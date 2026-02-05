Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’508 1.0%  SPI 18’619 1.0%  Dow 49’501 0.5%  DAX 24’603 -0.7%  Euro 0.9175 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’970 -0.4%  Gold 4’964 0.4%  Bitcoin 56’497 -3.7%  Dollar 0.7771 0.2%  Öl 68.7 1.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335Zurich Insurance1107539Sika41879292Roche1203204ams-OSRAM137918297UBS24476758Swatch1225515ABB1222171Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526
Top News
AMD-Aktie: Wells Fargo kürt AMD zum Favoriten im KI-Rennen gegen NVIDIA
Tesla treibt Dojo 3 voran: Neue Rolle im Konzern
Ausblick: Shell verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Ausblick: BBVA präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
Ausblick: Sony zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Suche...
eToro entdecken
05.02.2026 02:31:37

Indonesia Shares May Open Under Water On Thursday

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has finished higher in two straight trading days, accelerating more than 220 points or 2.6 percent in that span. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just beneath the 8,150-point plateau although it's looking at a soft start on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is unclear, with technology stocks likely under pressure while oil, pharmaceutical and housing stocks offering support. The European and U.S. markets were mixed to lower and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The JCI finished modestly higher on Wednesday as gains from the resource and financial shares were capped by weakness from the food and telecom stocks.

For the day, the index gathered 24.12 points or 0.30 percent to finish at 8,146.72 after trading between 8,050.40 and 8,194.68.

Among the actives, Bank CIMB Niaga soared 4.71 percent, while Bank Mandiri spiked 3.52 percent, Bank Danamon Indonesia accelerated 4.72 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia collected 0.87 percent, Bank Central Asia jumped 1.96 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia vaulted 1.84 percent, Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison stumbled 2.73 percent, Semen Indonesia rose 0.39 percent, Indofood Sukses Makmur tumbled 2.08 percent, United Tractors surged 6.40 percent, Astra International retreated 1.84 percent, Energi Mega Persada tanked 2.55 percent, Astra Agro Lestari added 0.67 percent, Aneka Tambang expanded 1.53 percent, Vale Indonesia rallied 6.45 percent, Timah climbed 2.48 percent, Bumi Resources plummeted 6.82 percent and Indocement was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is murky as the major averages opened mixed but quickly diverged, finally finishing the session on opposite sides of the unchanged line.

The Dow rallied 260.31 points or 0.53 percent to finish at 49,501, while the NASDAQ tumbled 350.61 points or 1.51 percent to end at 22,904.58 and the S&P 500 sank 35.09 points or 0.51 percent to close at 6,882.72.

The advance by the Dow was fueled by stocks like Amgen (AMGN), 3M (MMM) and Nike (NKE), which saw better than expected quarterly results.

Meanwhile, traders continued to rotate out of the tech sector, dragging the NASDAQ lower as semiconductor stocks showed a substantial move to the downside.

In U.S. economic news, payroll processor ADP said private sector employment in the U.S. increased by much less than expected in January. Also, the Institute for Supply Management said its reading on U.S. service sector activity came in unchanged last month.

Crude oil prices surged on Wednesday after the U.S. Energy Information Administration said inventories in the U.S. fell far more than expected. West Texas Intermediate crude for March delivery was up $1.97 or 3.12 percent at $65.18 per barrel.

Closer to home, Indonesia will provide Q4 figures for gross domestic product later today, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.68 percent on quarter and 5.01 percent on year. That follows gains of 1.43 percent on quarter and 5.04 percent on year in the three month prior.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: KLA, Alphabet & BBVA mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ KLA
✅ Alphabet A
✅ BBVA (Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria)

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: KLA, Alphabet & BBVA mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

04.02.26 Starke US-Unternehmensgewinne wurden eingepreist
04.02.26 SG-Marktüberblick: 04.02.2026
04.02.26 SMI verfehlt Rekordhoch nur knapp
04.02.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Ausbruchsversuch gescheitert
03.02.26 Julius Bär: 20.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Gerresheimer AG
03.02.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Logitech, Swiss Life, Swisscom
28.01.26 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: KLA, Alphabet & BBVA mit François Bloch
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’087.58 19.81 SXKBIU
Short 14’383.39 13.72 SE0BNU
Short 14’893.74 8.97 SWKBJU
SMI-Kurs: 13’508.12 04.02.2026 17:31:38
Long 13’009.21 19.96 S89B5U
Long 12’694.64 13.65 S92BSU
Long 12’185.85 8.97 SPMB5U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

UBS-Aktie fällt dennoch: Milliardengewinn verzeichnet - Schätzungen deutlich übertroffen
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Deutsche Bank Aktie News: Deutsche Bank legt am Mittwochvormittag zu
Infineon-Aktie gibt nach: Infineon erwartet auch 2027 starkes KI-Wachstum und investiert mehr
Bayer-Aktie auf Wachstumskurs? Analysten heben den Daumen
Clariant Aktie News: Clariant zieht am Mittag deutlich an
Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie: Ex-CEO Buffett spricht Warnung aus - KI so riskant wie Atomwaffen
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall am Mittwochmittag im Plus
HENSOLDT-Aktie dennoch im Minus: KNDS-Aufträge erhalten - Rheinmetall; RENK & Co. im Blick
Partners Group-Aktie im Sinkflug: Software-Ängste verschrecken Anleger

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe im Januar 2026: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Im abgelaufenen Monat kam es am Rohstoff-Markt zu deutlichen Ausschlägen. So bewegten sich die C ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Januar 2026: Die Performance der Kryptowährungen
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im vergangenen Monat stark. Das sind die Gewinner und ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Januar 2026: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der Januar 2026 hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten sich die ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
23:49 ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies senkt Ziel für Rheinmetall auf 2060 Euro - 'Buy'
22:57 Selenskyj: Wir erwarten Austausch Kriegsgefangener
22:51 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Dow nahe Rekordhoch - Nasdaq unter Druck
22:44 ROUNDUP/Ministerium: Lebenslange Haft für Attentatsversuch auf Trump
22:43 ROUNDUP: Qiagen überrascht im Schlussquartal - Weiteres Wachstum 2026
22:39 Google-Mutter Alphabet plant gewaltige KI-Investitionen
22:31 Aktien New York Schluss: Dow nahe Rekordhoch - Druck auf Nasdaq - 'Rotation'
22:09 Diagnostikkonzern Qiagen überrascht im Schlussquartal - Weiteres Wachstum 2026
22:05 Trump nach Protesten: 'Vielleicht etwas sanfter vorgehen'
21:54 Auslaufender Atomvertrag: Moskau sieht sich nicht mehr gebunden