(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has finished lower in five straight sessions, retreating more than 175 points or 3.1 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just beneath the 5,150-point plateau although it's poised to open to the upside on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests volatility after last week's heavy selling, with technology shares likely to see continued selling pressure. The European and U.S. markets were sharply lower and the oversold Asian bourses are expected to at least open in the red.

The JCI finished modestly lower on Friday following losses from the financial shares, infrastructure companies and agricultural stocks.

For the day, the index lost 47.81 points or 0.92 percent to finish at 5,146.33 after trading between 5,094.89 and 5,196.28. There were 521 decliners and 166 gainers.

The lead from Wall Street is brutal as the major averages opened flat on Friday but quickly headed sharply lower, accelerating deeper into the red throughout the day to end at session lows.

The Dow plunged 949.73 points or 1.93 percent to finish at 48,147.33, while the NASDAQ plummeted 1,261.47 points or 5.28 percent to close at 22,617.73 and the S&P 500 tumbled 265.44 points or 3.70 percent to end at 6,910.39.

For the week, the NASDAQ nosedived by 10 percent, the S&P 500 plummeted by 8.6 percent and the Dow plunged by 8 percent.

The sell-off on Wall Street came amid continued weakness among technology stocks, as reflected by the steep drop by the tech-heavy NASDAQ. A steep drop by shares of Anthropic (ANT) weighed on the tech sector following its record-breaking initial public offering on Thursday.

Concerns about the outlook for interest rates also contributed to the selling pressure, with at least a quarter-point rate hike seen as a near-certainty at the Federal Reserve's monetary policy next month. Traders are increasingly worried the Fed will continue to raise rates in the coming months in order to combat stubborn inflation.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Friday as vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz continue to suffer attacks. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery was up by $0.72 or 0.87 percent at $83.93 per barrel.