Individuals and businesses can pay their taxes on September 1st, 2020

QUÉBEC CITY, March 18, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - In the wake of the federal government's announcements this morning, the Québec government is announcing that Revenu Québec will harmonize its practices with those of the Canada Revenue Agency and postpone the deadline for paying tax balances payable for the 2019 taxation year after August 31, 2020, both for individuals and businesses.

The Québec government announced flexibility measures yesterday for individuals and businesses affected by the exceptional circumstance stemming from COVID-19.

By taking into account the announced federal measures, the tax filing deferrals will allow the two levels of government to inject $16,5 billion of liquidity into the economy.

Accordingly, bearing in mind the federal announcements, Québec has adopted the following measures.

Measures aimed at individuals

The deadline for producing and filing income tax returns is postponed to June 1, 2020 .

. For individuals and individuals in business, the deadline for applying balances due related to income tax returns for the 2019 taxation year is postponed after September 1 st , 2020.

, 2020. For those who must pay tax instalments, the payment of the June 15, 2020 tax instalment is suspended until September 1 st, 2020.

Measures aimed at businesses

In the case of businesses, the payment of tax instalments and taxes due as of today is suspended until September 1st, 2020.

The terms and conditions of the flexibility measures can be consulted in the Information Bulletin published by the Ministère des Finances at http://www.finances.gouv.qc.ca/documents/Bulletins/en/BULEN_2020-4-a-b.pdf.

SOURCE Cabinet du ministre des Finances