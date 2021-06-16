SMI 11’966 0.4%  SPI 15’356 0.3%  Dow 34’299 -0.3%  DAX 15’696 -0.2%  Euro 1.0900 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’146 0.1%  Gold 1’854 -0.2%  Bitcoin 35’131 -2.8%  Dollar 0.8996 0.1%  Öl 74.3 0.1% 

Industrial Nanotech Aktie [Valor: 1977651 / ISIN: US4562771026]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
16.06.2021 13:53:00

Industrial Nanotech, Inc. Launches New Smart Coating Subsidiary and Announces Plan to Partner With 300 Independent Sales Representatives To Sell First-To-Market, Patent Pending, Self Reporting Coa...

Industrial Nanotech
0.01 USD 13.33%
Kaufen Verkaufen

GOLDEN, Calif., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Nanotech Inc (Pink Sheets: INTK), a company that specializes in nanotechnology innovation and product development, today announced the launch of a new subsidiary, TakingPaint Inc., to sell the Company's patent pending line of self reporting coatings.

Industrial Nanotech logo

"Our focus for TalkingPaint Inc is on safety and our products will provide an early warning signal of dangerous conditions before they become deadly," states Stuart Burchill, CEO/CTO of Industrial Nanotech Inc.

Mr. Burchill continues, "We are targeting very specific areas of plants, facilities and buildings and plan to work with a team of over 300 established independent representatives in the US and a multinational partner based in Italy to serve Europe. Additional international distribution partners are planned."

The Company anticipates the revenue from these new products to reach $96 million dollars US within three years and continue strong growth as the product becomes the new industry standard.

Mr. Burchill concludes, "This initiative is the result of 16 years of hard work and a collaboration between some of the best business and science minds in the world. We are very confident in a successful outcome."

Watch for additional specific product details and markets served in upcoming press releases and at the company website, www.talkingpaint.com, to be fully completed in July 2021.

About Industrial Nanotech, Inc.

Industrial Nanotech Inc. is a global nanoscience solutions and research leader.

See www.industrial-nanotech.com for more information.

Safe Harbor Statement

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release includes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, the ability to meet customer demand, the ability to manage growth, acquisitions of technology, equipment, or human resources, the effect of economic and business conditions, and the ability to attract and retain skilled personnel.

The Company is not obligated to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industrial-nanotech-inc-launches-new-smart-coating-subsidiary-and-announces-plan-to-partner-with-300-independent-sales-representatives-to-sell-first-to-market-patent-pending-self-reporting-coatings-in-over-2-5-billion-industr-301313657.html

SOURCE Industrial Nanotech, Inc.

﻿

Nachrichten zu Industrial Nanotech Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Industrial Nanotech Inc

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Eine Innovation am Index Markt – BeneFaktor Indizes – Was hat es damit auf sich? | BX Swiss TV

Heute ist BX Swiss TV zu Gast bei Daubenthaler & Cie. in Stuttgart. Alexander Berger, politischer Analyst, erklärt, welche Rolle ein Indexberater übernimmt. Neben bekannten Aktienindizes, wie SMI, DAX und S&P500 gibt es auch spezialisierte Indizes. Eine Innovation am Indexmarkt sind die BeneFaktor Indizes von Daubenthaler und Cie. Was es damit auf sich hat und wie man mit diesen sogar gemeinnützige Organisationen unterstützen kann erläutert Alexander Berger im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

 

Alexander Berger: Eine Innovation am Index Markt – BeneFaktor Indizes – Was hat es damit auf sich? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

08:19 SMI - Luft wird immer dünner
05:53 Daily Markets: Nasdaq 100 – Direkt im Widerstandsbereich / Swisscom – Durchbruch über Widerstand?
15.06.21 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: Fussball EM - Zählen Sponsoren und Ausstattern zu den Gewinnern?
15.06.21 Marktüberblick: Nordex mit Großauftrag gesucht
15.06.21 Alexander Berger: Eine Innovation am Index Markt – BeneFaktor Indizes – Was hat es damit auf sich? | BX Swiss TV
11.06.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Delivery Hero, Zalando, Zur Rose
10.06.21 Lyxor: Weshalb Unternehmensanleihen mit ESG-Filter eine attraktive Wahl sind
10.06.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Softwareone Holding AG
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

CS-Aktie im Minus: Credit Suisse will offenbar erste Versicherungsansprüche wegen Greensill einfordern
Meyer Burger-Aktie weit im Plus: Meyer Burger will mit frischem Kapital Umbau und Umsatz anschieben
TUI verzeichnet deutlichen Nachfrageschub für Sommer und Herbst - TUI-Aktie verliert
Unterschätzung der Inflationsrisiken: Deutsche Bank warnt vor globaler "Zeitbombe"
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie legt zu: Relief-Partner NRx bestätigt frühere Erfolge zu COVID-Mittel
Studie untersucht Korrelation: Aktienmärkte haben Einfluss auf Bitcoin und Co. - und umgekehrt
Wall Street beendet Handel mit Verlusten -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX geht fester in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich leichter
Leonteq erwartet Rekordgewinn für erstes Halbjahr 2021 - Aktie springt hoch
Roche-Aktie in Grün: Roche kündigt für Fachkongress EAN Vielzahl an Daten aus Neuro-Portfolio an
Warten auf US-Notenbank: SMI mit neuem Rekordhoch -- DAX wenig bewegt -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich verlustreich

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit