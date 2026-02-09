Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’503 0.3%  SPI 18’638.0500 0.3%  Dow 50’116 2.5%  DAX 24’721 0.9%  Euro 0.9171 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’998 1.2%  Gold 4’959 3.8%  Bitcoin 55’453 13.4%  Dollar 0.7759 -0.3%  Öl 68.1 1.2% 
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Novartis-Aktie: Baubeginn für globales Forschungszentrum in San Diego
Barry-Callebaut-Aktie: Verwaltungsrat verkauft Aktien im Millionenwert
Julius-Bär-Aktie: CEO Stefan Bollinger fordert Register für fehlbare Banker
Roche-Aktie: Daten bestätigen Wirksamkeit von Fenebrutinib
Plus500 Depot
09.02.2026 02:31:16

Indonesia Bourse May Find Traction On Monday

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has moved lower in back-to-back sessions, dropping more than 210 points or 2.8 percent in that span. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just above the 7,935-point plateau although it's due for support on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat, with bargain hunting among the technology companies likely to lead the markets higher. The European and U.S. markets were firmly higher and the Asian markets are expected to follow that lead.

The JCI finished sharply lower on Friday following losses from the financial, food, cement and resource companies.

For the day, the index stumbled 168.62 points or 2.08 percent to finish at 7,935.26 after trading between 7,861.69 and 8,025.14.

Among the actives, Bank CIMB Niaga collected 0.80 percent, while Bank Danamon Indonesia fell 0.38 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia dropped 0.88 percent, Bank Central Asia retreated 1.60 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia tumbled 1.82 percent, Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison advanced 0.94 percent, Indocement improved 0.78 percent, Semen Indonesia climbed 1.15 percent, Indofood Sukses Makmur tanked 2.14 percent, United Tractors stumbled 3.65 percent, Astra International surrendered 3.60 percent, Energi Mega Persada declined 1.76 percent, Astra Agro Lestari rose 0.33 percent, Aneka Tambang cratered 2.62 percent, Vale Indonesia plunged 3.17 percent, Timah plummeted 6.48 percent, Bumi Resources crashed 5.83 percent and Bank Mandiri was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as the major averages opened firmly higher on Friday and continued to accelerate throughout the day, ending at session highs.

The Dow surged 1,206.97 points or 2.47 percent to finish at a record 50,115.67, while the NASDAQ soared 490.61 points or 2.18 percent to close at 23,031.21 and the S&P 500 jumped 133.90 points or 1.97 percent to end at 6,932.30.

For the week, the Dow rallied 2.5 percent, while the S&P dipped 0.1 percent and the NASDAQ fell 1.8 percent.

The rally on Wall Street reflected bargain hunting as traders looked to pick up stocks at reduced levels following the recent weakness, especially among the technology shares that had dragged the NASDAQ to its lowest close in two months.

Airline stocks showed a substantial move to the upside on the day, as did computer hardware and semiconductor stocks. A sharp increase by the price of gold also provided significant strength to the markets.

Crude oil moved higher on Friday after the U.S. issued an advisory telling its citizens to depart from Iran, further stoking concerns of war. West Texas Intermediate crude for March delivery was up $0.20 or 0.32 percent at $63.49 per barrel.

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 6: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Bitcoin Sharpe-Ratio erreicht beunruhigend tiefe Werte
EQS-CMS: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information
Siemens Healthineers-Aktie tiefer: Q1 hinter Wachstumserwartungen - Diagnostikgeschäft belastet - Marge hält
Analyse: So bewertet Warburg Research die Deutsche Bank-Aktie
S&P 500-Titel AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) -Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht
EQS-CMS: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation
Schwacher Wochentag in Zürich: SMI präsentiert sich zum Handelsstart schwächer
The Trade Desk Appoints Tahnil Davis As Interim CFO, Reaffirms Q4 Outlook; Stock Falls

KW 6: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
KW 6: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 6: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
22:40 Epstein-Fall: Republikaner fordert Rücktritt von US-Minister
21:36 Prognosen: Seguro gewinnt Präsidentenwahl in Portugal
21:04 ROUNDUP: BVB gewinnt glücklich - Wichtige Punkte im Kampf um CL-Platz
20:51 Orban bezeichnet Ukraine in Wahlkampfrede als 'Feind'
20:34 dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 08.02.2026 - 20.30 Uhr
19:36 ROUNDUP 3/Epstein-Affäre: Rettet der Rücktritt des Stabschefs Starmer?
19:30 Guirassy rettet BVB beim glücklichen 2:1 in Wolfsburg
22:41 BVB-Aktie: Schlotterbeck zwischen Ambition und neuem Vertrag
19:17 CDU-Generalsekretär warnt vor 'Teilzeit-Falle'
18:46 SPD-Chef warnt vor Sozialkürzungen - neue Modelle im Blick