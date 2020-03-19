19.03.2020 02:23:00

Individuals and businesses can pay their taxes on September 1st, 2020

QUÉBEC CITY, March 18, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - In the wake of the federal government's announcements this morning, the Québec government is announcing that Revenu Québec will harmonize its practices with those of the Canada Revenue Agency and postpone the deadline for paying tax balances payable for the 2019 taxation year after August 31, 2020, both for individuals and businesses.

The Québec government announced flexibility measures yesterday for individuals and businesses affected by the exceptional circumstance stemming from COVID-19.

By taking into account the announced federal measures, the tax filing deferrals will allow the two levels of government to inject $16,5 billion of liquidity into the economy.

Accordingly, bearing in mind the federal announcements, Québec has adopted the following measures.

Measures aimed at individuals

  • The deadline for producing and filing income tax returns is postponed to June 1, 2020.
  • For individuals and individuals in business, the deadline for applying balances due related to income tax returns for the 2019 taxation year is postponed after September 1st, 2020.
  • For those who must pay tax instalments, the payment of the June 15, 2020 tax instalment is suspended until September 1st, 2020.

Measures aimed at businesses
In the case of businesses, the payment of tax instalments and taxes due as of today is suspended until September 1st, 2020.

The terms and conditions of the flexibility measures can be consulted in the Information Bulletin published by the Ministère des Finances at  http://www.finances.gouv.qc.ca/documents/Bulletins/en/BULEN_2020-4-a-b.pdf.

SOURCE Cabinet du ministre des Finances

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

18.03.20
Ölpreise weiter im Abwärtssog: WTI fällt auf 17-Jahrestief
18.03.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 15.00% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
18.03.20
How Oil Prices Impact Agriculture
18.03.20
Vontobel: 40% - 50% Sicherheitspuffer - und nur der letzte Tag zählt!
18.03.20
Erholung bereits wieder beendet?
16.03.20
Neuer Kursrutsch - Notenbanken fluten die Märkte | BX Swiss TV
12.03.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

18.03.20
Schroders: Mögliche Auswirkungen des Klimawandels auf die Finanzmärkte
11.03.20
Schroders: Wie Mikrofinanzanlagen Unternehmerinnen wirkungsvoll unterstützen und einen Beitrag zur Schliessung der Kreditlücke leisten können
10.03.20
Schroders: Zehn falsche Annahmen über Stewardship
mehr
Neuer Kursrutsch - Notenbanken fluten die Märkte | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie legt zu: Roche startet Auslieferung von COVID-19-Test in den USA
SIX ändert SMI-Gewichtung von Roche und Nestlé
Massiver Kursrutsch an den US-Börsen - Dow Jones schliesst unter 20'000 Punkten -- SMI auf Talfahrt -- DAX bricht erneut ein -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Börsenlegende Warren Buffett zu Corona-Krise und Ölpreisschock
US-Börsen nach Erholungsbewegung mit Gewinnen -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX geht höher in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Pfizer hilft BioNtech bei Entwicklung von Coronavirus-Impfstoff - BioNtech-Aktie +70 %
Goldman Sachs mit Kauf-Empfehlung: UBS-Aktie mit über 50 Prozent Aufstiegspotenzial
Grossaktionär Stoffel verkauft Vifor-Paket - Vifor-Aktie knickt ein
Tecan-Aktie auf Höhenflug: Tecan steigert 2019 den Gewinn - Auswirkungen von Corona noch nicht vorhersehbar
Addex verschiebt Start der Phase-III-Studie mit Dipraglurant und Jahreszahlen - Aktie bricht ein

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Massiver Kursrutsch an den US-Börsen - Dow Jones schliesst unter 20'000 Punkten -- SMI auf Talfahrt -- DAX bricht erneut ein -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische Markt verbuchte zur Wochenmitte Abschläge. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte in der Verlustzone. US-Indizes verbuchten erneut starke Verluste. Die Märkte in Fernost präsentierten sich am Mittwoch schwächer.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB