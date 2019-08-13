Indigo Reports First Quarter Financial Results

TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSX: IDG), Canada's largest book, gift and specialty toy retailer reported total comparable sales decline of 7.6% for the first quarter of its current 2020 fiscal year, including both online sales and comparable store sales.

Revenue for the first quarter ended June 29, 2019 was $192.6 million compared to $205.4 million for the same period last year, a decrease of $12.8 million. This decline in sales was the result of a strategic shift to reduce promotional activity to improve profitability and eliminate unprofitable sales. Together with stronger inventory management, this strategic shift led to margin rate improvements of 0.8% in the first quarter. Additionally, the general merchandise business continues to be affected by softer discretionary spending in certain categories core to the Company, while the book business has sustained historical trends.

Commenting on the results, CEO Heather Reisman said: "This quarter's results were in line with our expectations. While we continue to face many of the same headwinds from last year, strategic steps to recharge growth, increase productivity and improve profitability are well underway. We remain confident in our investments over the long term and in the steps we are taking."

Indigo reported a net loss of $19.1 million ($0.69 net loss per common share) compared to a net loss of $15.4 million ($0.57 net loss per common share) last year. This decline in profitability was attributed to the decline in sales and restructuring costs, partially offset by lower selling, administrative and other expenses as the Company continues its cost-cutting initiatives. Additionally, the Company's loss position was unfavourably impacted by higher amortization in the current period, driven by an increase in the Company's capital asset base from growth in recent years.

Adoption of IFRS 16, Leases

The Company adopted IFRS 16 Leases ("IFRS 16") in the first quarter of fiscal 2020, replacing IAS17 Leases and related interpretations. IFRS 16 introduced a single lessee accounting model which required substantially all the Company's operating leases to be recorded on balance sheet as a right-of-use asset and a lease liability, representing the obligation to make future lease payments. The Company implemented the standard on March 31, 2019 using the modified retrospective approach, therefore the Company's 2020 first quarter results reflect lease accounting under IFRS 16. Prior year results have not been restated and continue to be reported under IAS 17. When compared to the previous accounting method, this resulted in a material adjustment to the Company's financial statements.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements which involve risk and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Among the key factors that could cause such differences are: general economic, market or business conditions; competitive actions by other companies; changes in laws or regulations; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

The Company prepares its unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and International Accounting Standards 34, "Interim Financial Reporting." In order to provide additional insight into the business, the Company has also provided non-IFRS data, including total comparable sales, in this press release. This measure does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and is therefore specific to Indigo and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Total comparable sales is a key indicator used by the Company to measure performance against internal targets and prior period results. This measure is commonly used by financial analysts and investors to compare Indigo to other retailers.

Total comparable sales is based on comparable retail store sales and includes online sales for the same period. Comparable retail store sales are based on a 52-week fiscal year and defined as sales generated by stores that have been open for more than 52 weeks. These measures exclude sales fluctuations due to store openings and closings, significant renovations, permanent relocation and material changes in square footage.

About Indigo Books & Music Inc.

Indigo is a publicly traded Canadian company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (IDG). As the largest book, gift and specialty toy retailer in Canada, Indigo operates in all provinces and one territory under different banners including Indigo, Chapters, Coles, Indigospirit, and The Book Company. The Company also has retail operations in the United States through a wholly-owned subsidiary, operating its first retail store in Short Hills, New Jersey. The online channel, indigo.ca, offers a one-stop online shop with a robust selection of books, toys, home décor, stationery, and gifts.

Indigo founded the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation in 2004 to address the underfunding of public elementary school libraries. Every year the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation provides grants to high-needs elementary schools so they can transform their libraries with the purchase of new books and educational resources. To date, the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation has committed over $31 million to more than 3,000 elementary schools, benefitting more than 1,000,000 students.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

















As at As at As at

June 29, June 30, March 30, (thousands of Canadian dollars) 2019 2018 2019







ASSETS





Current





Cash and cash equivalents 52,344 94,907 41,290 Short-term investments 38,000 60,000 87,150 Accounts receivable 12,325 12,370 10,543 Inventories 241,868 257,718 252,541 Prepaid expenses 7,652 6,845 5,802 Income taxes receivable 573 - 483 Derivative assets - 3,216 1,070 Other assets 871 922 853 Total current assets 353,633 435,978 399,732 Property, plant, and equipment, net 122,362 94,708 125,906 Right-of-use assets, net1 411,752 - - Intangible assets, net 31,743 27,184 32,527 Equity investments 3,588 3,163 4,359 Deferred tax assets1 94,243 40,431 47,940 Total assets 1,017,321 601,464 610,464 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities1 154,886 159,111 179,180 Unredeemed gift card liability 48,794 42,027 48,729 Provisions 200 160 60 Deferred revenue 7,897 7,180 7,636 Income taxes payable - 152 - Short-term lease liabilities1 43,833 - - Derivative liabilities 924 106 - Total current liabilities 256,534 208,736 235,605 Long-term accrued liabilities1 1,877 2,472 4,698 Long-term provisions 45 45 45 Long-term lease liabilities1 518,028 - - Total liabilities 776,484 211,253 240,348 Equity





Share capital 225,531 222,699 225,531 Contributed surplus 13,048 12,041 12,716 Retained earnings1 3,159 153,196 131,311 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (901) 2,275 558 Total equity 240,837 390,211 370,116 Total liabilities and equity 1,017,321 601,464 610,464

1 The noted current period balances have been impacted by the adoption of IFRS 16. Refer to note 3 of the unaudited

condensed interim consolidated financial statements for additional information.

Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss













13-week 13-week

period ended period ended

June 29, June 30, (thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share data) 2019 2018





Revenue 192,556 205,376 Cost of sales (108,682) (117,463) Gross profit 83,874 87,913 Operating, selling, and administrative expenses1 (103,571) (108,788) Operating loss1 (19,697) (20,875) Net interest income (expense)1 (5,424) 810 Share of loss from equity investments (773) (639) Loss before income taxes1 (25,894) (20,704) Income tax recovery1 6,824 5,315 Net loss1 (19,070) (15,389)





Other comprehensive income (loss)



Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net loss:



Net change in fair value of cash flow hedges

[net of taxes of 368; 2018 - (554)] (1,004) 1,505 Reclassification of net realized gain

[net of taxes of 167; 2018 - 16] (455) (45) Other comprehensive income (loss) (1,459) 1,460





Total comprehensive loss1 (20,529) (13,929)





Net loss per common share1



Basic $ (0.69) $ (0.57) Diluted $ (0.69) $ (0.57)

1 The noted current period balances have been impacted by the adoption of IFRS 16. Refer to note 3 of the unaudited

condensed interim consolidated financial statements for additional information.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows







13-week 13-week

period ended period ended

June 29, June 30, (thousands of Canadian dollars) 2019 2018





OPERATING ACTIVITIES



Net loss1 (19,070) (15,389) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash flows used for operating activities



Depreciation of property, plant, and equipment and right-of-use assets1 15,765 5,127 Amortization of intangible assets 3,266 2,192 Loss on disposal of capital assets 461 240 Share-based compensation 248 489 Directors' compensation 84 89 Deferred income tax recovery1 (6,824) (5,406) Other 256 (81) Net change in non-cash working capital balances related to operations1 (17,453) (21,623) Interest expense1 6,077 3 Interest income (653) (813) Share of loss from equity investments 773 639 Cash flows used for operating activities (17,070) (34,533)





INVESTING ACTIVITIES



Purchase of property, plant, and equipment (2,849) (17,757) Addition of intangible assets (2,482) (5,165) Change in short-term investments 49,150 - Distribution from equity investments - 528 Interest received 653 813 Cash flows from (used for) investing activities 44,472 (21,581)





FINANCING ACTIVITIES



Repayment of principal on lease liabilities1 (10,013) - Interest paid1 (6,078) - Proceeds from share issuances - 688 Cash flows from (used for) financing activities (16,091) 688





Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (257) 77





Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the period 11,054 (55,349) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 41,290 150,256 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 52,344 94,907

1The noted current period balances have been impacted by the adoption of IFRS 16. Refer to note 3 of the

unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for additional information.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

The following table reconciles total comparable sales to revenue, the most comparable IFRS measure:









13-week 13-week



period ended period ended % increase

June 29, June 30, (millions of Canadian dollars) 2019 2018 (decrease) Revenue 192.6 205.4 (6.2) Adjustments





Other revenue1 (3.2) (5.4)

Stores not in both fiscal periods (21.8) (18.6)

Total comparable sales 167.6 181.4 (7.6) 1Includes cafés, irewards, gift card breakage, plum breakage, corporate sales and Kobo revenue share.

