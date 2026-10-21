Indonesia Stock Market May Extend Tuesday's Gains

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market on Tuesday ended the three-day losing streak in which it had crashed more than 950 points or 16.6 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just above the 5,275-point plateau and it has a positive lead again for Wednesday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is flat to slightly higher, thanks to a dip in oil prices. The European markets were slightly lower and the U.S. bourses were mostly higher and the Asian markets figure to follow with mild upside.

The JCI finished sharply higher on Tuesday thanks to bargain hunting among the financial, technology, infrastructure, property and industrial sectors.

For the day, the index surged 282.28 points or 5.65 percent to finish at the daily high of 5,278.89 after trading as low as 4,980.16.

The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as the major averages opened mixed on Tuesday and generally trended higher before finishing mixed.

The Dow jumped 529.85 points or 1.02 percent to finish at 52,495.88, while the NASDAQ eased 6.07 points or 0.02 percent to close at 26,424.82 and the S&P 500 added 21.84 points or 0.28 percent to end at 7,712.57.

The advance by the Dow partly reflected a sharp increase by shares of 3M (MMM) after the Scotch-tape and Post-it maker reported better than expected third quarter earnings and raised its full-year profit forecast.

Dow components Amgen (AMGN), Merck (MRK) and UnitedHealth (UNH) also posted significant gains on the day.

Buying interest was also generated by a drop in the price of crude oil on reports that Qatar and Pakistan are pushing for a peace deal between the U.S. and Iran. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery was down $1.76 or 1.82 percent at $101.84 per barrel.

Closer to home, the central bank in Indonesia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting later today and then announce its decision on interest rates. The bank is expected to increase its benchmark lending rate, deposit facility rate and lending facility rate each by 25 basis points, to 6.00 percent, 5.00 percent and 6.75 percent, respectively.