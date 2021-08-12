Indigo Reports FY22 First Quarter Results - Indigo emerging from the pandemic with a +27% revenue rebound despite protracted COVID-19 related store closures including in its largest market - Ontario.

|
12.08.2021 23:01:00
TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSX: IDG), Canada's largest book and lifestyle retailer reported financial results for the 13-week period ended July 3, 2021 compared to the 13-week period ended June 27, 2020.
Revenue for the quarter increased $37.0 million or 27% to $172.1 million as many regions within the Company's retail channel rebounded, driving double-digit growth in both the Company's book and general merchandise businesses. Notably, the Company experienced a surge in demand for its book business from a younger demographic, fueled by the popularity of reading on TikTok (#BookTok.) Revenue was further buoyed by the success of an expanded assortment under the Company's proprietary lifestyle brand OUI, showcasing customers' affinity for both core categories and new product assortment. These results were achieved despite Ontario closures, with over fifty percent of the Company's store locations impacted by mandatory closures in the first nine weeks.
The Company is well-positioned with an omnichannel strategy that strongly resonated; in addition to the noted retail recovery, the online business sustained growth around three times its pre-COVID fiscal 20 levels and revenues through store-pick up capabilities grew nearly five times from the same period last year.
Commenting on the results, CEO Heather Reisman said: "our strong first quarter sales performance reflects the beginning of a welcomed recovery in retail, the continued strength of online and the Indigo brand in general. In addition, it is a testament to our teams' successful management of store re-openings for over half our retail fleet and thoughtful inventory management. These results validate our ability to evolve with changes in our environment, as we focus on delivering a return to full-year adjusted EBITDA profitability."
Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was a loss of $14.9 million compared to a loss of $23.7 million for the same period last year. This improvement was driven by strong sales performance and stronger merchandise margins across all channels as a result of lower promotional discounting. These year-over-year improvements are also notable given a decline in external COVID-19 labour support provided in the current year and an increase in retail operating expenses associated with store re-openings. Indigo reported a net loss of $21.9 million ($0.79 net loss per basic common share) compared to a net loss of $31.6 million ($1.15 net earnings per basic common share) last year for the reasons discussed.
With no outstanding debt, a cash balance of $81.4 million and a $25.0 million revolving credit facility, the Company continues to be well positioned to manage through to its full COVID-19 recovery.
Analyst/Investor Call
Indigo will host a conference call for analysts and investors to review these results at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) tomorrow, August 13th, 2021. The call can be accessed by dialing 416-764-8659 from within the Toronto area, or 1-888-664-6392 outside of Toronto. The eight-digit participant code is 57914038.
A playback of the call will also be available by telephone until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on August 20th, 2021. The call playback can be accessed after 12:00 p.m. (ET) on August 13th, 2021, by dialing 416-764-8677 from within the Toronto area, or 1-888-390-0541 outside of Toronto. The six-digit replay passcode number is 914038. The conference call transcript will be archived in the Investor Relations section of the Indigo website, www.indigo.ca.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. To the extent any forward-looking information constitutes "financial outlooks" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, such information is being provided as preliminary financial and operational results. Financial outlooks, as with forward-looking information generally, are, without limitation, based on the assumptions and subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied in this news release. Among the key factors that could cause such differences are: general economic, market or business conditions; the future impacts and government response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including any impact to online and/or retail operations of the Company; competitive actions by other companies; changes in laws or regulations; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, as set out in the Company's annual information form dated June 1, 2021 and available on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Any forward-looking information included in this news release is made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.
Non-IFRS Financial Measures
The Company prepares its consolidated financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). In order to provide additional insight into the business, the Company has also provided non-IFRS data, specifically adjusted EBITDA, in this press release. These measures do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and are therefore specific to Indigo and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.
For additional context see "Results of Operations" and "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" in the Management's Discussion and Analysis (which can be found at www.indigo.ca/investor-relations or www.sedar.com).
About Indigo Books & Music Inc.
Indigo is a publicly traded Canadian company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (IDG). Indigo is Canada's leading book and lifestyle retailer, offering a curated assortment of books, gifts, baby, kids, wellness and lifestyle products, that support their customers every day and at key life stages by simplifying their journey to live with intention. Indigo believes in real books, in living life fully and generously, in being kind to each other and that stories – big and little – connect us.
Indigo founded the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation in 2004 to address the underfunding of public elementary school libraries. Every year the Foundation provides grants to high-needs elementary schools so they can transform their libraries with the purchase of new books and educational resources. Most recently, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and unprecedented nation-wide school closures, the Foundation committed $1.0 million to provide books to families in need. With the support of the Company, its customers, employees, and suppliers, the Foundation has committed over $33 million to more than 3,000 high-needs elementary schools across Canada since 2004.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
As at
As at
As at
July 3,
June 27,
April 3,
(thousands of Canadian dollars)
2021
2020
2021
ASSETS
Current
Cash and cash equivalents
81,412
110,563
84,935
Accounts receivable
20,253
24,872
22,976
Inventories
221,389
218,124
215,114
Prepaid expenses
10,005
6,747
12,278
Income taxes receivable
-
138
-
Derivative assets
-
1,622
-
Other assets
1,752
2,271
2,120
Total current assets
334,811
364,337
337,423
Loan receivable
-
446
-
Property, plant, and equipment, net
73,925
87,008
77,131
Right-of-use assets, net
350,207
372,360
361,864
Intangible assets, net
19,604
23,055
20,916
Equity investment, net
2,156
2,353
2,156
Total assets
780,703
849,559
799,490
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
159,931
175,130
145,193
Unredeemed gift card liability
59,300
51,320
58,053
Provisions
2,455
2,203
2,365
Deferred revenue
16,139
10,718
16,486
Short-term lease liabilities
67,240
65,260
67,603
Derivative liabilities
1,572
-
1,622
Total current liabilities
306,637
304,631
291,322
Long-term accrued liabilities
1,615
950
2,090
Long-term provisions
678
672
827
Long-term lease liabilities
470,684
492,701
482,671
Total liabilities
779,614
798,954
776,910
Equity
Share capital
226,999
226,986
226,986
Contributed surplus
14,066
13,197
13,782
Retained deficit
(238,614)
(190,404)
(216,668)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(1,362)
826
(1,520)
Total equity
1,089
50,605
22,580
Total liabilities and equity
780,703
849,559
799,490
Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
(Unaudited)
13-week
13-week
period ended
period ended
July 3,
June 27,
(thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share data)
2021
2020
Revenue
172,080
135,081
Cost of sales
(101,643)
(96,944)
Gross profit
70,437
38,137
Operating, selling, and other expenses
(86,424)
(63,456)
Operating loss
(15,987)
(25,319)
Net interest expense
(5,959)
(6,284)
Loss before income taxes
(21,946)
(31,603)
Income tax expense
-
-
Net loss
(21,946)
(31,603)
Other comprehensive income (loss)
Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net loss, net of taxes:
Change in fair value of cash flow hedges
(1,278)
(909)
Reclassification of realized loss (gain)
1,328
(1,263)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
108
-
Other comprehensive income (loss)
158
(2,172)
Total comprehensive loss
(21,788)
(33,775)
Net loss per common share
Basic
$
(0.79)
$
(1.15)
Diluted
$
(0.79)
$
(1.15)
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
13-week
13-week
period ended
period ended
July 3,
June 27,
(thousands of Canadian dollars)
2021
2020
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net loss
(21,946)
(31,603)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash flows from operating activities
Depreciation of property, plant, and equipment
4,039
4,591
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
10,121
10,652
Amortization of intangible assets
3,303
3,208
Loss on disposal of capital assets
14
247
Share-based compensation
288
300
Directors' compensation recognized in contributed surplus
-
75
Rent concessions
-
(2,411)
Other
(753)
259
Net change in non-cash working capital balances related to operations
14,193
16,466
Interest expense
6,257
6,498
Interest income
(298)
(214)
Cash flows from operating activities
15,218
8,068
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Net purchases of property, plant, and equipment
(839)
(498)
Addition of intangible assets
(1,991)
(1,705)
Proceeds from disposal of equity investment
516
-
Interest received
298
214
Cash flows used for investing activities
(2,016)
(1,989)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Repayment of principal on lease liabilities
(10,705)
(9,232)
Interest paid
(6,257)
(6,498)
Proceeds from share issuances
9
-
Cash flows used for financing activities
(16,953)
(15,730)
Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
228
(259)
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents during the period
(3,523)
(9,910)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
84,935
120,473
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
81,412
110,563
Non-IFRS Financial Measures
The following table reconciles adjusted EBITDA to net loss before income taxes, the most comparable IFRS measure:
13-week
13-week
period ended
period ended
July 3,
June 27,
(millions of Canadian dollars)
2021
% Revenue
2020
% Revenue
Revenue
172.1
100.0
135.1
100.0
Cost of sales
(101.6)
59.0
(96.9)
71.7
Cost of operations
(47.0)
27.3
(32.1)
23.8
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(22.0)
12.8
(12.6)
9.3
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
(10.1)
5.9
(10.7)
7.9
Finance charges related to leases
(6.3)
3.7
(6.5)
4.8
Adjusted EBITDA1
(14.9)
8.7
(23.7)
17.5
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
(4.0)
2.3
(4.6)
3.4
Amortization of intangible assets
(3.3)
1.9
(3.2)
2.4
Loss on disposal of capital assets
-
-
(0.2)
0.1
Net interest income
0.3
0.2
0.2
0.1
Loss before income taxes
(21.9)
12.7
(31.6)
23.4
1Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, asset disposals, and share of loss from equity investments, and includes IFRS 16 right-of-use asset depreciation and associated finance charges.
SOURCE Indigo Books & Music Inc.
