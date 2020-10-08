+++ Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple - kurz vor dem Ausbruch? Jetzt Krypto handeln! +++ -w-
08.10.2020 12:43:00

Industrial SkyWorks Inc. Secures Multi-year AI Software Contract with Ontario Power Generation

TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial SkyWorks Inc. has signed a multi-year contract to provide artificial intelligence software and data solutions for Ontario Power Generation (OPG)'s remote, drone-based inspections program. The groundbreaking agreement will leverage both on-premise and cloud-based implementations of Industrial SkyWorks' Qii.AI data analytics platform and will enable OPG to develop its own, proprietary AI capability for the remote, auto-analysis of energy assets.

"Launching Qii.AI with a globally-renowned leader in the energy sector such as Ontario Power Generation, is incredibly exciting for our team," said Michael Cohen, CEO of Industrial SkyWorks, "The critical nature and volume of OPG's assets and data, combined with our digital learning platform provides a force-multiplier that will create immediate value to the partnership." 

About Industrial SkyWorks Inc.: Industrial SkyWorks is an artificial intelligence development company whose launch product is Qii.AI ™, a visual analytics platform for the drone inspection market. Qii.AI allows users to securely analyze, optimize, and share visual asset data.  Qii.AI allows organizations to implement customized Artificial Intelligence learning, so as to leverage visual data for more proactive asset maintenance and monitoring.

Media Contact: 

Xinbo Zhang
Industrial SkyWorks
647-923-9962
255936@email4pr.com 
https://qii.ai/

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industrial-skyworks-inc-secures-multi-year-ai-software-contract-with-ontario-power-generation-301148235.html

SOURCE Industrial SkyWorks Inc

