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Plus500 Depot
10.09.2026 03:33:38

Indonesia Stock Market May Open In The Red

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market turned lower again on Wednesday, one day after ending the two-day slide in which it had given up almost 50 points or 0.8 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just beneath the 6,680-point plateau and it may continued selling pressure on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative on surging crude oil prices and the resulting inflation concerns. The European and U.S. markets were firmly in the red and the Asian markets are expected to open in similar fashion.

The JCI finished slightly lower on Wednesday as losses from the financials were offset by gains from the energy companies.

For the day, the index retreated 8.24 points or 0.12 percent to finish at 6,678.20 after trading between 6,642.15 and 6,707.31.

The lead from Wall Street is weak as the major averages opened lower on Wednesday and remained under water throughout the trading day, ending near session lows.

The Dow dropped 405.41 points or 0.77 percent to finish at 52,380.66, while the NASDAQ shed 168.07 points or 0.64 percent to end at 26,253.34 and the S&P 500 fell 37.16 points or 0.48 percent to close at 7,636.36.

The continued weakness on Wall Street came amid an extended surge by the price of crude oil, with international benchmark brent crude futures topping $100 a barrel for the first time since July.

The sharp increase in crude oil prices has led to renewed concerns about the outlook for inflation ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting next week.

Crude oil prices surged on Wednesday as the U.S. and Iran continued to trade attacks, dashing hopes for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and renewing inflation concerns. West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery was up $2.98 or 3.20 percent at $96.01 per barrel.

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Ameriprise, Schneider Electric, ASM & HSBC stark unterwegs – ist noch mehr drin? mit François Bloch?

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Ameriprise, Schneider Electric, ASM & HSBC stark unterwegs – ist noch mehr drin? mit François Bloch

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Long 12’402.77 8.90 S0EBKU
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