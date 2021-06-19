|
19.06.2021 05:51:00
Industrial Fastener Seal Market | USD 323.98 million growth expected during 2021-2025 | Technavio
NEW YORK, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The industrial fastener seal market is set to grow by USD 323.98 million, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio's in-depth market research reports include value chain analysis and validation techniques to help industry leaders improve their business.
Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Industrial Fastener Seal Market Analysis Report by Product (Ring type seals, Static seals, Thread seals, and Specialty products), End-user (Process Industries and Discrete industries), Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA), and Distribution channel (Sales through OEMs and Direct sales to end-users), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions.
The industrial fastener seal market is driven by the increasing use of fastener seals in the automotive sector. In addition, the capability of fastener seals to withstand harsh industrial operations is anticipated to boost the growth of the Industrial Fastener Seal Market.
The massive expansion and demand for automobiles from APAC is one of the major forces driving the growth of the automotive industry. The automotive industry is growing by incorporating innovative designs and specifications to manufacture high-end vehicles. Fastener seals are used in the automotive industry to achieve better control in the manufacturing of automobiles. The installation of the fastener seals in the industrial equipment offers better control and remains protected against internal and external contaminations. Due to its precise connection, the fastener seals become feasible to carry out high load applications without wear. These factors are leading to an increased adoption rate of fastener seals in the automotive industry.
Major Five Industrial Fastener Seal Companies:
AB SKF
AB SKF offers fastener seals through its company CR Seals.
All Seals Inc.
All Seals Inc. offers Fastener and Fitting Seals such as Stat O Seals, Thread Seals, Lock O Seals, and other Selas.
EnPro Industries Inc.
EnPro Industries Inc. offers fastener seals for various industries and applications such as Oil and gas, semiconductors, new energies such as hydrogen, life sciences, and other industries.
ERIKS N.V.
ERIKS N.V. offers an industrial fastener seal.
Freudenberg FST GmbH
Freudenberg FST GmbH offers Radial Shaft Seals, Cassette and Combi Seals, Axial Seals, and other related products.
Industrial Fastener Seal Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2020-2025)
- Ring-type seals - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Static seals - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Thread seals - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Specialty products - size and forecast 2020-2025
Industrial Fastener Seal Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2020-2025)
- Process industries - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Discrete industries - size and forecast 2020-2025
Industrial Fastener Seal Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2020-2025)
- APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025
Industrial Fastener Seal Market Distribution channel Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2020-2025)
- Sales through OEMs - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Direct sales to end-users - size and forecast 2020-2025
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
