Indonesia Programmatic Viewability for Desktop Display Crosses 70% Mark

JAKARTA, Indonesia, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Integral Ad Science (IAS) , the global leader in digital ad verification released its Media Quality Snapshot for the year of 2019

Viewability is on the rise in Indonesia, across desktop and mobile

Indonesia saw a rise in viewability across buy types on desktop display with an overall increase to 62.7% in 2019 (from 54.3% in 2018). Viewability rates for programmatic desktop display reached 71.0% (an increase of 2.0 percentage points in 2018). Viewability in mobile app display is on an upward swing in Indonesia across all buy types. Overall app display viewability stood at 61.9%, programmatic viewability at 59% and publisher direct at 63.1% in 2019.

Indonesia reports a steep reduction in brand risk across platforms

Indonesia saw steep brand risk reduction across platforms and inventory with publisher direct inventory leading the way. The overall brand risk in desktop display declined to 7% in 2019, down from 19% in 2018. Brand risk in publisher direct fell to 6.9% in 2019, down from 24.8% in 2018. The steep drop in brand risk continued in mobile web display too with overall brand risk standing at 7.7% in 2019 down from 19.7% in 2018. Publisher direct brand risk saw sharp reductions at 7% in 2019 down from 22.9% in 2018.

Overall ad fraud rates remain stable in Indonesia

In Indonesia, campaigns optimised against ad fraud saw stable fraud rates year-over-year in 2019 with desktop display inventory at 0.6% in 2019 (0.6% in 2018). Ad fraud rates for Indonesia's mobile web display inventory remained stable in 2019 across programmatic and publisher direct, dipping slightly by 0.1 percentage point respectively. For non-optimised campaigns, the global ad fraud average increased to 12.8% in 2019 (12.4% in 2018) in desktop display and increased to 12.3% in mobile web display (9.6% in 2018).

"We are seeing great improvements in viewability in Indonesia, with programmatic inventory exceeding 70% viewability in the desktop display. This can be attributed to increased adoption of programmatic buying for premium inventory and the use of verification technology to ensure the highest inventory quality possible," said Laura Quigley, Managing Director, SEA, Integral Ad Science. "Indonesian advertisers need to continue to ensure they are reviewing their brand suitability strategies regularly and deploying ad fraud mitigation tools across desktop and mobile".

