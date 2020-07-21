Indosat Ooredoo 2020 First Virtual Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

JAKARTA, Indonesia, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid Covid-19 pandemic that hit Indonesia and the world, PT Indosat Tbk ("Indosat Ooredoo" or "the Company") held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGMS" or "Meeting") virtually. During this difficult situation, given shareholders health and safety being priority, the Company held the meeting without the physical presence of shareholders.

The Meeting decided as follows:

To approve the annual report and ratification of the financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended December 31, 2019.

To approve the utilization of the Company's net profit for the FY ended December 31, 2019 .

To determine of the remuneration for the Board of Commissioners of the Company, for 2020.

To approve the appointment of the Company's Independent Auditor for the financial year ending December 31, 2020.

To report the use of funds received from public offering of Shelf Registration Indosat Bonds III Phase I Year 2019, Shelf Registration Indosat Sukuk Ijarah III Phase I Year 2019, Shelf Registration of Indosat Bonds III Phase II Year 2019, and Shelf Registration Indosat Sukuk Ijarah III Phase II Year 2019.

To approve changes in the composition and/or reappointment of the Board of Commissioners and Board of Directors of the Company.

AGMS has determined the composition of the Company's Board of Commissioners, as of closing of this Meeting and until the closing of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in the year 2024 (in accordance with The Articles of Association of the Company), as follows:

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulla Al Thani , President Commissioner;

, President Commissioner; Mr. George Bowring Challenor, Commissioner;

Mr. Nigel Thomas Byrne, Commissioner;

Mrs. Prof. Dr. Sri Adiningsih, Commissioner;

Mr. Andrew Tor Oddvar Kvålseth, Commissioner;

Mr. Heru Pambudi, Commissioner;

Mr. Afini Boer, Commissioner;

Mr. Elisa Lumbantoruan , Independent Commissioner;

, Independent Commissioner; Mr. Wijayanto Samirin, Independent Commissioner; and

Mr. Syed Maqbul Quader , Independent Commissioner.

The composition of the Company's Board of Directors will remain the same and as following as of the closing of this Meeting until the closing of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in the year 2024 (in accordance with the Articles of Association of the Company):

Mr. Ahmad Abdulaziz A A Al-Neama, President Director;

Mr. Eyas Naif Saleh Assaf, Director;

Mr. Vikram Sinha, Director;

Mr. Arief Musta 'in, Director;

'in, Director; Mr. Irsyad Sahroni, Independent Director.

Speaking after the meeting and his appointment, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulla Al Thani said "Indonesia is a regional economic powerhouse with its digital opportunities open wide, and Indosat Ooredoo will continue to play a major role in connecting and digitizing the nation. On my appointment as President Commissioner, I feel proud, responsible and excited to be part of the organization and will give my utmost support to realize Indosat Ooredoo vision to be Indonesia's leading digital telco."

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulla Al Thani is Ooredoo's Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer and Chief Executive Officer of Ooredoo Qatar since March 2020. He has over 16 years of experience in communications, digital transformation, finance and accounting, and has held various management positions within Ooredoo since he joined the company in 2009. Most recently, he was Chief Executive Officer of Ooredoo Kuwait and has successfully led the company to reach key milestones and increase its share in the market. Sheikh Mohammed is currently the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ooredoo Algeria and Ooredoo Myanmar. He holds a master's degree in Finance and Accounting from the University of Cardiff, UK and a bachelor's degree in Accounting from Qatar University.

The Company chose "Think Bigger Act Faster" as the main theme for Company's 2019 Annual Report, congenial with current situation on digitalization, our comprehensive transformation journey focuses on identifying and accelerating new engines of growth with an emphasis on streamlining and improving customer experience for sustainable growth.

The minutes of the meeting of the AGMS will be published in the media in accordance with prevailing regulations.

Ahmad Al-Neama, President Director, said: "Indosat Ooredoo is committed to support the Government and the people of Indonesia as we deal with the Covid-19 pandemic. There are plenty of initiatives and support systems we are creating for communities, customers, employees, and the government by improving our network and helping those in need."

About Indosat Ooredoo

Indosat Ooredoo (IDX:ISAT), member of Ooredoo Group, is building Indonesia's leading digital telco, enabling access and greater connectivity for everybody and every business. Indosat Ooredoo aspires to enrich the lives of Indonesians in the digital world. The Company reported 56.2 million mobile customers as of Q1 2020 and operates 52.174 4G BTS covers nearly 90% of population.

About Ooredoo

Ooredoo is an international communications company operating across the Middle East, North Africa and Southeast Asia. Serving consumers and businesses in 10 countries, Ooredoo delivers the leading data experience through a broad range of content and services via its advanced, data-centric mobile and fixed networks. Ooredoo generated revenues of QAR 30 billion as of 31 December 2019. Its shares are listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange and the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.

