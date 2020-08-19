19.08.2020 04:00:00

Individuals can obtain their credit score for free through dealership website

VICTORIA, Texas, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nissan of Victoria, a dealership serving the automotive needs of Victoria and the entire surrounding area, allows visitors to its website to obtain a free credit score. Learning one's credit score from Nissan of Victoria will provide the user with their interest rate, terms and buying power in mere seconds.

To obtain their free credit score information, individuals must input the requested personal information on the requisite page of the Nissan of Victoria website. The information required includes one's name, phone number, email address and residence address (including city, state and zip code). The user is also asked to input the last four numbers of their social security number.

When obtaining their free credit score, the user grants permission for Nissan of Victoria to validate their identity using the last four digits of their social security number for the purposes of pre-qualification. They also open themselves up for Nissan of Victoria to communicate purchase and/or lease options to them via email, text or phone calls.

Getting one's credit score through Nissan of Victoria does not affect one's credit. The dealership promises that the credit score system is safe and secure. The score is provided courtesy of an organization known as TransUnion, which is a part of VantageScore. Instructions for how to obtain one's credit score are also available in Spanish.

Those interested in getting their free credit score are encouraged to head to the Nissan of Victoria website at http://www.nissanofvictoria.com. The concept may also be discussed by the dealership over the phone with a call to 361-221-8219. Those who are interested in a new Nissan vehicle (and who adhere to proper safety precautions) may head to the Nissan of Victoria dealership at 6003 N. Navarro St., Victoria.

 

