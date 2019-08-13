|
Indigo Reports First Quarter Financial Results
TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSX: IDG), Canada's largest book, gift and specialty toy retailer reported total comparable sales decline of 7.6% for the first quarter of its current 2020 fiscal year, including both online sales and comparable store sales.
Revenue for the first quarter ended June 29, 2019 was $192.6 million compared to $205.4 million for the same period last year, a decrease of $12.8 million. This decline in sales was the result of a strategic shift to reduce promotional activity to improve profitability and eliminate unprofitable sales. Together with stronger inventory management, this strategic shift led to margin rate improvements of 0.8% in the first quarter. Additionally, the general merchandise business continues to be affected by softer discretionary spending in certain categories core to the Company, while the book business has sustained historical trends.
Commenting on the results, CEO Heather Reisman said: "This quarter's results were in line with our expectations. While we continue to face many of the same headwinds from last year, strategic steps to recharge growth, increase productivity and improve profitability are well underway. We remain confident in our investments over the long term and in the steps we are taking."
Indigo reported a net loss of $19.1 million ($0.69 net loss per common share) compared to a net loss of $15.4 million ($0.57 net loss per common share) last year. This decline in profitability was attributed to the decline in sales and restructuring costs, partially offset by lower selling, administrative and other expenses as the Company continues its cost-cutting initiatives. Additionally, the Company's loss position was unfavourably impacted by higher amortization in the current period, driven by an increase in the Company's capital asset base from growth in recent years.
Adoption of IFRS 16, Leases
The Company adopted IFRS 16 Leases ("IFRS 16") in the first quarter of fiscal 2020, replacing IAS17 Leases and related interpretations. IFRS 16 introduced a single lessee accounting model which required substantially all the Company's operating leases to be recorded on balance sheet as a right-of-use asset and a lease liability, representing the obligation to make future lease payments. The Company implemented the standard on March 31, 2019 using the modified retrospective approach, therefore the Company's 2020 first quarter results reflect lease accounting under IFRS 16. Prior year results have not been restated and continue to be reported under IAS 17. When compared to the previous accounting method, this resulted in a material adjustment to the Company's financial statements.
Analyst/Investor Call
Indigo will host a conference call for analysts and investors to review these results at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) tomorrow, August 14th, 2019. The call can be accessed by dialing 416-764-8688 from within the Toronto area, or 1-888-390-0546 outside of Toronto. The eight digit participant code is 63479256.
A playback of the call will also be available by telephone until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on Wednesday, August 21st, 2019. The call playback can be accessed after 11:00 a.m. (ET) on Wednesday, August 14th, 2019, by dialing 416-764-8677 from within the Toronto area, or 1-888-390-0541 outside of Toronto. The six-digit replay passcode number is 479256#. The conference call transcript will be archived in the Investor Relations section of the Indigo website, www.indigo.ca.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements which involve risk and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Among the key factors that could cause such differences are: general economic, market or business conditions; competitive actions by other companies; changes in laws or regulations; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company.
Non-IFRS Financial Measures
The Company prepares its unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and International Accounting Standards 34, "Interim Financial Reporting." In order to provide additional insight into the business, the Company has also provided non-IFRS data, including total comparable sales, in this press release. This measure does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and is therefore specific to Indigo and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Total comparable sales is a key indicator used by the Company to measure performance against internal targets and prior period results. This measure is commonly used by financial analysts and investors to compare Indigo to other retailers.
Total comparable sales is based on comparable retail store sales and includes online sales for the same period. Comparable retail store sales are based on a 52-week fiscal year and defined as sales generated by stores that have been open for more than 52 weeks. These measures exclude sales fluctuations due to store openings and closings, significant renovations, permanent relocation and material changes in square footage.
About Indigo Books & Music Inc.
Indigo is a publicly traded Canadian company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (IDG). As the largest book, gift and specialty toy retailer in Canada, Indigo operates in all provinces and one territory under different banners including Indigo, Chapters, Coles, Indigospirit, and The Book Company. The Company also has retail operations in the United States through a wholly-owned subsidiary, operating its first retail store in Short Hills, New Jersey. The online channel, indigo.ca, offers a one-stop online shop with a robust selection of books, toys, home décor, stationery, and gifts.
Indigo founded the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation in 2004 to address the underfunding of public elementary school libraries. Every year the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation provides grants to high-needs elementary schools so they can transform their libraries with the purchase of new books and educational resources. To date, the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation has committed over $31 million to more than 3,000 elementary schools, benefitting more than 1,000,000 students.
To learn more about Indigo, please visit the "Our Company" section at indigo.ca.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
As at
As at
As at
June 29,
June 30,
March 30,
(thousands of Canadian dollars)
2019
2018
2019
ASSETS
Current
Cash and cash equivalents
52,344
94,907
41,290
Short-term investments
38,000
60,000
87,150
Accounts receivable
12,325
12,370
10,543
Inventories
241,868
257,718
252,541
Prepaid expenses
7,652
6,845
5,802
Income taxes receivable
573
-
483
Derivative assets
-
3,216
1,070
Other assets
871
922
853
Total current assets
353,633
435,978
399,732
Property, plant, and equipment, net
122,362
94,708
125,906
Right-of-use assets, net1
411,752
-
-
Intangible assets, net
31,743
27,184
32,527
Equity investments
3,588
3,163
4,359
Deferred tax assets1
94,243
40,431
47,940
Total assets
1,017,321
601,464
610,464
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities1
154,886
159,111
179,180
Unredeemed gift card liability
48,794
42,027
48,729
Provisions
200
160
60
Deferred revenue
7,897
7,180
7,636
Income taxes payable
-
152
-
Short-term lease liabilities1
43,833
-
-
Derivative liabilities
924
106
-
Total current liabilities
256,534
208,736
235,605
Long-term accrued liabilities1
1,877
2,472
4,698
Long-term provisions
45
45
45
Long-term lease liabilities1
518,028
-
-
Total liabilities
776,484
211,253
240,348
Equity
Share capital
225,531
222,699
225,531
Contributed surplus
13,048
12,041
12,716
Retained earnings1
3,159
153,196
131,311
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(901)
2,275
558
Total equity
240,837
390,211
370,116
Total liabilities and equity
1,017,321
601,464
610,464
1 The noted current period balances have been impacted by the adoption of IFRS 16. Refer to note 3 of the unaudited
Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
13-week
13-week
period ended
period ended
June 29,
June 30,
(thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share data)
2019
2018
Revenue
192,556
205,376
Cost of sales
(108,682)
(117,463)
Gross profit
83,874
87,913
Operating, selling, and administrative expenses1
(103,571)
(108,788)
Operating loss1
(19,697)
(20,875)
Net interest income (expense)1
(5,424)
810
Share of loss from equity investments
(773)
(639)
Loss before income taxes1
(25,894)
(20,704)
Income tax recovery1
6,824
5,315
Net loss1
(19,070)
(15,389)
Other comprehensive income (loss)
Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net loss:
Net change in fair value of cash flow hedges
(1,004)
1,505
Reclassification of net realized gain
(455)
(45)
Other comprehensive income (loss)
(1,459)
1,460
Total comprehensive loss1
(20,529)
(13,929)
Net loss per common share1
Basic
$
(0.69)
$
(0.57)
Diluted
$
(0.69)
$
(0.57)
1 The noted current period balances have been impacted by the adoption of IFRS 16. Refer to note 3 of the unaudited
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
13-week
13-week
period ended
period ended
June 29,
June 30,
(thousands of Canadian dollars)
2019
2018
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net loss1
(19,070)
(15,389)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash flows used for operating activities
Depreciation of property, plant, and equipment and right-of-use assets1
15,765
5,127
Amortization of intangible assets
3,266
2,192
Loss on disposal of capital assets
461
240
Share-based compensation
248
489
Directors' compensation
84
89
Deferred income tax recovery1
(6,824)
(5,406)
Other
256
(81)
Net change in non-cash working capital balances related to operations1
(17,453)
(21,623)
Interest expense1
6,077
3
Interest income
(653)
(813)
Share of loss from equity investments
773
639
Cash flows used for operating activities
(17,070)
(34,533)
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchase of property, plant, and equipment
(2,849)
(17,757)
Addition of intangible assets
(2,482)
(5,165)
Change in short-term investments
49,150
-
Distribution from equity investments
-
528
Interest received
653
813
Cash flows from (used for) investing activities
44,472
(21,581)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Repayment of principal on lease liabilities1
(10,013)
-
Interest paid1
(6,078)
-
Proceeds from share issuances
-
688
Cash flows from (used for) financing activities
(16,091)
688
Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(257)
77
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the period
11,054
(55,349)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
41,290
150,256
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
52,344
94,907
1The noted current period balances have been impacted by the adoption of IFRS 16. Refer to note 3 of the
Non-IFRS Financial Measures
The following table reconciles total comparable sales to revenue, the most comparable IFRS measure:
13-week
13-week
period ended
period ended
% increase
June 29,
June 30,
(millions of Canadian dollars)
2019
2018
(decrease)
Revenue
192.6
205.4
(6.2)
Adjustments
Other revenue1
(3.2)
(5.4)
Stores not in both fiscal periods
(21.8)
(18.6)
Total comparable sales
167.6
181.4
(7.6)
1Includes cafés, irewards, gift card breakage, plum breakage, corporate sales and Kobo revenue share.
