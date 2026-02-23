Indonesia Bourse May Find Traction On Monday

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has moved lower in consecutive trading days, sinking almost 40 points or 0.5 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just above the 8,270-point plateau although it may stop the bleeding on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down most of President Donald Trump's global tariffs. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are also expected to open to the upside.

The JCI finished barely lower on Friday as losses from the resource stocks were offset by support from the financial sector.

For the day, the index dipped 2.31 point or 0.03 percent to finish at 8,271.77 after trading between 8,236.75 and 8,328.42.

Among the actives, Bank CIMB Niaga fell 0.27 percent, while Bank Mandiri collected 0.99 percent, Bank Danamon Indonesia climbed 1.09 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia added 0.45 percent, Bank Central Asia improved 0.70 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia jumped 1.86 percent, Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison vaulted 1.80 percent, Semen Indonesia surged 7.34 percent, Indofood Sukses Makmur slumped 1.12 percent, United Tractors rallied 1.49 percent, Astra International sank 0.76 percent, Energi Mega Persada skyrocketed 8.68 percent, Astra Agro Lestari dropped 0.98 percent, Aneka Tambang dipped 0.24 percent, Vale Indonesia gained 0.73 percent, Timah tumbled 1.75 percent, Bumi Resources plunged 2.00 percent and Indocement was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages opened slightly lower but quickly bounced to the upside and largely spent the balance of the session in the green, ending near daily highs.

The Dow jumped 230.77 points or 0.47 percent to finish at 49,625.97, while the NASDAQ rallied 203.37 points or 0.90 percent to end at 22,886.07 and the S&P 500 added 47.62 points or 0.69 percent to close at 6,909.51.

For the holiday-shortened week, the NASDAQ shot up 1.5 percent, the S&P 500 jumped 1.1 percent and the Dow rose 0.3 percent.

The higher close on Wall Street came after the Supreme Court ruled in a 6-3 decision that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, or IEEPA, does not authorize the president to impose tariffs, delivering a major blow to the president's signature economic policy.

Early in the session, stocks moved lower after the Commerce Department said U.S. economic growth slowed much more than anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2025. Also, the Commerce Department noted an unexpected uptick in the annual rate of consumer price growth, reinforcing expectations the Federal Reserve is likely to keep interest rates on hold in the near future.

Crude oil prices were relatively lackluster on Friday after spiking to their highest levels in six months amid concerns about a potential military conflict between the U.S. and Iran. West Texas Intermediate for April delivery was up $0.05 or 0.1 percent at $66.45 a barrel.