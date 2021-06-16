Industrial Nanotech, Inc. Launches New Smart Coating Subsidiary and Announces Plan to Partner With 300 Independent Sales Representatives To Sell First-To-Market, Patent Pending, Self Reporting Coa...

GOLDEN, Calif., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Nanotech Inc (Pink Sheets: INTK), a company that specializes in nanotechnology innovation and product development, today announced the launch of a new subsidiary, TakingPaint Inc., to sell the Company's patent pending line of self reporting coatings.

"Our focus for TalkingPaint Inc is on safety and our products will provide an early warning signal of dangerous conditions before they become deadly," states Stuart Burchill, CEO/CTO of Industrial Nanotech Inc.

Mr. Burchill continues, "We are targeting very specific areas of plants, facilities and buildings and plan to work with a team of over 300 established independent representatives in the US and a multinational partner based in Italy to serve Europe. Additional international distribution partners are planned."

The Company anticipates the revenue from these new products to reach $96 million dollars US within three years and continue strong growth as the product becomes the new industry standard.

Mr. Burchill concludes, "This initiative is the result of 16 years of hard work and a collaboration between some of the best business and science minds in the world. We are very confident in a successful outcome."

Watch for additional specific product details and markets served in upcoming press releases and at the company website, www.talkingpaint.com, to be fully completed in July 2021.

About Industrial Nanotech, Inc.

Industrial Nanotech Inc. is a global nanoscience solutions and research leader.

See www.industrial-nanotech.com for more information.

Safe Harbor Statement

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release includes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, the ability to meet customer demand, the ability to manage growth, acquisitions of technology, equipment, or human resources, the effect of economic and business conditions, and the ability to attract and retain skilled personnel.

The Company is not obligated to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

