Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’365 -0.5%  SPI 18’404 -0.5%  Dow 49’192 -0.8%  DAX 25’421 0.1%  Euro 0.9328 0.0%  EStoxx50 6’030 0.2%  Gold 4’587 -0.2%  Bitcoin 76’566 5.3%  Dollar 0.8009 0.0%  Öl 65.5 1.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall345850Lonza1384101Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Amrize143013422Novartis1200526Galderma133539272
Top News
Core-Satellite-Strategie: So strukturieren Sie Ihr ETF-Portfolio 2026
Die Top 5-Performer 2025 im DAX: Hier sehen Analysten auch 2026 weiter Luft nach oben?
NVIDIA-Aktie, Gold und Co.: Dieser überraschende Aufsteiger zählt nun zu den Top-Assets der Welt
Alphabet mit über 4-Bllionen-Dollar Marktkapitalisierung: Apple-Partnerschaft beflügelt die Aktie
Apple attackiert Adobe mit Kreativ-Abo - Adobe-Aktie unter Druck
Suche...
14.01.2026 02:31:25

Indonesia Shares Likely To Remain Rangebound On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last four trading days since the end of the six-day winning streak in which it had rallied more than 410 points or 4.7 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just beneath the 8,950-point plateau although it's likely to head south again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft thanks to geopolitical concerns. The European and U.S. markets were down, likely consigning Asian markets at records highs to profit taking.

The JCI finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares and resource stocks, while the cement companies were mixed.

For the day, the index increased 63.58 points or 0.72 percent to finish at 8,948.30 after trading between 8,841.02 and 8,956.73.

Among the actives, Bank CIMB Niaga collected 0.56 percent, while Bank Mandiri climbed 1.05 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia rallied 2.84 percent, Bank Central Asia added 0.62 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia gained 0.54 percent, Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison shed 0.46 percent, Indocement expanded 1.09 percent, Semen Indonesia sank 0.75 percent, Indofood Sukses Makmur strengthened 1.52 percent, United Tractors rose 0.32 percent, Astra International soared 4.29 percent, Energi Mega Persada jumped 1.86 percent, Astra Agro Lestari was up 0.32 percent, Aneka Tambang vaulted 1.31 percent, Vale Indonesia spiked 2.73 percent, Timah surged 5.17 percent, Bumi Resources plummeted 6.88 percent and Bank Danamon Indonesia was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages opened mixed on Tuesday but quickly headed south and spent most of the balance of the day in the red, finishing off session lows.

The Dow dropped 398.21 points or 0.80 percent to finish at 49,191.99, while the NASDAQ sank 24.03 points or 0.10 percent to close at 23,709.87 and the S&P 500 dipped 13.53 points or 0.19 percent to end at 6,963.74.

The choppy trading by the broader markets reflected uncertainty about the near-term outlook amid rising geopolitical tensions around the world and a flurry of proposals by President Donald Trump.

In U.S. economic news, the Labor Department released a report showing consumer prices in the U.S. increased in line with economist estimates in the month of December.

Crude oil prices skyrocketed on Tuesday, extending a recent surge amid increasing geopolitical risks due to escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran, which have raised output-and-supply concerns. West Texas Intermediate crude for February delivery was up $1.55 or 2.61 percent at $61.05 per barrel.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Lam Research, Safran SA & HSBC Holdings mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt – heute mit dem monatlichen Rebalancing:
NEU✅ Lam Research
NEU✅ Safran SA
NEU✅ HSBC Holdings

inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Quanta Services Inc
❌ AENA
❌ Trane Technologies

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Lam Research, Safran SA & HSBC Holdings mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

13.01.26 Julius Bär: 15.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Siemens Energy AG
13.01.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Richemont, UBS
13.01.26 Marktüberblick: Nikkei 225 bricht aus
13.01.26 Die Luft wird dünner
13.01.26 Anlegen, wo die Zukunft bereits Gegenwart ist
13.01.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Auf Rekordniveau in die neue Woche
07.01.26 3 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Lam Research, Safran SA & HSBC Holdings mit François Bloch
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’891.98 19.46 SVRBMU
Short 14’181.87 13.70 BC7SLU
Short 14’692.92 8.98 S29BTU
SMI-Kurs: 13’364.73 13.01.2026 17:31:11
Long 12’765.31 19.18 SFDBEU
Long 12’486.26 13.70 SXPBDU
Long 11’961.27 8.95 SZDBEU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Aktien von Rheinmetall, RENK, HENSOLDT und TKMS reagieren erneut auf geopolitische Spannungen
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
NVIDIA-Aktie, Gold und Co.: Dieser überraschende Aufsteiger zählt nun zu den Top-Assets der Welt
Silber vor der Konsolidierung? Commerzbank mit Prognose für 2026
ams-OSRAM-Aktie leichter: Fortgeschrittene Verhandlungen über Verkauf von Geschäftsaktivitäten
Analyse: Deutsche Bank AG vergibt Buy an Rheinmetall-Aktie
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA fällt am Nachmittag
D-Wave Quantum-Aktie stärker: Übernahme von Quantum Circuits beschäftigt Anleger weiterhin
E.ON-Aktie im Minus: E.ON platziert milliardenschwere Bonds

Top-Rankings

KW 2: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 2: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 2: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
23:35 GNW-News: Aqua free startet mit "Shower2go" in den B2C-Markt: Mobile Reisedusche für sicheres Duschen ohne Legionellen für unterwegs
23:11 WDH/Wadephul in Washington: Mehr Konsens als Dissens mit den USA
23:08 Musks Satelliten-Internet Starlink kostenlos im Iran
23:07 GNW-News: Geotab Daten zeigen: EV-Batterien bleiben auch bei zunehmender Schnellladung stabil
23:06 Wadephul in Washington: Mehr Konsens als Dissenz mit den USA
22:36 BVB besiegt Werder Bremen und festigt Tabellenplatz Zwei
22:33 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Dow schwächelt nach Rekordhoch
22:20 Aktien New York Schluss: Dow schwächelt nach Rekordhoch
21:39 Selenskyj räumt schwere Lage in der Ukraine ein
21:00 Devisen: Eurokurs bleibt leicht unter Druck