Indigo Reports FY21 Full Year Results - Exceptional online growth of +127% drives Indigo's digital transformation

TORONTO, June 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSX: IDG), Canada's largest book and lifestyle retailer reported financial results for the 53-week period ended April 3, 2021 compared to the 52-week period ended March 28, 2020.

Indigo's exceptional online growth showed resilience against severe disruption from the COVID-19 global health crisis and is driving the Company's transformational strategy. Over 1 million new and existing customers embraced the Online channel in fiscal 2021, providing Indigo with a compelling market opportunity to strengthen its position beyond a COVID-19 recovery. Strength in the Company's core book business stabilized against macro-economic headwinds, while the successful launch of proprietary lifestyle brand OUI showcased customers' affinity for Indigo's evolving product lines and the success of assortment expansion as a growth lever for the business.

The impact on revenue from extensive COVID-19 related store closures was contained to a decline of 5.5% or $53.0 million on full-year results, with Indigo reporting revenue of $904.7 million compared to $957.7 million last year. Key markets like the Greater Toronto Area were impacted for around six months' time, including over the critical holiday period. Revenue was buoyed by remarkable online performance, the delivery of enhanced omnichannel capabilities and continued demand for core categories of reading, wellness, and at-home learning and entertainment, which partially offset the adverse COVID-19 impacts.

Commenting on the results, CEO Heather Reisman said: "This sustained acceleration in e-commerce presents an extraordinary opportunity for Indigo. The new initiatives we are embarking on, from further assortment expansion to becoming a truly omni-channel retailer, strategically align the business to deliver profitable growth. With the welcome of our new President, Peter Ruis, these efforts strongly position us to build upon the hoped-for COVID-19 recovery in fiscal 2022."

Adjusted EBITDA for the year was a loss of $28.3 million compared to a loss of $7.3 million last year. This was driven by the top-line decline resulting from COVID-19 rolling store closures, pressure on margin stemming from the subsequent need to clear goods and elevated shipping costs during store closure periods, and other pandemic-related costs, partially offset by external COVID-19 labour and occupancy support.

Indigo reported a net loss of $57.9 million ($2.09 net loss per basic common share) compared to a net loss of $185.0 million ($6.72 net earnings per basic common share) last year. This improvement was a result of cycling over non-cash impairment losses and the non-cash deferred income tax expense associated with the write-down of the Company's deferred tax assets in the prior year.

Revenue for the fourth quarter was $199.0 million compared to revenue of $178.1 million for the same quarter last year, an increase of 11.7%. The Online channel more than doubled, offsetting the adverse impact of lengthy COVID-19 store closures in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. Net loss for the fourth quarter was $39.5 million compared to a net loss of $171.3 million last year, an improvement of $131.8 million as the Company cycles over impairment and deferred tax charges recorded in the prior year.

With no outstanding debt and a cash balance of $84.9 million, the Company continues to be well positioned to manage through these uncertain times.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. To the extent any forward-looking information constitutes "financial outlooks" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, such information is being provided as preliminary financial and operational results. Financial outlooks, as with forward-looking information generally, are, without limitation, based on the assumptions and subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied in this news release. Among the key factors that could cause such differences are: general economic, market or business conditions; the future impacts and government response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including any impact to online and/or retail operations of the Company; competitive actions by other companies; changes in laws or regulations; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, as set out in the Company's annual information form dated June 23, 2020 and available on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Any forward-looking information included in this news release is made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

The Company prepares its consolidated financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). In order to provide additional insight into the business, the Company has also provided non-IFRS data, specifically adjusted EBITDA, in this press release. These measures do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and are therefore specific to Indigo and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

For additional context see "Results of Operations" and "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" in the Management's Discussion and Analysis (which can be found at www.indigo.ca/investor-relations or www.sedar.com).

About Indigo Books & Music Inc.

Indigo is a publicly traded Canadian company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (IDG). Indigo is the world's first Cultural Department Store – a physical and digital meeting place inspired by and filled with books, music, art, ideas, and beautifully designed lifestyle products. Indigo believes in real books, in living life fully and generously, in being kind to each other and that stories – big and little – connect us.

Indigo founded the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation in 2004 to address the underfunding of public elementary school libraries. Every year the Foundation provides grants to high-needs elementary schools so they can transform their libraries with the purchase of new books and educational resources. To date, the Foundation has committed over $32 million to more than 3,000 elementary schools, benefitting more than 1,000,000 students. Most recently in April 2020, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and unprecedented nation-wide school closures, the Foundation committed $1.0 million to provide books to families in need.

Consolidated Balance Sheets











As at As at



April 3, March 28, (thousands of Canadian dollars)

2021 2020







ASSETS





Current





Cash and cash equivalents

84,935 120,473 Accounts receivable

22,976 7,640 Inventories

215,114 241,812 Prepaid expenses

12,278 6,062 Income taxes receivable

- 138 Derivative assets

- 3,794 Other assets

2,120 2,320 Total current assets

337,423 382,239 Loan receivable

- 446 Property, plant, and equipment, net

77,131 91,215 Right-of-use assets, net

361,864 382,146 Intangible assets, net

20,916 24,571 Equity investment, net

2,156 2,353 Total assets

799,490 882,970 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

145,193 164,294 Unredeemed gift card liability

58,053 51,673 Provisions

2,365 2,034 Deferred revenue

16,486 10,682 Short-term lease liabilities

67,603 68,402 Derivative liabilities

1,622 - Total current liabilities

291,322 297,085 Long-term accrued liabilities

2,090 1,196 Long-term provisions

827 469 Long-term lease liabilities

482,671 500,215 Total liabilities

776,910 798,965 Equity





Share capital

226,986 226,986 Contributed surplus

13,782 12,822 Retained deficit

(216,668) (158,801) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(1,520) 2,998 Total equity

22,580 84,005 Total liabilities and equity

799,490 882,970

Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss



53-week 52-week

period ended period ended

April 3, March 28, (thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share data) 2021 2020





Revenue 904,738 957,722 Cost of sales (567,902) (553,627) Gross profit 336,836 404,095 Operating, selling, and other expenses (368,705) (422,624) Impairment losses - (56,582) Operating loss (31,869) (75,111) Net interest expense (24,784) (23,524) Share of loss from equity investments (197) (1,651) Loss before income taxes (56,850) (100,286) Income tax expense (1,017) (84,712) Net loss (57,867) (184,998)





Other comprehensive income (loss)



Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net loss, net of taxes:



Change in fair value of cash flow hedges (4,507) 2,492 Reclassification of realized loss (gain) 108 (497) Foreign currency translation adjustment (119) 445 Other comprehensive income (loss) (4,518) 2,440





Total comprehensive loss (62,385) (182,558)





Net loss per common share



Basic $ (2.09) $ (6.72) Diluted $ (2.09) $ (6.72)

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows











53-week 52-week



period ended period ended



April 3, March 28, (thousands of Canadian dollars)

2021 2020







OPERATING ACTIVITIES





Net loss

(57,867) (184,998) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash flows from operating activities





Depreciation of property, plant, and equipment

17,158 23,005 Depreciation of right-of-use assets

42,990 40,101 Amortization of intangible assets

12,885 13,374 Gain on disposal of equity investment

- (1,484) Loss on disposal of capital assets

399 1,932 Impairment losses

- 56,582 Share-based compensation

666 1,268 Directors' compensation

294 293 Deferred income tax expense

1,017 84,712 Rent concessions

(4,141) - Other

(784) 377 Net change in non-cash working capital balances related to operations

150 4,512 Interest expense

25,706 25,585 Interest income

(922) (1,714) Share of loss from equity investments

197 1,651 Cash flows from operating activities

37,748 65,196







INVESTING ACTIVITIES





Net purchases of property, plant, and equipment

(4,093) (2,223) Addition of intangible assets

(9,245) (8,397) Change in short-term investments

- 87,150 Principal payment on loan receivable

- 719 Interest received

922 2,034 Cash flows from (used for) investing activities

(12,416) 79,283







FINANCING ACTIVITIES





Repayment of principal on lease liabilities

(36,535) (40,391) Interest paid

(25,706) (25,585) Cash flows used for financing activities

(62,241) (65,976)







Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

1,371 680







Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the period

(35,538) 79,183 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

120,473 41,290 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

84,935 120,473

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

The following table reconciles adjusted EBITDA to net loss before income taxes, the most comparable IFRS measure:











53-week

52-week



period ended

period ended



April 3,

March 28,

(millions of Canadian dollars) 2021 % Revenue 2020 % Revenue Revenue 904.7 100.0 957.7 100.0 Cost of sales (567.9) 62.8 (553.6) 57.8 Cost of operations (212.8) 23.5 (255.6) 26.7 Selling, general and administrative expenses (83.6) 9.2 (90.1) 9.4 Depreciation of right-of-use assets (43.0) 4.8 (40.1) 4.2 Finance charges related to leases (25.7) 2.8 (25.6) 2.7 Adjusted EBITDA1 (28.3) 3.1 (7.3) 0.8 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment (17.2) 1.9 (23.0) 2.4 Amortization of intangible assets (12.9) 1.4 (13.4) 1.4 Gain (loss) on disposal of capital assets and equity investments 0.8 0.1 (0.4) - Impairment losses - - (56.6) 5.9 Net interest income 0.9 0.1 2.1 0.2 Share of loss from equity investments (0.2) - (1.7) 0.2 Loss before income taxes (56.9) 6.3 (100.3) 10.5

1 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, impairment, asset disposals, and share of loss from equity investments, and includes IFRS 16 right-of-use asset depreciation and associated finance charges.

SOURCE Indigo Books & Music Inc.