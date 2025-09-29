|
Indonesia Bourse May Extend Friday's Gains
(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market bounced higher again on Friday, one day after ending the two-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 85 points or 1.1 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index sits just beneath the 8,100-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Monday.
The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on an improved outlook for interest rates. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.
The JCI finished modestly higher on Friday following gains from the resource and energy stocks, weakness from the cement companies and a mixed picture from the financial sector.
For the day, the index gained 58.67 points or 0.73 percent to finish at the daily high of 8,099.33 after moving as low as 8,035.00.
Among the actives, Bank Mandiri improved 1.38 percent, while Bank Danamon Indonesia collected 0.42 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia fell 0.24 percent, Bank Central Asia dropped 0.97 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia slumped 0.74 percent, Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison plummeted 5.26 percent, Indocement tanked 2.94 percent, Semen Indonesia sank 0.70 percent, Indofood Sukses Makmur declined 1.29 percent, United Tractors retreated 1.22 percent, Astra International jumped 1.73 percent, Energi Mega Persada skyrocketed 12.16 percent, Astra Agro Lestari gained 0.61 percent, Aneka Tambang climbed 1.26 percent, Vale Indonesia strengthened 1.42 percent, Timah tumbled 3.91 percent, Bumi Resources added 0.68 percent and Bank CIMB Niaga was unchanged.
The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major averages opened higher on Friday and spent most of the day in the green.
The Dow jumped 299.97 points or 0.65 percent to finish at 46,247.29, while the NASDAQ advanced 99.37 points or 0.44 percent to close at 22,484.07 and the S&P 500 gained 38.98 points or 0.59 percent to end at 6,643.70.
For the week, the NASDAQ slid 0.7 percent, the S&P fell 0.3 percent and the Dow dipped 0.2 percent.
The strength on Wall Street reflected a positive reaction to a closely watched Commerce Department report showing consumer prices rose in line with economist estimates in August.
The data helped increase confidence that the Federal Reserve will continue lowering interest rates in the coming months.
Crude oil prices advanced on Friday as Russia restricted fuel exports by introducing a partial ban on diesel exports until the end of 2025. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery was up $0.59 or 0.91 percent at $65.57 per barrel.
