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02.09.2026 03:29:31

Indonesia Stock Market May Run Out Of Steam On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has moved higher in two straight sessions, collecting more than 80 points or 1.2 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just beneath the 6,600-point plateau although the rally may stall on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is weak on rising hostilities in the Middle East and the resulting spike in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are expected to follow suit.

The JCI finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares and industrial stocks.

For the day, the index climbed 74.46 points or 1.14 percent to finish at 6,599.94 after trading between 6,535.80 and 6,608.18.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages opened lower on Tuesday and remained firmly under water throughout the trading day.

The Dow dropped 419.02 points or 0.79 percent to finish at 52,766.88, while the NASDAQ sank 271.12 points or 1.03 percent to end at 26,099.77 and the S&P 500 lost 54.67 points or 0.71 percent to close at 7,631.47.

The continued weakness on Wall Street came after U.S. Central Command announced a fresh wave of attacks against Iran, striking Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps targets.

Crude oil prices have surged in reaction to the latest attack, renewing concerns about inflation and the outlook for interest rates.

Crude oil prices surged on Tuesday after the U.S. launched another fresh wave of attacks on Iran following the recent exchange of strikes over the weekend. West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery was up $4.27 or 4.98 percent at $90.03 per barrel.

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Trading Signals: Dell: Wiederholt sich das "KI-Muster"?

Der Computerbauer präsentiert heute nach US-Börsenschluss seine Quartalszahlen. Es spricht einiges dafür, dass Anleger diesen Anlass nutzen, um Kasse zu machen.

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ABB, Hochtief & Schneider Electric: Welche Aktie überzeugt bei Kennzahlen und Bewertung?

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
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ABB, Hochtief & Schneider Electric: Welche Aktie überzeugt bei Kennzahlen und Bewertung? BX Morningcall mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

01.09.26 Julius Bär: 12.50% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Rheinmetall AG
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01.09.26 Marktüberblick: Steigende Anleiherenditen und Ölpreise belasten
01.09.26 Pharma weiter schwach
01.09.26 ETF Compass August-Review: Rekordjagd, KI-Comeback und eine Krypto-Rally
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27.08.26 ABB, Hochtief & Schneider Electric: Welche Aktie überzeugt bei Kennzahlen und Bewertung? BX Morningcall mit François Bloch
25.08.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.60% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Kühne + Nagel, Logitech, Roche
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Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’906.20 19.98 SXBVXU
Short 15’228.72 13.74 SDBWJU
Short 15’795.06 8.87 SG5BQU
SMI-Kurs: 14’307.93 01.09.2026 17:30:00
Long 13’757.66 19.84 SYB31U
Long 13’448.72 13.94 SHB7NU
Long 12’856.36 8.87 BSUBWU
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13.08.26 Aktien- und Anleihe-ETFs mit deutlichen Zuflussen
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Bildquelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
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