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23.09.2026 03:33:18

Indonesia Stock Market May Tick Higher On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, surrendering almost 190 points or 3 percent in that span. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just above the 6,275-point plateau although it's due for support on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asin markets is murky, with profit taking likely offset by sinking oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and little changed and the Asian markets are expected to follow that lead.

The JCI finished sharply lower on Tuesday following losses among the financial shares, agricultural and cement companies and energy stocks.

For the day, the index tumbled 107.68 points or 1.69 percent to finish at 6,277.04 after trading between 6,258.44 and 6,423.84.

The lead from Wall Street offers little clarity as the major averages opened mixed on Tuesday, faded midday but recover to end on oppositive sides of the line and largely unchanged.

The Dow sank 185.14 points or 0.36 percent to finish at 51,863.69, while the NASDAQ gained 122.18 points or 0.45 percent to close at a fresh record high of 27,244.28 and the S&P 500 eased 0.06 points or 0.00 percent to end at 7,764.64.

The early choppiness came as investors digested comments from U.S. President Donald Trump, who told the United Nations General Assembly that a deal with Iran may be possible after the midterm elections but said that he may instead just decide to "annihilate the Islamic Republic." He also spoke of setting up a "large military presence" on Greenland.

Stocks slumped in reaction but recovered later in the day as energy prices continued to fall, easing inflation concerns and the possibility of another interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve.

Crude oil prices fell on Tuesday, losing for a fifth straight session amid hopes that diplomatic efforts may end the conflict between U.S. and Iran. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery was down $5.20 or 5 percent to $90.50 per barrel.

Closer to home, the central bank in Indonesia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates later today. The benchmark lending rate (5.75 percent), deposit facility rate (4.75 percent) and the lending facility rate (6.50 percent) are all expected to be unchanged.

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Trading Signals: Sandoz - Rückkehr und Rückenwind

Seit Anfang Woche darf sich der Generikahersteller „SMI-Mitglied“ nennen. Zum Indexaufstieg macht sich die Sandoz-Aktie daran, einen kurzfristigen Abwärtstrend zu knacken.

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Krypto-ETPs einfach erklärt – was passiert eigentlich hinter den Kulissen?

Krypto-ETPs ermöglichen Anlegern, über ein klassisches Wertpapier an der Entwicklung von Kryptowährungen wie Bitcoin oder Ether zu partizipieren, ohne selbst Wallets oder Private Keys verwalten zu müssen. Doch hinter dem scheinbar einfachen Produkt steckt eine komplexe Infrastruktur aus Emittenten, Banken, Custodians, Market Makern und Börsen.

Im Interview mit Roman Wildhaber von der Bank Frick schauen wir uns an, wie Krypto-ETPs tatsächlich funktionieren, wie die physische Hinterlegung abläuft und worauf Anleger bei der Auswahl eines Produkts achten sollten.

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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’509.38 19.80 S2B9EU
Short 14’819.74 13.75 SL4BRU
Short 15’372.26 8.89 SPBYFU
SMI-Kurs: 13’953.39 22.09.2026 17:30:09
Long 13’359.28 19.25 SPB9EU
Long 13’080.71 13.96 S4BF7U
Long 12’501.31 8.89 SDDBDU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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