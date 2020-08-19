Indosat Ooredoo Won HR Asia Award: 'Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2020'

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Indosat Ooredoo has been awarded by HR Asia Award as one of "Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2020'. The prestigious award has shown company's consistency and commitment in developing its people as valuable company's assets. This award also proves that Indosat Ooredoo is the best workplace for people to develop their career. HR Asia is one of Asia's most authoritative publications for Senior HR Professionals.

Ahmad Al-Neama, President Director & CEO Indosat Ooredoo commented on this achievement, "I'm very happy and proud of this achievement. Indosat Ooredoo always revolves around its people in its transformation towards a leading digital telco. As a 53 years old company, we strive harder than the newer companies to be the best place to work for and stay relevant to workforces from one generation to another. This acknowledgement has confirmed that we are on the right track and closer to our vision. This award will also be an encouragement for all of our employees to keep giving the best performance to all our stakeholders. Thank you and huge credits to all employees who have shown tremendous effort and collaboration to make Indosat Ooredoo 'A Best Place to Work' a reality!"

More than 300 companies from 12 markets around Asia participated in this award. The award's assessment was carried out through online survey to employees, office visit, presentation, and audit. Indosat Ooredoo won in all assessment variables as the survey results are far better than average of all participants.

Indosat Ooredoo is currently continuing its corporate transformation program by implementing the 3 Year Strategy that start in 2018. Along with this transformation program, Indosat Ooredoo has continued to develop and empower its people by giving them opportunities to take ownership and have real impact within the organization. The company is also committed to giving more challenge for its people to grow and reach their goals.

About Indosat Ooredoo

Indosat Ooredoo (IDX:ISAT), member of Ooredoo Group, is building Indonesia's leading digital telco, enabling access and greater connectivity for everybody and every business. Indosat Ooredoo aspires to enrich the lives of Indonesians in the digital world. The Company reported 57.2 million mobile customers as of 1H 2020 and operates 52,776 4G BTS covers nearly 90% of population.

About Ooredoo

Ooredoo is an international communications company operating across the Middle East, North Africa and Southeast Asia. Serving consumers and businesses in 10 countries, Ooredoo delivers the leading data experience through a broad range of content and services via its advanced, data-centric mobile and fixed networks. Ooredoo generated revenues of QAR 30 billion as of 31 December 2019. Its shares are listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange and the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.

