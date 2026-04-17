Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’173.1700 -0.4%  SPI 18’514.4 -0.4%  Dow 48’579 0.2%  DAX 24’154 0.4%  Euro 0.9230 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’933 -0.1%  Gold 4’789 -0.1%  Bitcoin 58’735 0.5%  Dollar 0.7835 0.2%  Öl 98.3 3.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Roche1203204Sika41879292Sandoz124359842Barry Callebaut900296
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in führende Silberminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
ETFs gegen 200-Tage-Linie: Hat ein alter Börsenkompass ausgedient?
Tesla-Aktie im Fokus: E-Autobauer stellt Frühlings-Update vor - das erwartet Fahrer
Top-Chancen in Japan: Morgan Stanley empfiehlt fünf IT- und Softwareaktien mit grossem Wachstumspotenzial
FBI schlägt Alarm: Krypto-Betrug sorgt für Milliardenverluste bei Anlegern in den USA
Finzanzmärkte vor dem Schock? Experte warnt vor historischer Korrektur - und favorisiert Bitcoin
Suche...
17.04.2026 03:33:13

Indonesia Shares May Halt Slide On Friday

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has finished lower in back-to-back sessions, sinking more than 70 points or 0.9 percent in that span. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 7,620-point plateau although it's likely to rebound on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic on hopes for an end to hostilities in the Middle East. The European and U.S. markets were mostly higher and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The JCI finished barely lower on Thursday following mixed performances from the financial shares and resource stocks.

For the day, the index dipped 2.20 points or 0.03 percent to finish at 7,621.38 after trading between 7,575.53 and 7,705.03.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major averages survived early weakness on Thursday and moved modestly up into the green and remained that way to the close.

The Dow climbed 1.15.00 points or 0.24 percent to finish at 48,578.72. while the NASDAQ added 86.69 points or 0.36 percent to close at a record 24,102.70 and the S&P 500 rose 18.33 points or 0.26 percent to end at 7,041.28, also a record.

Traders continued to express optimism about a second round of peace talks between the U.S. and Iran, although a new meeting has not been officially announced.

Adding to the positive sentiment, President Donald Trump announced in a post on Truth Social that Israel and Lebanon have agreed to a 10-day ceasefire.

In U.S. economic news, the Federal Reserve released a report showing industrial production in the U.S. unexpectedly decreased last month.

Crude oil prices surged on Thursday as concerns of supply disruptions continue despite upcoming peace talks between the U.S. and Iran to end the month-long gulf war. West Texas Intermediate crude for May delivery was up $3.45 or 3.78 percent at $94.74 per barrel.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Top-Aktien unter Druck – jetzt Chancen für langfristige Anleger? – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Diese Aktien & Themen stehen im Fokus:

Tech-Giganten unter Druck
– Microsoft: Rücksetzer trotz starker Marktposition – Chance durch niedrigere Bewertung?
– SAP: KI als Risiko für das Geschäftsmodell?
– Oracle: Deutlicher Kursverlust bei gleichzeitig attraktiver Bewertung
– Meta Platforms: Hohe KI-Investitionen & neue Monetarisierungsmöglichkeiten (z. B. WhatsApp)

️ Konsum & Marken unter Druck
– Nike: Sinkende Nachfrage, steigende Konkurrenz aber starke Marke
– Amazon: Hohe Investitionen drücken Gewinne langfristig trotzdem spannend?

Weitere Value-Kandidaten
– PayPal: Stark gefallen – Turnaround möglich?
– Constellation Software: Hidden Champion mit einzigartigem Geschäftsmodell

Das grosse Thema:
Viele dieser Unternehmen investieren massiv in KI, Cloud und Zukunftstechnologien, was kurzfristig die Gewinne belastet, aber langfristig enorme Chancen bieten kann.

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Top-Aktien unter Druck – jetzt Chancen für langfristige Anleger? – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

16.04.26 Giganten unter Druck: United Airlines prüft Übernahme von American Airlines
16.04.26 Top-Aktien unter Druck – jetzt Chancen für langfristige Anleger? – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer
16.04.26 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Autoneum Holding AG
16.04.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: M&A – Megadeals als Renditetreiber/ams-OSRAM / ASML – High-Tech "Made in Europe"
16.04.26 Marktüberblick: Aixtron haussiert nach Zahlen
16.04.26 SMI-Anleger treten auf die Bremse
14.04.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Richemont, Holcim, Swiss Re
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’711.06 19.73 SXEBNU
Short 13’987.49 13.92 SF9BXU
Short 14’514.98 8.93 BZWSSU
SMI-Kurs: 13’173.17 16.04.2026 17:31:58
Long 12’629.15 19.58 SK2BZU
Long 12’328.43 13.63 S0EBKU
Long 11’803.89 8.87 SIXBJU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Rally bei D-Wave-, IonQ- und Rigetti-Aktie pausiert: D-Wave-CEO zeigt sich selbstbewusst - NVIDIA-Impulse wirken nach
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall fällt am Donnerstagnachmittag
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) Aktie News: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) tendiert am Mittag südwärts
Stoxx Europe 50-Papier UBS-Aktie: Mit dieser Dividende bereitet UBS Anlegern eine Freude
Finzanzmärkte vor dem Schock? Experte warnt vor historischer Korrektur - und favorisiert Bitcoin
D-Wave Quantum Aktie News: D-Wave Quantum gewinnt am Donnerstagabend kräftig
Barry Callebaut-Aktie rutscht ab: Neuordnung und Senkung des Gewinnziels
ASML-Aktie schwächer: Erhöhung des Jahresziel nach überraschend starkem ersten Quartal
Netflix-Aktie kaum verändert: Streamingunternehmen steigert Umsatz und Gewinn stärker als erwartet
Wachstumstreiber waipu.tv: freenet denkt über Börsengang nach - Aktie gewinnt

Top-Rankings

KW 15: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 15: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 15: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.