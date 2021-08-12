SMI 12’436 0.4%  SPI 15’913 0.3%  Dow 35’500 0.0%  DAX 15’938 0.7%  Euro 1.0834 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’226 0.5%  Gold 1’753 0.1%  Bitcoin 40’993 -2.7%  Dollar 0.9233 0.2%  Öl 71.2 -0.6% 
12.08.2021 23:01:00

Indigo Reports FY22 First Quarter Results - Indigo emerging from the pandemic with a +27% revenue rebound despite protracted COVID-19 related store closures including in its largest market - Ontario.

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSX: IDG), Canada's largest book and lifestyle retailer reported financial results for the 13-week period ended July 3, 2021 compared to the 13-week period ended June 27, 2020.

Revenue for the quarter increased $37.0 million or 27% to $172.1 million as many regions within the Company's retail channel rebounded, driving double-digit growth in both the Company's book and general merchandise businesses. Notably, the Company experienced a surge in demand for its book business from a younger demographic, fueled by the popularity of reading on TikTok (#BookTok.) Revenue was further buoyed by the success of an expanded assortment under the Company's proprietary lifestyle brand OUI, showcasing customers' affinity for both core categories and new product assortment. These results were achieved despite Ontario closures, with over fifty percent of the Company's store locations impacted by mandatory closures in the first nine weeks.

The Company is well-positioned with an omnichannel strategy that strongly resonated; in addition to the noted retail recovery, the online business sustained growth around three times its pre-COVID fiscal 20 levels and revenues through store-pick up capabilities grew nearly five times from the same period last year.

Commenting on the results, CEO Heather Reisman said: "our strong first quarter sales performance reflects the beginning of a welcomed recovery in retail, the continued strength of online and the Indigo brand in general.  In addition, it is a testament to our teams' successful management of store re-openings for over half our retail fleet and thoughtful inventory management.  These results validate our ability to evolve with changes in our environment, as we focus on delivering a return to full-year adjusted EBITDA profitability."

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was a loss of $14.9 million compared to a loss of $23.7 million for the same period last year. This improvement was driven by strong sales performance and stronger merchandise margins across all channels as a result of lower promotional discounting. These year-over-year improvements are also notable given a decline in external COVID-19 labour support provided in the current year and an increase in retail operating expenses associated with store re-openings. Indigo reported a net loss of $21.9 million ($0.79 net loss per basic common share) compared to a net loss of $31.6 million ($1.15 net earnings per basic common share) last year for the reasons discussed.

With no outstanding debt, a cash balance of $81.4 million and a $25.0 million revolving credit facility, the Company continues to be well positioned to manage through to its full COVID-19 recovery.

Analyst/Investor Call 

Indigo will host a conference call for analysts and investors to review these results at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) tomorrow, August 13th, 2021. The call can be accessed by dialing 416-764-8659 from within the Toronto area, or 1-888-664-6392 outside of Toronto. The eight-digit participant code is 57914038.       

A playback of the call will also be available by telephone until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on August 20th, 2021. The call playback can be accessed after 12:00 p.m. (ET) on August 13th, 2021, by dialing 416-764-8677 from within the Toronto area, or 1-888-390-0541 outside of Toronto. The six-digit replay passcode number is 914038. The conference call transcript will be archived in the Investor Relations section of the Indigo website, www.indigo.ca. 

Forward-Looking Statements 

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. To the extent any forward-looking information constitutes "financial outlooks" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, such information is being provided as preliminary financial and operational results. Financial outlooks, as with forward-looking information generally, are, without limitation, based on the assumptions and subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied in this news release. Among the key factors that could cause such differences are: general economic, market or business conditions; the future impacts and government response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including any impact to online and/or retail operations of the Company; competitive actions by other companies; changes in laws or regulations; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, as set out in the Company's annual information form dated June 1, 2021 and available on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Any forward-looking information included in this news release is made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures 

The Company prepares its consolidated financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). In order to provide additional insight into the business, the Company has also provided non-IFRS data, specifically adjusted EBITDA, in this press release. These measures do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and are therefore specific to Indigo and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. 

For additional context see "Results of Operations" and "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" in the Management's Discussion and Analysis (which can be found at www.indigo.ca/investor-relations or www.sedar.com).

AboutIndigo Books& Music Inc. 

Indigo is a publicly traded Canadian company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (IDG). Indigo is Canada's leading book and lifestyle retailer, offering a curated assortment of books, gifts, baby, kids, wellness and lifestyle products, that support their customers every day and at key life stages by simplifying their journey to live with intention. Indigo believes in real books, in living life fully and generously, in being kind to each other and that stories – big and little – connect us.

Indigo founded the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation in 2004 to address the underfunding of public elementary school libraries. Every year the Foundation provides grants to high-needs elementary schools so they can transform their libraries with the purchase of new books and educational resources. Most recently, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and unprecedented nation-wide school closures, the Foundation committed $1.0 million to provide books to families in need. With the support of the Company, its customers, employees, and suppliers, the Foundation has committed over $33 million to more than 3,000 high-needs elementary schools across Canada since 2004.

 

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)


 As at 

 As at 

 As at 


July 3, 

June 27, 

April 3, 

(thousands of Canadian dollars)

2021

2020

2021





ASSETS




Current




Cash and cash equivalents

81,412

110,563

84,935

Accounts receivable

20,253

24,872

22,976

Inventories

221,389

218,124

215,114

Prepaid expenses

10,005

6,747

12,278

Income taxes receivable

-

138

-

Derivative assets

-

1,622

-

Other assets

1,752

2,271

2,120

Total current assets

334,811

364,337

337,423

Loan receivable

-

446

-

Property, plant, and equipment, net

73,925

87,008

77,131

Right-of-use assets, net

350,207

372,360

361,864

Intangible assets, net

19,604

23,055

20,916

Equity investment, net

2,156

2,353

2,156

Total assets

780,703

849,559

799,490

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY




Current




Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

159,931

175,130

145,193

Unredeemed gift card liability

59,300

51,320

58,053

Provisions

2,455

2,203

2,365

Deferred revenue

16,139

10,718

16,486

Short-term lease liabilities

67,240

65,260

67,603

Derivative liabilities

1,572

-

1,622

Total current liabilities

306,637

304,631

291,322

Long-term accrued liabilities

1,615

950

2,090

Long-term provisions

678

672

827

Long-term lease liabilities

470,684

492,701

482,671

Total liabilities

779,614

798,954

776,910

Equity




Share capital

226,999

226,986

226,986

Contributed surplus

14,066

13,197

13,782

Retained deficit

(238,614)

(190,404)

(216,668)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(1,362)

826

(1,520)

Total equity

1,089

50,605

22,580

Total liabilities and equity

780,703

849,559

799,490

 

Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited)


13-week

13-week


period ended

period ended


July 3, 

June 27, 

(thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share data)

2021

2020




Revenue 

172,080

135,081

Cost of sales 

(101,643)

(96,944)

Gross profit

70,437

38,137

Operating, selling, and other expenses

(86,424)

(63,456)

Operating loss

(15,987)

(25,319)

Net interest expense

(5,959)

(6,284)

Loss before income taxes

(21,946)

(31,603)

Income tax expense

-

-

Net loss

(21,946)

(31,603)




Other comprehensive income (loss)



Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net loss, net of taxes:



   Change in fair value of cash flow hedges

(1,278)

(909)

   Reclassification of realized loss (gain) 

1,328

(1,263)

   Foreign currency translation adjustment

108

-

Other comprehensive income (loss)

158

(2,172)




Total comprehensive loss

(21,788)

(33,775)




Net loss per common share



Basic

$

(0.79)

$

(1.15)

Diluted 

$

(0.79)

$

(1.15)

 

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)


 13-week 

 13-week 


period ended

 period ended 


July 3, 

 June 27,  

(thousands of Canadian dollars)

2021

2020




OPERATING ACTIVITIES



Net loss

(21,946)

(31,603)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash flows from operating activities



Depreciation of property, plant, and equipment

4,039

4,591

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

10,121

10,652

Amortization of intangible assets

3,303

3,208

Loss on disposal of capital assets

14

247

Share-based compensation 

288

300

Directors' compensation recognized in contributed surplus 

-

75

Rent concessions

-

(2,411)

Other

(753)

259

Net change in non-cash working capital balances related to operations

14,193

16,466

Interest expense

6,257

6,498

Interest income

(298)

(214)

Cash flows from operating activities

15,218

8,068




INVESTING ACTIVITIES



Net purchases of property, plant, and equipment

(839)

(498)

Addition of intangible assets 

(1,991)

(1,705)

Proceeds from disposal of equity investment

516

-

Interest received

298

214

Cash flows used for investing activities

(2,016)

(1,989)




FINANCING ACTIVITIES



Repayment of principal on lease liabilities

(10,705)

(9,232)

Interest paid

(6,257)

(6,498)

Proceeds from share issuances

9

-

Cash flows used for financing activities

(16,953)

(15,730)




Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

228

(259)




Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents during the period

(3,523)

(9,910)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

84,935

120,473

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

81,412

110,563

 

Non-IFRS Financial Measures






The following table reconciles adjusted EBITDA to net loss before income taxes, the most comparable IFRS measure:







13-week


13-week



period ended


period ended



July 3, 


June 27, 


(millions of Canadian dollars)

2021

% Revenue

2020

% Revenue

Revenue

172.1

100.0

135.1

100.0

Cost of sales

(101.6)

59.0

(96.9)

71.7

Cost of operations

(47.0)

27.3

(32.1)

23.8

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(22.0)

12.8

(12.6)

9.3

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

(10.1)

5.9

(10.7)

7.9

Finance charges related to leases

(6.3)

3.7

(6.5)

4.8

Adjusted EBITDA1

(14.9)

8.7

(23.7)

17.5

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

(4.0)

2.3

(4.6)

3.4

Amortization of intangible assets

(3.3)

1.9

(3.2)

2.4

Loss on disposal of capital assets

-

-

(0.2)

0.1

Net interest income

0.3

0.2

0.2

0.1

Loss before income taxes 

(21.9)

12.7

(31.6)

23.4


1Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, asset disposals, and share of loss from equity investments, and includes IFRS 16 right-of-use asset depreciation and associated finance charges. 

 

SOURCE Indigo Books & Music Inc.

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen
Dominique Böhler: BX Swiss Struki ABC: Für welche Marktsituation ist welches Hebelprodukt geeignet? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

11:30 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.70% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Vifor Pharma AG
11:19 Vontobel: derimail - Techwerte im Fokus
09:25 DAX: Ausbruch und Pullback
08:31 SMI-Höhenflug hält an
07:55 Moderna-Impfstoff nimmt Hürde in der Schweiz
07:16 Weekly-Hits: Frankreich – Wiederbelebung nach Corona / Nokia – 5G-Profiteur im Aufwind
07:09 Dominique Böhler: BX Swiss Struki ABC: Für welche Marktsituation ist welches Hebelprodukt geeignet? | BX Swiss TV
10.08.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Curevac, Moderna, Novavax
23.07.21 Jetzt noch einsteigen?
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Moderna- und BionNTech-Aktien fallen nach EMA-Prüfung zweistellig - auch Pfizer schwach
Zurich-Aktie legt zu: Zurich verdient so viel wie vor der Pandemie
Schweiz: Immobilienpreise steigen weiter
Tesla-Konkurrent NIO übertrifft Erwartungen - NIO-Aktie verliert letztendlich
MicroStrategy-CEO baut Bitcoin-Engagement aus - Vergleich mit frühem Facebook
Stadler Rail-Aktie fester: Stadler Rail hat wohl Aufträge über 163 Millionen Euro an der Angel
Hacker erbeuten Kryptowährungen im Wert von über 600 Millionen Dollar
Erhöhte Immobilienpreise: Sogar die Superreichen raten von Immobilienkauf ab
US-Börsen letztlich uneins -- SMI schliesst nach neuem Rekord im Plus -- DAX geht fester aus dem Handel - neues Allzeithoch -- Asiens Börsen mit Gewinnen
US-Börsen beenden Handel ohne gemeinsame Tendenz -- SMI schliesst nach neuem Hoch im Plus -- DAX mit neuem Rekord -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit