sich fort
25.02.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (69%) auf Partners Group Holding AG, Lonza Group AG, Geberit AG
24.02.20
Mieser Wochenstart Dank Coronavirus | BX Swiss TV
24.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10:00
Schroders: Klimadisruption: die neue Normalität
25.02.20
Schroders: Umweltinitiativen verbessern Stockholms Rang im Global Cities Index
24.02.20
Schroders: Wasserstoffwirtschaft - mehr als nur heisse Luft?
mehr
Mieser Wochenstart Dank Coronavirus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bei diesen Unternehmen gibt es im Jahresverlauf noch steuerfreie Dividenden
Novartis-Aktien sehr schwach nach Sicherheitsbedenken bei Beovu
Reich beschenkt: Elon Musk zieht für Tesla die Spendierhosen an
Diese Branche dürfte immun gegen die Coronavirus-Sorgen sein
Wall Street rauscht weiter ab -- SMI schliesst tief im Minus -- DAX fällt zeitweise auf neues Jahrestief -- Asiens Börsen zeigen leichte Erholungstendenzen
Corona-Krise: Dow letztlich schwächer -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX geht leichter aus dem Handel -- Indizes in Fernost letztlich im Minus
Buffett-Gefährte Munger hält Tesla-Chef Elon Musk für "sonderbar"
Kramp-Karrenbauer gibt Merkel Jobgarantie
CS- und UBS-Aktien profitieren nur kurz: Finma beurteilt Notfallpläne der Credit Suisse und UBS als umsetzbar
Rekordjagd an der Börse: Diese Aktie hängt selbst Tesla bei der diesjährigen Performance ab

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Corona-Krise: Dow letztlich schwächer -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX geht leichter aus dem Handel -- Indizes in Fernost letztlich im Minus
Am Mittwoch konnte sich der heimische Aktienmarkt vorsichtig erholen, wogegen es an den deutschen Börsen weiter bergab ging. Die Wall Street konnte sich nur teilweise erholen. In Asien setzten sich rote Vorzeichen durch.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;