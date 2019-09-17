Indra Nooyi And Gen. Colin Powell Join Top Supply Chain And Procurement Execs To Headline GEP Innovate 2019 Digital Transformation Conference On Oct. 2-3

- Impressive roster of business and technology leaders to share insight and experience around innovation, disruption, strategy and operations at GEP's annual software customer event

CLARK, New Jersey, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP, a leading provider of supply chain and procurement solutions to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced today that former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi and retired Gen. Colin L Powell are scheduled to speak at GEP Innovate 2019, an annual customer conference for GEP software customers. The conference will be held this year on October 2 and 3 at the famed JW Marriott Essex House at Central Park South in New York City.

Nooyi and Powell anchor an agenda that includes presentations, case studies and panel discussions led by GEP customers, including Chevron, Microsoft, Macy's, Ecolab, the University of California, and many others. More details are available at www.smartbygep.com/GEPInnovate19

Major themes and topics include artificial intelligence (AI) and cognitive computing, next-gen technologies and user experience, should-cost modeling, best practices in implementation for complex global enterprises, and customer case studies led by customers themselves.

GEP Innovate 2019 is an invitation-only conference. For further information, please contact event concierge Kaycee DeVoogd at kaycee.devoogd@gep.com or call 732-877-7639.

GEP's unified source-to-pay (S2P) software platform, SMART by GEP®, is a complete procurement platform that unifies all the functions of procurement in a single product that is native to cloud, touch and mobile technologies. SMART by GEP leverages cloud economics to deliver a solution that easily handles the heaviest processing requirements of GEP's Fortune 500 and Global 2000 clients, while eliminating burdensome infrastructure and support costs.

All GEP products are platform agnostic (they work with SAP, Oracle and all other major

ERP and F&A systems). And with superb support and service, GEP is an industry leader in customer satisfaction.

SMART by GEP provides complete S2P functionality in one user-friendly, cloud-native

platform, inclusive of spend analysis, sourcing, contract management, supplier management, procure-to-pay, savings project management and savings tracking, invoicing and other related functionalities. The award-winning, cloud S2P platform is native to touch and mobile technologies, enabling users to work anywhere, anytime, on any device.





About GEP

GEP helps global enterprises operate more efficiently and effectively, gain competitive advantage, boost profitability, and maximize business and shareholder value.

Fresh thinking, innovative products, unrivaled domain and subject expertise, and smart, passionate people — this is how GEP creates and delivers unified supply chain solutions of unprecedented scale, power and effectiveness.

Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrants, Winner for Best Procurement Software and Best P2P Provider at the World Procurement Awards, and Best Provider at the EPIC Procurement Excellence Awards, GEP is frequently honored as an innovator and leader in source-to-pay direct and indirect procurement software by Gartner, Forrester, IDC, Procurement Leaders, Spend Matters and CPO Rising.

GEP is also ranked leader in managed procurement services (procurement outsourcing) by Everest Group, NelsonHall, IDC, ISG, HfS and IAOP. In addition, the primary research firm in the management consulting sector, ALM Intelligence, ranks GEP leader in procurement strategy and supply chain consulting.

With 18 offices and operations centers in Europe, Asia and the Americas, Clark,

New Jersey-based GEP helps enterprises worldwide realize their strategic, operational and financial objectives. To learn more about our comprehensive range of strategic and managed services, please visit www.gep.com. For more about SMART by GEP, our cloud-native, unified source-to-pay platform, please visit www.smartbygep.com.

