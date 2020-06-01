Industrial Coatings Market Size Worth $101.9 Billion by 2027 | CAGR 3.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global industrial coatings market size is expected to reach USD 101.9 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 3.0% over the forecast period, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing product demand from the general industry, automotive and refinish, oil and gas, marine, mining, power generation, electronics and aerospace industry is expected to propel market growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

Asia-Pacific dominated the market during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027 and is projected to witness a revenue-based CAGR of 3.4%

The acrylic segment is anticipated to witness highest revenue-based CAGR owing to its rising demand in various end-use industries

Various strategic initiatives were recorded over the past few years in order to boost the growth of the market. For instance, in July 2019 , Axalta Coating Systems, LLC showcased its new technology Amarium Pre-Catalyzed Lacquers for use in wood blazings. The new technology is employed for various applications including wooden furniture, cabinets, and other interior wood surfaces and protects the surface from ultra-violet radiation.

Read 151 page research report with ToC on "Industrial Coatings Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Acrylic, Alkyd, Polyurethane, Epoxy, Polyester), By Technology, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/industrial-coatings-market

Industrial coatings are widely used in general industrial applications such as in heat exchangers, steel structure, containers, concrete, furniture, appliances, and material handling equipment to protect them from heat and humidity. It also helps to protect equipment against corrosion, abrasion, and chemical attack, and thereby improves product efficiency.

Growing economies such as Brazil, China, and India are expected to provide new opportunities for the market on account of rapid industrialization. The presence of a large number of manufacturers is also projected to fuel the demand for industrial coatings for general industrial applications. However, the outbreak of COVID-19 in China and other countries, including India, Australia, Thailand, and Japan, has resulted in lockdown of major cities and caused a sharp slowdown in manufacturing industries, which is expected to hinder market growth in the coming years.

Based on product, the alkyd segment is anticipated to witness substantial growth rate over the forecast period. Alkyd coatings are used in an industrial environment majorly for metal coatings. They have good gloss, color retention, and corrosion resistance properties. In addition, they increase the durability of metal, which find application in the glazing of various structures such as bridges, towers, oil and gas plants, automotive parts, and marine vessels.

Alkyd coatings segment is expected to witness a volume-based CAGR of 2.6% over the forecast period. Rising product demand is attributed to its expanding application scope in construction, automotive, and oil and gas industries. The presence of low VOC is also expected to drive the segment in matured countries of Europe along with U.S. and Canada.

The powder based segment is projected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period. It is more durable and eco-friendly as compared to its counterparts. Powder based coatings have negligible VOC content due to the absence of solvents and thus, they comply more efficiently and economically with the Environmental Protection (EP) regulations. They are widely used in agricultural equipment, automotive, machine components, mechanical parts, building facades, and electrical fixtures to prevent corrosion and provide a thicker blazing. Increasing demand for farming equipment such as tractors in Brazil, India, and China is expected to drive the segment.

Grand View Research has segmented the global industrial coatings market on the basis of product, technology, end use, and region:

Industrial Coatings Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Acrylic



Alkyd



Polyurethane



Epoxy



Polyester



Others

Industrial Coatings Technology Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Solvent Borne



Water Borne



Powder Based



Others

Industrial Coatings End Use Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

General Industrial



Marine



Automotive & Vehicle Refinish



Electronics



Aerospace



Oil & Gas



Mining



Power Generation



Others

Industrial Coatings Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K.





Italy



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia





South Korea





ASEAN



Central & South America



Brazil





Argentina



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia





UAE

List of Key Players of Industrial Coatings Market

Akzo Nobel N.V.



Axalta Coating Systems, LLC



Jotun



PPG Industries, Inc.



The Sherwin-Williams Company



Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.



Hempel A/S

Find more research reports on Paints, Coatings & Printing Inks Industry, by Grand View Research:

Medical Device Coating Market – Global medical device coating market size was valued at USD 9.99 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Global medical device coating market size was valued at in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3% from 2020 to 2027. Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market – Global traffic road marking coatings market size was valued at USD 4.5 billion in 2019 and is projected to register a CAGR of 6.0% from 2020 to 2027.

in 2019 and is projected to register a CAGR of 6.0% from 2020 to 2027. Thermal Spray Coatings Market – Global thermal spray coatings market size was valued at 10.12 billion in 2019 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industrial-coatings-market-size-worth-101-9-billion-by-2027--cagr-3-0-grand-view-research-inc-301068341.html

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.