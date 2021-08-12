Indigo Reports FY22 First Quarter Results - Indigo emerging from the pandemic with a +27% revenue rebound despite protracted COVID-19 related store closures including in its largest market - Ontario.

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSX: IDG), Canada's largest book and lifestyle retailer reported financial results for the 13-week period ended July 3, 2021 compared to the 13-week period ended June 27, 2020.

Revenue for the quarter increased $37.0 million or 27% to $172.1 million as many regions within the Company's retail channel rebounded, driving double-digit growth in both the Company's book and general merchandise businesses. Notably, the Company experienced a surge in demand for its book business from a younger demographic, fueled by the popularity of reading on TikTok (#BookTok.) Revenue was further buoyed by the success of an expanded assortment under the Company's proprietary lifestyle brand OUI, showcasing customers' affinity for both core categories and new product assortment. These results were achieved despite Ontario closures, with over fifty percent of the Company's store locations impacted by mandatory closures in the first nine weeks.

The Company is well-positioned with an omnichannel strategy that strongly resonated; in addition to the noted retail recovery, the online business sustained growth around three times its pre-COVID fiscal 20 levels and revenues through store-pick up capabilities grew nearly five times from the same period last year.

Commenting on the results, CEO Heather Reisman said: "our strong first quarter sales performance reflects the beginning of a welcomed recovery in retail, the continued strength of online and the Indigo brand in general. In addition, it is a testament to our teams' successful management of store re-openings for over half our retail fleet and thoughtful inventory management. These results validate our ability to evolve with changes in our environment, as we focus on delivering a return to full-year adjusted EBITDA profitability."

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was a loss of $14.9 million compared to a loss of $23.7 million for the same period last year. This improvement was driven by strong sales performance and stronger merchandise margins across all channels as a result of lower promotional discounting. These year-over-year improvements are also notable given a decline in external COVID-19 labour support provided in the current year and an increase in retail operating expenses associated with store re-openings. Indigo reported a net loss of $21.9 million ($0.79 net loss per basic common share) compared to a net loss of $31.6 million ($1.15 net earnings per basic common share) last year for the reasons discussed.

With no outstanding debt, a cash balance of $81.4 million and a $25.0 million revolving credit facility, the Company continues to be well positioned to manage through to its full COVID-19 recovery.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

The Company prepares its consolidated financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). In order to provide additional insight into the business, the Company has also provided non-IFRS data, specifically adjusted EBITDA, in this press release. These measures do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and are therefore specific to Indigo and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

For additional context see "Results of Operations" and "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" in the Management's Discussion and Analysis (which can be found at www.indigo.ca/investor-relations or www.sedar.com).

About Indigo Books & Music Inc.

Indigo is a publicly traded Canadian company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (IDG). Indigo is Canada's leading book and lifestyle retailer, offering a curated assortment of books, gifts, baby, kids, wellness and lifestyle products, that support their customers every day and at key life stages by simplifying their journey to live with intention. Indigo believes in real books, in living life fully and generously, in being kind to each other and that stories – big and little – connect us.

Indigo founded the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation in 2004 to address the underfunding of public elementary school libraries. Every year the Foundation provides grants to high-needs elementary schools so they can transform their libraries with the purchase of new books and educational resources. Most recently, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and unprecedented nation-wide school closures, the Foundation committed $1.0 million to provide books to families in need. With the support of the Company, its customers, employees, and suppliers, the Foundation has committed over $33 million to more than 3,000 high-needs elementary schools across Canada since 2004.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

As at As at As at

July 3, June 27, April 3, (thousands of Canadian dollars) 2021 2020 2021







ASSETS





Current





Cash and cash equivalents 81,412 110,563 84,935 Accounts receivable 20,253 24,872 22,976 Inventories 221,389 218,124 215,114 Prepaid expenses 10,005 6,747 12,278 Income taxes receivable - 138 - Derivative assets - 1,622 - Other assets 1,752 2,271 2,120 Total current assets 334,811 364,337 337,423 Loan receivable - 446 - Property, plant, and equipment, net 73,925 87,008 77,131 Right-of-use assets, net 350,207 372,360 361,864 Intangible assets, net 19,604 23,055 20,916 Equity investment, net 2,156 2,353 2,156 Total assets 780,703 849,559 799,490 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 159,931 175,130 145,193 Unredeemed gift card liability 59,300 51,320 58,053 Provisions 2,455 2,203 2,365 Deferred revenue 16,139 10,718 16,486 Short-term lease liabilities 67,240 65,260 67,603 Derivative liabilities 1,572 - 1,622 Total current liabilities 306,637 304,631 291,322 Long-term accrued liabilities 1,615 950 2,090 Long-term provisions 678 672 827 Long-term lease liabilities 470,684 492,701 482,671 Total liabilities 779,614 798,954 776,910 Equity





Share capital 226,999 226,986 226,986 Contributed surplus 14,066 13,197 13,782 Retained deficit (238,614) (190,404) (216,668) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,362) 826 (1,520) Total equity 1,089 50,605 22,580 Total liabilities and equity 780,703 849,559 799,490

Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited)

13-week 13-week

period ended period ended

July 3, June 27, (thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share data) 2021 2020





Revenue 172,080 135,081 Cost of sales (101,643) (96,944) Gross profit 70,437 38,137 Operating, selling, and other expenses (86,424) (63,456) Operating loss (15,987) (25,319) Net interest expense (5,959) (6,284) Loss before income taxes (21,946) (31,603) Income tax expense - - Net loss (21,946) (31,603)





Other comprehensive income (loss)



Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net loss, net of taxes:



Change in fair value of cash flow hedges (1,278) (909) Reclassification of realized loss (gain) 1,328 (1,263) Foreign currency translation adjustment 108 - Other comprehensive income (loss) 158 (2,172)





Total comprehensive loss (21,788) (33,775)





Net loss per common share



Basic $ (0.79) $ (1.15) Diluted $ (0.79) $ (1.15)

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

13-week 13-week

period ended period ended

July 3, June 27, (thousands of Canadian dollars) 2021 2020





OPERATING ACTIVITIES



Net loss (21,946) (31,603) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash flows from operating activities





Depreciation of property, plant, and equipment 4,039 4,591 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 10,121 10,652 Amortization of intangible assets 3,303 3,208 Loss on disposal of capital assets 14 247 Share-based compensation 288 300 Directors' compensation recognized in contributed surplus - 75 Rent concessions - (2,411) Other (753) 259 Net change in non-cash working capital balances related to operations 14,193 16,466 Interest expense 6,257 6,498 Interest income (298) (214) Cash flows from operating activities 15,218 8,068





INVESTING ACTIVITIES



Net purchases of property, plant, and equipment (839) (498) Addition of intangible assets (1,991) (1,705) Proceeds from disposal of equity investment 516 - Interest received 298 214 Cash flows used for investing activities (2,016) (1,989)





FINANCING ACTIVITIES



Repayment of principal on lease liabilities (10,705) (9,232) Interest paid (6,257) (6,498) Proceeds from share issuances 9 - Cash flows used for financing activities (16,953) (15,730)





Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 228 (259)





Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents during the period (3,523) (9,910) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 84,935 120,473 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 81,412 110,563

Non-IFRS Financial Measures









The following table reconciles adjusted EBITDA to net loss before income taxes, the most comparable IFRS measure:











13-week

13-week



period ended

period ended



July 3,

June 27,

(millions of Canadian dollars) 2021 % Revenue 2020 % Revenue Revenue 172.1 100.0 135.1 100.0 Cost of sales (101.6) 59.0 (96.9) 71.7 Cost of operations (47.0) 27.3 (32.1) 23.8 Selling, general and administrative expenses (22.0) 12.8 (12.6) 9.3 Depreciation of right-of-use assets (10.1) 5.9 (10.7) 7.9 Finance charges related to leases (6.3) 3.7 (6.5) 4.8 Adjusted EBITDA1 (14.9) 8.7 (23.7) 17.5 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment (4.0) 2.3 (4.6) 3.4 Amortization of intangible assets (3.3) 1.9 (3.2) 2.4 Loss on disposal of capital assets - - (0.2) 0.1 Net interest income 0.3 0.2 0.2 0.1 Loss before income taxes (21.9) 12.7 (31.6) 23.4

1Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, asset disposals, and share of loss from equity investments, and includes IFRS 16 right-of-use asset depreciation and associated finance charges.

