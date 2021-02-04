|
Indigo Reports Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results - Exceptional holiday sales momentum dampened by government-mandated retail closures and capacity restrictions
TORONTO, Feb. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSX: IDG), Canada's largest book and lifestyle retailer, reported third quarter financial results.
Double-digit revenue growth in the first seven weeks of the quarter provided some cushion but could not overcome the severe impact of new government-mandated closures in several provinces, as well as severe customer capacity restrictions in markets with open stores. As a result, revenue for the third quarter ended December 26, 2020, initially headed to show real growth, came in at $365.4 million compared to revenue of $383.7 million in the same period last year, a decrease of $18.3 million or 5 percent.
Revenues were challenged by a significant wave of mandated COVID-19 store closures in Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec during the second part of November and December, a critical period of sales. The Company achieved exceptional e-commerce revenue growth of 92%, and the success of the Company's enhanced omnichannel capabilities, including click-and-collect, curbside pickup and Instacart, did blunt some of the effects of mandated re-closures. Bright spots in the quarter also included double-digit growth in the Company's baby and wellness categories and continued strength in its proprietary lifestyle brand OUI, showcasing customers' affinity for both core categories and new product assortment.
Commenting on the results, CEO Heather Reisman said: "These results are a testament to the demonstrated resilience of our teams and a deep affinity for our brand, achieved against massive disruption from mandated shut-downs and store limitations during the most important six weeks of our year. These shutdowns created a particularly uneven playing field in Ontario with 'essential' retailers selling all non-essential items, a practice disallowed by other provinces. Nevertheless, we remain energized by the momentum we saw pre-closures and look forward to having COVID-19 behind us."
Adjusted EBITDA for the period was $37.8 million for the 13-week period ended December 26, 2020, compared to $43.3 million for the same period last year. In the quarter, the Company recognized $9.7 million in occupancy expense abatement to share the financial burden of COVID-19 and $3.2 million in government support from the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy.
Indigo reported net earnings of $30.7 million ($1.11 net earnings per basic common share) for the third quarter ended December 26, 2020, compared to net earnings of $25.8 million ($0.94 net earnings per basic common share) last year. This improvement was a result of income taxes and the application of previously unrecognized income tax losses.
With no outstanding debt and a cash balance of $229.4 million, the Company continues to be well positioned to manage through these uncertain times.
About Indigo Books & Music Inc.
Indigo is a publicly traded Canadian company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (IDG). Indigo is the world's first Cultural Department Store – a physical and digital meeting place inspired by and filled with books, music, art, ideas, and beautifully designed lifestyle products. Indigo believes in real books, in living life fully and generously, in being kind to each other and that stories – big and little – connect us.
Indigo founded the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation in 2004 to address the underfunding of public elementary school libraries. Every year the Foundation provides grants to high-needs elementary schools so they can transform their libraries with the purchase of new books and educational resources. To date, the Foundation has committed over $32 million to more than 3,000 elementary schools, benefitting more than 1,000,000 students. Most recently in April 2020, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and unprecedented nation-wide school closures, the Foundation committed $1.0 million to provide books to families in need. To learn more about Indigo, please visit the "Our Company" section at indigo.ca.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
As at
As at
As at
December 26,
December 28,
March 28,
(thousands of Canadian dollars)
2020
2019
2020
ASSETS
Current
Cash and cash equivalents
229,424
216,198
120,473
Short-term investments
-
7,750
-
Accounts receivable
26,395
19,755
7,640
Inventories
218,163
247,261
241,812
Prepaid expenses
7,937
6,604
6,062
Income taxes receivable
138
138
138
Derivative assets
-
19
3,794
Other assets
3,202
4,185
2,320
Total current assets
485,259
501,910
382,239
Loan receivable
446
926
446
Property, plant, and equipment, net
80,982
110,455
91,215
Right-of-use assets, net
366,104
430,994
382,146
Intangible assets, net
21,475
29,351
24,571
Equity investment, net
2,350
2,611
2,353
Deferred tax assets
-
89,782
-
Total assets
956,616
1,166,029
882,970
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
249,992
261,281
164,294
Unredeemed gift card liability
68,626
65,676
51,673
Provisions
2,185
180
2,034
Deferred revenue
16,880
10,234
10,682
Short-term lease liabilities
63,022
65,454
68,402
Derivative liabilities
1,716
803
-
Total current liabilities
402,421
403,628
297,085
Long-term accrued liabilities
1,371
1,476
1,196
Long-term provisions
696
45
469
Long-term lease liabilities
491,378
509,708
500,215
Total liabilities
895,866
914,857
798,965
Equity
Share capital
226,986
226,986
226,986
Contributed surplus
14,075
12,463
12,822
Retained earnings (deficit)
(177,202)
12,522
(158,801)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(3,109)
(799)
2,998
Total equity
60,750
251,172
84,005
Total liabilities and equity
956,616
1,166,029
882,970
Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Loss) and Comprehensive Earnings (Loss)
(Unaudited)
13-week
13-week
39-week
39-week
period ended
period ended
period ended
period ended
December 26,
December 28,
December 26,
December 28,
(thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share data)
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenue
365,426
383,737
705,786
779,657
Cost of sales
(217,940)
(216,872)
(440,773)
(444,119)
Gross profit
147,486
166,865
265,013
335,538
Operating, selling, and other expenses
(110,843)
(124,641)
(264,948)
(334,233)
Operating profit
36,643
42,224
65
1,305
Net interest expense
(5,921)
(5,964)
(18,466)
(17,234)
Share of loss from equity investments
-
-
-
(1,588)
Earnings (loss) before income taxes
30,722
36,260
(18,401)
(17,517)
Income tax recovery (expense)
-
(10,411)
-
3,842
Net earnings (loss)
30,722
25,849
(18,401)
(13,675)
Other comprehensive loss
Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net earnings (loss):
Net change in fair value of cash flow hedges
(3,151)
(520)
(4,654)
(771)
Reclassification of net realized (gain) loss
(861)
2
(856)
(586)
Foreign currency translation adjustment [net of taxes of 0 and 0; 2019 - 0 and 0]
(597)
-
(597)
-
Other comprehensive loss
(4,609)
(518)
(6,107)
(1,357)
Total comprehensive earnings (loss)
26,113
25,331
(24,508)
(15,032)
Net earnings (loss) per common share
Basic
$
1.11
$ 0.94
$ (0.67)
$ (0.50)
Diluted
$
1.09
$ 0.94
$ (0.67)
$ (0.50)
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
13-week
13-week
39-week
39-week
period ended
period ended
period ended
period ended
December 26,
December 28,
December 26,
December 28,
(thousands of Canadian dollars)
2,020
2019
2020
2019
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net earnings (loss)
30,722
25,849
(18,401)
(13,675)
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings (loss) to cash flows from
Depreciation of property, plant, and equipment
4,129
5,651
13,020
17,475
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
10,183
9,980
31,728
30,002
Amortization of intangible assets
3,187
3,393
9,718
9,971
Gain on disposal of equity investment
-
(1,484)
-
(1,484)
Loss on disposal of capital assets
-
70
247
1,021
Share-based compensation
425
359
1,031
980
Directors' compensation
74
65
222
222
Deferred income tax expense (recovery)
-
10,411
-
(3,842)
Rent concessions
(462)
-
(4,141)
-
Other
(787)
278
(899)
634
Net change in non-cash working capital balances related to operations
54,853
113,337
111,540
93,806
Interest expense
6,154
6,466
19,107
18,867
Interest income
(233)
(460)
(641)
(1,633)
Share of loss from equity investments
-
-
-
1,588
Cash flows from operating activities
108,245
173,915
162,531
153,932
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Net purchases of property, plant, and equipment
(1,543)
1,098
(3,528)
(3,134)
Addition of intangible assets
(2,385)
(1,879)
(6,635)
(6,804)
Change in short-term investments
-
12,750
-
79,400
Interest received
233
587
641
1,413
Cash flows from (used for) investing activities
(3,695)
12,556
(9,522)
70,875
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Repayment of principal on lease liabilities
(7,052)
(10,137)
(25,890)
(30,752)
Interest paid
(6,154)
(6,465)
(19,107)
(18,867)
Cash flows used for financing activities
(13,206)
(16,602)
(44,997)
(49,619)
Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
559
(286)
939
(280)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents during the period
91,903
169,583
108,951
174,908
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
137,521
46,615
120,473
41,290
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
229,424
216,198
229,424
216,198
Non-IFRS Financial Measures
The following table reconciles adjusted EBITDA to net earnings (loss) before income taxes, the most comparable IFRS
13-week
13-week
39-week
39-week
period ended
period ended
period ended
period ended
December 26,
December 28,
December 26,
December 28,
(millions of Canadian dollars)
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenue
365.4
383.7
705.8
779.7
Cost of sales
(217.9)
(216.9)
(440.8)
(444.1)
Cost of operations
(69.4)
(77.8)
(154.2)
(197.4)
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(23.9)
(29.2)
(57.2)
(79.8)
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
(10.2)
(10.0)
(31.7)
(30.0)
Finance charges related to leases
(6.2)
(6.5)
(19.1)
(18.9)
Adjusted EBITDA1
37.8
43.3
2.8
9.5
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
(4.1)
(5.7)
(13.0)
(17.5)
Amortization of intangible assets
(3.2)
(3.4)
(9.7)
(10.0)
Gain on disposal of capital assets
-
1.4
0.9
0.5
Net interest income
0.2
0.5
0.6
1.6
Share of loss from equity investments
-
-
-
(1.6)
Earnings (loss) before income taxes
30.7
36.3
(18.4)
(17.5)
1Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, impairment, asset disposals, and share of loss from equity investments, and includes IFRS 16 right-of-use asset depreciation and associated finance charges.
