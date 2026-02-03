Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’409 1.7%  SPI 18’484 1.5%  Dow 49’408 1.1%  DAX 24’798 1.1%  Euro 0.9194 0.3%  EStoxx50 6’008 1.0%  Gold 4’661 -4.2%  Bitcoin 61’391 3.2%  Dollar 0.7799 0.9%  Öl 66.7 -5.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Sandoz124359842Idorsia36346343Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Julius Bär10248496Micron Technology951691Swatch1225515
Top News
Aktien von NVIDIA, Tesla & Co. unter der Lupe: Weshalb die Erfolgsgeschichte der "Magnificent 7" Risse zeigt
Kurspotenzial bei BYD-Aktie: Analysten setzen auf diese Schlüssel­sparte
Krypto-Märkte vor neuem Boom? Analysten sehen 2026 starke Mittelzuflüsse bei Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co.
Ausblick: AT&S zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Ausblick: Sartorius öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
03.02.2026 02:31:50

Indonesia Bourse May Cut Into Monday's Losses

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market turned sharply lower again on Monday, one session after ending the two-day plunge in which it had tumbled almost 750 points or 9 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just above the 7,920-point plateau although it's likely to find renewed support on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive on decent economic data, although weakness among the oil stocks may limit the upside. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to follow suit.

The JCI finished sharply lower on Monday following heavy losses among the resource and energy companies, while the financial and cement sectors were mixed.

For the day, the index crashed 406.88 points or 4.88 percent to finish at 7,922.73 after trading between 7,820.23 and 8,313.06.

Among the actives, Bank CIMB Niaga sank 0.83 percent, while Bank Mandiri fell 0.41 percent, Bank Danamon Indonesia retreated 1.57 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia rose 0.22 percent, Bank Central Asia rallied 2.70 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia collected 0.52 percent, Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison shed 0.45 percent, Indocement slumped 0.75 percent, Semen Indonesia surged 5.31 percent, Indofood Sukses Makmur vaulted 3.31 percent, United Tractors plunged 6.14 percent, Astra International skidded 1.18 percent, Energi Mega Persada cratered 15.00 percent, Astra Agro Lestari declined 1.69 percent, Aneka Tambang tanked 9.50 percent, Vale Indonesia crashed 8.14 percent, Timah dropped 8.33 percent and Bumi Resources plummeted 14.73 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages opened flat but quickly tracked to the upside and spent the balance of the day in the green.

The Dow jumped 515.19 points or 1.05 percent to finish at 49,407.66, while the NASDAQ added 130.29 points or 0.56 percent to end at 23,592.11 and the S&P 500 gained 37.41 points or 0.54 percent to close at 6,976.44.

The strength on Wall Street followed the release of a report from the Institute for Supply Management showing manufacturing activity in the U.S. unexpectedly expanded for the first time in 12 months in January.

The markets saw continued strength after President Donald Trump announced that he has reached a trade deal with India.

But traders seemed somewhat reluctant to make more significant moves ahead of the release of the Labor Department's closely watched monthly jobs report on Friday.

Crude oil prices tumbled on Monday as signs of de-escalation of the U.S.-Iran conflict reduced supply-output concerns in the Middle East, taking off the geopolitical risk premium. West Texas Intermediate crude for March delivery was down $3.28 or 5.03 percent at $61.93 per barrel.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: KLA, Alphabet & BBVA mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ KLA
✅ Alphabet A
✅ BBVA (Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria)

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: KLA, Alphabet & BBVA mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

02.02.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Schlagzeilen machen Kurse
02.02.26 Ölmarkt im Umbruch: Zwischen Überangebot, Energiewende und geopolitischem Risiko
02.02.26 Marktüberblick: Crash in den Edelmetallen
02.02.26 SMI mit freundlichem Wochenausklang
30.01.26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 14.80% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Alphabet, Amazon, Apple
29.01.26 Julius Bär: 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (58%) auf Nestle SA, Swatch Group AG, Swiss Re AG, UBS Group AG
28.01.26 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: KLA, Alphabet & BBVA mit François Bloch
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’938.92 19.39 SJLB4U
Short 14’215.55 13.74 B94SVU
Short 14’731.47 8.91 BWNSSU
SMI-Kurs: 13’409.11 02.02.2026 17:31:45
Long 12’840.50 19.39 SSQBNU
Long 12’569.88 13.81 S3HB2U
Long 12’022.95 8.82 SETB4U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
SAP-Aktie: Einschätzungen und Kursziele der Analysten im Januar
Aktien von Microsoft und NVIDIA leiden unter Zweifeln am möglichen OpenAI-Milliardeninvestment
Nestlé-Aktie in Grün: Unternehmen weist Vorwürfe von Foodwatch zurück
Bitcoin, Ethereum und Co. bleiben unter Druck - teils zweistellige Verluste
SMI und DAX gehen deutlich fester aus dem Handel -- US-Börsen schliessen mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen am Montag schliesslich tiefrot
HENSOLDT Aktie News: HENSOLDT tendiert am Nachmittag auf rotem Terrain
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall am Montagvormittag mit Kurseinbussen
Ausblick: Super Micro Computer gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt
Was Analysten von der Allianz-Aktie erwarten

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe im Januar 2026: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Im abgelaufenen Monat kam es am Rohstoff-Markt zu deutlichen Ausschlägen. So bewegten sich die C ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Januar 2026: Die Performance der Kryptowährungen
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im vergangenen Monat stark. Das sind die Gewinner und ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Januar 2026: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der Januar 2026 hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten sich die ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
23:17 ROUNDUP: Musk legt SpaceX und xAI zusammen
23:04 ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies belässt Scout24 auf 'Buy' - Ziel 105 Euro
23:04 Musk legt SpaceX und xAI zusammen
22:33 ROUNDUP 5/Bericht: Iran bestätigt mögliches Treffen mit den USA
22:32 Selenskyj: Weniger russische Angriffe auf Infrastruktur
22:31 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Deutliche Erholung - Disney enttäuscht
22:20 Aktien New York Schluss: Deutliche Erholung - Disney enttäuscht
22:19 Trump dringt auf schnelles Ende von Shutdown
21:06 US-Sondergesandter Witkoff am Dienstag in Israel
20:56 Devisen: Euro unter 1,18 US-Dollar - Abwärtstrend hält nach Industriedaten an