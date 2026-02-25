|
25.02.2026 02:31:13
Indonesia Shares May Reverse Tuesday's Losses
(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market headed south again on Tuesday, one day after ending the two-day slide in which it had fallen almost 40 points or 0.5 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just above the 8,280-point plateau although it's expected to open higher on Wednesday.
The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic, with technology shares likely to lead the markets higher. The European markets were mixed and flat and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.
The JCI finished sharply lower on Tuesday following losses from the financial shares, cement stocks and resource companies.
For the day, the index dropped 115.25 points or 1.37 percent to finish at 8,280.83 after trading between 8,259.48 and 8,437.09.
Among the actives, Bank Mandiri jumped 1.90 percent, while Bank Danamon Indonesia tumbled 1.73 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia skidded 1.11 percent, Bank Central Asia slumped 1.03 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia sank 0.77 percent, Indocement stumbled 1.89 percent, Semen Indonesia tanked 2.81 percent, Indofood Sukses Makmur shed 0.75 percent, United Tractors added 0.24 percent, Astra International dropped 1.13 percent, Energi Mega Persada plunged 4.80 percent, Astra Agro Lestari fell 0.32 percent, Aneka Tambang dipped 0.23 percent, Vale Indonesia contracted 1.41 percent, Timah was down 0.24 percent, Bumi Resources crashed 7.43 percent and Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison and Bank CIMB Niaga were unchanged.
The lead from Wall Street is positive as the markets opened flat on Tuesday but quickly trended upward and spent the balance of the day in positive territory, ending near session highs.
The Dow soared 370.44 points or 0.76 percent to finish at 49,174.50, while the NASDAQ rallied 236.41 points or 1.04 percent to end at 22,863.68 and the S&P 500 gained 52.32 points or 0.77 percent to close at 6,890.07.
The strength on Wall Street reflected bargain hunting, as some traders looked to pick up stocks at relatively reduced levels following the steep drop on Monday when the Dow fell to a one-month low.
Semiconductor stocks lead the move back to the upside, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index jumping by 1.5 percent to a new record closing high. Significant strength was also visible among networking, gold, airline and software stocks.
In U.S. economic news, the Conference Board showed an unexpected improvement in U.S. consumer confidence in February as its consumer confidence index rose to 91.2 from an upwardly revised 89.0 in January.
Crude oil prices fell slumped Tuesday as traders continue to evaluate the potential turbulence in the trade tariff environment following the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling on reciprocal tariffs. West Texas Intermediate crude for April delivery sank $0.71 or 1.1 percent to $66.31 a barrel.
Gold & Silber: Ausblick 2026 mit Torsten Dennin
Gold & Silber im Crash – was steckt hinter dem Preisrücksetzer?
Nach starken Kursanstiegen bei Gold und Silber kam es Anfang 2026 zu historischen Rücksetzern . Doch was waren die Ursachen? Und wie geht es jetzt weiter mit den Edelmetallen und dem «digitalen Gold» Bitcoin?
Im Gespräch mit Prof. Dr. Torsten Dennin, CIO von Asset Management Switzerland AG und Rohstoffexperte, analysieren wir:
Warum Silber innerhalb weniger Tage über 30 % verlor
Parallelen zum „Silver Thursday“ 1980
Welche Rolle die Fed und Zinserwartungen spielten
⚖️ Warum Silber stärker schwankt als Gold
Ob Gold wirklich ein „sicherer Hafen“ ist
Wie hoch die ideale Goldquote im Portfolio sein sollte
⛏️ Warum Gold- und Silberminen 2026 besonders spannend sein könnten
Warum 2026 ein Rohstoffjahr werden könnte (Öl, Kupfer, Agrarrohstoffe)
₿ Und was der Bitcoin-Rücksetzer mit Tech-Aktien gemeinsam hat
Spannend: Torsten Dennin hatte bereits im September eine Gold-Prognose von 4.200–4.400 USD und Silber bei 60–80 USD genannt – beide Ziele wurden erreicht bzw. übertroffen.
Ist der Rücksetzer nur eine gesunde Korrektur oder der Beginn einer grösseren Trendwende?
Jetzt reinschauen und die Einschätzung vom Experten erfahren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI nach Rekord letztlich unter 14'000 Punkten -- DAX schlussendlich wenig bewegt -- Wall Street schliessen weit im Plus -- Asiens Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Handel
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Dienstag mit Rekordgewinnen. Der deutsche Leitindex geht wenig bewegt in den Feierabend. Die US-Börsen notierten im grünen Bereich. Die asiatischen Börse schlugen am Dienstag unterschiedliche Richtungen ein.