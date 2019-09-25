Industrial Real Estate Executive, Mark Levy, Joins Hilco Redevelopment Partners as Executive Vice President - Industrial Acquisitions

CHICAGO, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Redevelopment Partners (www.hilcoredev.com), a unit of Hilco Global, announced today that Mark Levy has joined its real estate redevelopment team as Executive Vice President – Industrial Acquisitions.

Mr. Levy will be responsible for expanding the acquisition team and strategy, with a focus on continuing to source and complete industrial redevelopment transactions throughout North America within Hilco's real estate redevelopment operating company. Mr. Levy brings an impressive 28-year track record of having delivered and managed over 40 Million Square Feet of acquired real estate totaling $2.5 Billion in assets under management spanning over 5,000 Acres. Throughout his career, Mr. Levy has held several senior leadership roles in asset management, capital deployment and development for both public and private real estate companies.

Most recently, Levy served as Executive Managing Director at JLL and a member of the firm's regional executive leadership team. During Mark's tenure at JLL, he was responsible for several key growth initiatives, including greatly expanding the firm's institutional advisory business as well as leading the National Ports, Airports and Global Infrastructure Practice. Additionally, Mr. Levy led broad based teams on several high profile and complex industrial projects nationwide, including Tradepoint Atlantic, which was acquired by Hilco Redevelopment Partners in 2012 and is one of the most successful industrial redevelopments in the United States today. At Hilco, Levy will collaborate closely with Jeremy Grey, another top real estate executive hire who joined the firm's industrial real estate platform.

Roberto Perez, CEO - Hilco Redevelopment Partners said, "This is another important step for our real estate redevelopment group as we build a world class leadership team which will fuel further growth and expansion. Mark has an impressive track record as a business builder and adds a depth of industrial/infrastructure experience to this role having completed many large scale industrial real estate transactions, including working with HRP on Tradepoint Atlantic."

Immediately prior to JLL, Levy served as Investment Officer/ Regional Head of Capital Deployment in the Eastern United States for Prologis. Formerly, he ran the company's Mid –Atlantic operations, with responsibility for all company activities including asset management, development, acquisitions and leasing. Mark's previous positions also include Florida Regional Vice President for Duke Realty Corporation and Regional Vice President/General Manager of Florida operations for Opus Corporation. Mark started his career in commercial real estate in New York City in 1991.

Mr. Levy said, "I've been impressed by Hilco's approach to sourcing and investing in unique deals that are not only delivering a fantastic ROI but also creating incredible economic opportunity in and around cities across the country by transforming older industrial properties that have run their useful life." Levy continued, "Having worked together on the Tradepoint Atlantic project in Baltimore, I believe that the entire team at HRP is deeply committed to building one of the most innovative real estate firms in the nation."

Jeffrey Hecktman, CEO of Hilco Global, the financial services parent company of Hilco Redevelopment Partners headquartered in Northbrook, IL., indicated that the real estate operating unit has expanded significantly over the last several years having completed many significant deals throughout North America. Mr. Hecktman said, "Mark represents the best and brightest talent in the real estate industry and we're thrilled to have him join the operating company. By leveraging his network with Hilco Global investment capital, I'm confident Mark will source really exciting new deals and help us continue the successful growth path we have been on over the last several years."

Mr. Levy currently serves as a member of the Zell Lurie Real Estate Center at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and is a founding member of the Board of Advisors at the George Mason University School of Management Center for Real Estate and Entrepreneurship. Additionally, Levy also serves on the Board of Directors and is a Research Foundation Trustee with NAIOP, as well as sitting on the Board of Directors of the Greater Washington Board of Trade. Also, he is an active member of the Urban Land Institute and the United States Capital Historical Society.

About Hilco Redevelopment Partners (HRP): HRP (www.hilcoredev.com) provides a single integrated solution to maximize the value of industrial sites by leveraging unique capabilities of Hilco Global to efficiently develop and redevelop complex assets. As the industry leader in successfully completing large industrial redevelopment projects, HRP is a trusted partner and principal investor that maximizes value by developing and managing state-of-the-art warehouses, fulfillment centers, and other industrial facilities located near major transportation hubs, ports, and other strategic infrastructure assets to create supply chain efficiencies for end users. HRP's facilities are developed to meet customer's needs and located in markets with strong labor pools and dense population. Hilco Redevelopment Partners is a unit of Northbrook, Illinois based Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com). Hilco Global operates more than twenty specialized business units offering services that include asset valuation and appraisal, tangible and intangible acquisition and disposition of assets, real estate advisory, strategic equity investments, and much more.

