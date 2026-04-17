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17.04.2026 03:33:13
Indonesia Shares May Halt Slide On Friday
(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has finished lower in back-to-back sessions, sinking more than 70 points or 0.9 percent in that span. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 7,620-point plateau although it's likely to rebound on Friday.
The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic on hopes for an end to hostilities in the Middle East. The European and U.S. markets were mostly higher and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.
The JCI finished barely lower on Thursday following mixed performances from the financial shares and resource stocks.
For the day, the index dipped 2.20 points or 0.03 percent to finish at 7,621.38 after trading between 7,575.53 and 7,705.03.
The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major averages survived early weakness on Thursday and moved modestly up into the green and remained that way to the close.
The Dow climbed 1.15.00 points or 0.24 percent to finish at 48,578.72. while the NASDAQ added 86.69 points or 0.36 percent to close at a record 24,102.70 and the S&P 500 rose 18.33 points or 0.26 percent to end at 7,041.28, also a record.
Traders continued to express optimism about a second round of peace talks between the U.S. and Iran, although a new meeting has not been officially announced.
Adding to the positive sentiment, President Donald Trump announced in a post on Truth Social that Israel and Lebanon have agreed to a 10-day ceasefire.
In U.S. economic news, the Federal Reserve released a report showing industrial production in the U.S. unexpectedly decreased last month.
Crude oil prices surged on Thursday as concerns of supply disruptions continue despite upcoming peace talks between the U.S. and Iran to end the month-long gulf war. West Texas Intermediate crude for May delivery was up $3.45 or 3.78 percent at $94.74 per barrel.
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Der heimische Leitindex zeigte sich tiefer, während sich der DAX auf grünem Terrain bewegte. Die US-Börsen notieren mit positiven Vorzeichen. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich am Donnerstag höher.