Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’981 0.4%  SPI 17’833 0.3%  Dow 47’739 -0.5%  DAX 24’046 0.1%  Euro 0.9389 0.2%  EStoxx50 5’726 0.0%  Gold 4’190 -0.2%  Bitcoin 73’271 0.9%  Dollar 0.8068 0.3%  Öl 62.5 -2.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Swiss Re12688156Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Amrize143013422Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Lonza1384101DocMorris4261528
Top News
NVIDIA-Aktie und andere Tech-Giganten enteilen - Europas Chipsektor steht 2026 vor klaren Hausaufgaben
Tesla-Aktie im Fokus: Musk sieht entscheidenden Zukunftsbaustein in zentraler Hightech-Komponente
Novartis-Aktie: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen des Monats November
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Paramount attackiert mit Barangebot für Warner Bros. - Herausforderung für Netflix-Aktie?
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
09.12.2025 02:29:46

Indonesia Bourse Likely To Remain Rangebound On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last four trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had picked up almost 110 points or 1.3 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just above the 8,710-point plateau although it's expected to open under pressure on Tuesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is flat to lower ahead of the FOMC meeting later this week. The European markets were mixed and little changed and the U.S. bourses were soft and the Asian markets figure to split the difference. The JCI finished modestly higher on Monday following gains from the telecom, resource and energy companies, while the financials were mixed and the cement stocks were down. For the day, the index advanced 77.93 points or 0.90 percent to finish at 8,710.70 after trading between 8,642.06 and 8,720.09. Among the actives, Bank CIMB Niaga was down 0.28 percent, while Bank Mandiri climbed 1.02 percent, Bank Danamon Indonesia dropped 0.80 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia added 0.47 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia collected 0.55 percent, Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison vaulted 3.83 percent, Indocement sank 0.72 percent, Semen Indonesia lost 0.69 percent, Indofood Sukses Makmur tumbled 1.76 percent, United Tractors plunged4.86 percent, Astra International rose 0.37 percent, Energi Mega Persada skyrocketed 18.67 percent, Astra Agro Lestari fell 0.31 percent, Aneka Tambang rallied 2.06 percent, Vale Indonesia spiked 2.57 percent, Timah shed 0.63 percent, Bumi Resources surged 5.88 percent and Bank Central Asia was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is weak as the major averages opened mixed but quickly headed south and spent the balance of the session well under water.

The Dow dropped 215.67 points or 0.45 percent to finish at 47,739.32, while the NASDAQ sank 32.22 points or 0.14 percent to close at 23,545.90 and the S&P 500 fell 23.89 points or 0.35 percent to end at 6,846.51.

The modest pullback on Wall Street reflected profit taking following recent strength in the markets, which saw the NASDAQ and S&P 500 reach their best closing levels in a month last Friday.

Overall trading activity was somewhat subdued, however, as traders looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision on Wednesday.

With the Fed widely expected to lower interest rates by another quarter point, traders are likely to pay close attention to the accompanying statement for clues about the likelihood of further rate cuts next year.

Crude oil prices slumped on Monday as the U.S. dollar strengthened ahead of the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision, which has largely been priced in. West Texas Intermediate crude for January delivery was down $1.28 or 2.13 percent at $58.80 per barrel.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Krypto-Crash oder Einstiegs-Chance? – Bernhard Wenger von 21Shares zu Gast im BX Morningcall

Im BX Morningcall spricht Krypto-Experte Bernhard Wenger von @21shares über seinen Weg vom klassischen ETF-Geschäft in die Welt der Krypto-ETPs und erklärt, warum Bitcoin & Co. längst nicht ausgereizt sind. Er beleuchtet den Wandel von einem vorwiegend retailgetriebenen Markt hin zu immer mehr institutionellen Investoren, die über regulierte, physisch besicherte Produkte wie Bitcoin- und Krypto-ETPs investieren. Themen sind unter anderem Volatilität und „Krypto-Winter“, strenge Compliance- und Geldwäschereiregeln, Kostenstrukturen, Unterschiede im DACH-Raum sowie die Rolle des neuen US-Bitcoin-ETFs und des strategischen Investors FalconX für die nächste Wachstumsphase von 21Shares.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Krypto-Crash oder Einstiegs-Chance? – Bernhard Wenger von 21Shares zu Gast im BX Morningcall

Inside Trading & Investment

08.12.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Zeit für den Showdown
08.12.25 Bitcoin-Talfahrt erschüttert Kryptomarkt
08.12.25 SMI-Hoch rückt immer näher
05.12.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 15.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Comet, SIG Combibloc
04.12.25 Julius Bär: 18.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf ams-OSRAM AG
03.12.25 Krypto-Crash oder Einstiegs-Chance? – Bernhard Wenger von 21Shares zu Gast im BX Morningcall
21.11.25 Marktüberblick: Siemens Energy gesucht
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’484.69 19.90 BTASKU
Short 13’774.94 13.76 SFIBXU
Short 14’294.27 8.83 B62SOU
SMI-Kurs: 12’981.42 08.12.2025 17:31:55
Long 12’443.24 19.90 SXPBDU
Long 12’165.18 13.99 SH7B4U
Long 11’624.55 8.83 BXGS2U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SHIBA INU: So viel Verlust hätte eine Investition von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht
Helvetia Baloise-Aktie im Minus: Helvetia und Baloise schliessen Fusion zu Helvetia Baloise Holding ab
Urteil erhöht Druck auf Novo Nordisk: Semaglutid-Patentschutz wackelt - So reagiert die Aktie
Unilever-Spin-off Magnum Ice Cream-Aktie startet an der Börse - Kurs etwas über Referenzpreis
Barclays Capital: Rheinmetall-Aktie erhält Overweight
Helvetia und Baloise neu als Helvetia Baloise an Schweizer Börse
EVOTEC-Aktie im Minus: Novo Nordisk trennt sich von Anteilen
Helvetia Baloise veröffentlicht Pro-Forma-Finanzinformationen
Solana Kurs Prognose: Nur noch bergauf?
Wedbush-Experte stellt sich gegen KI-Kritiker: NVIDIA-Aktie weiter mit starkem Potenzial

Top-Rankings

SMI Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien in KW 49/25
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 49: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 49: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
23:19 Trump lässt Nvidia bessere KI-Chips nach China verkaufen
22:37 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Moderate Verluste vor US-Zinsentscheid
22:27 Trump: 'Europa entwickelt sich in eine schlechte Richtung'
22:15 Aktien New York Schluss: Moderate Verluste vor US-Zinsentscheid
22:04 ROUNDUP 3: Paramount will Netflix bei Warner Bros. schlagen
21:44 ROUNDUP/Friedensplan für Ukraine: Selenskyj gegen Gebietsabtretung
21:35 Merz setzt weiter auf stabile Krankenkassenbeiträge
21:35 ROUNDUP: Trump kündigt Milliardenpaket für Landwirte an
21:18 Merz zeigt sich in 'Stadtbild'-Debatte selbstkritisch
21:02 Medien: Supreme Court könnte Befugnisse von Präsident stärken