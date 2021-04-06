SMI 11’183 0.6%  SPI 14’211 0.6%  Dow 33’471 -0.2%  DAX 15’213 0.7%  Euro 1.1056 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’970 0.6%  Gold 1’742 0.8%  Bitcoin 54’262 -1.4%  Dollar 0.9324 -0.4%  Öl 63.2 1.5% 
06.04.2021 18:50:00

Indigo Commits to Net-Zero Emissions By 2035

TORONTO, April 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, Indigo (TSX: IDG), Canada's leading book and lifestyle retailer, has announced its commitment to have net-zero emissions by 2035. Last year the Company kicked off "Write The Future – Indigo Sustainability Initiative," with a full assessment of its operational carbon footprint and a number of immediately implementable actions.  It is now in the process of completing a full assessment of emissions from its products.  The Company's full net-zero baseline and annual targets will be released in October 2021.

"As we plan for our future growth, we honour our responsibility to have a positive impact on the communities we serve, and our planet," says Nathan Williams, Indigo's Chief Creative Officer and executive sponsor of Write the Future.

Indigo will focus its end-to-end sustainability efforts in three areas:

  • Facilities and operations
  • The company's private branded product including OUI, NOTA, Love & Lore, The Littlest, Wonder Co. and Mini Maison
  • Influencing national brand product suppliers

    • To build a comprehensive, data-driven road map, Indigo has established a strategic partnership with The Delphi Group, a leader in corporate sustainability, climate change, the green economy, cleantech and innovation.

    "Delphi has been proud to support Indigo's sustainability efforts over the past year, as they have taken important steps towards embedding sustainability into their business model," says Ted Ferguson, President, Delphi Group. "Our mission is to work with companies to transform the way they generate value, finding pathways to make their business and the world better. I believe that Indigo is well positioned with its sustainability pledge and we look forward to continuing our work with them."

    To find out more about Indigo's current progress and commitments visit: www.indigo.ca

    About Indigo
    Indigo Books & Music Inc. is a publicly traded Canadian company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (IDG). Indigo is the world's first Cultural Department Store – a physical and digital meeting place inspired by and filled with books, music, art, ideas, and beautifully designed lifestyle products. Indigo believes in real books, in living life fully and generously, in being kind to each other and that stories – big and little – connect us. For more information on Indigo, visit indigo.ca

    SOURCE Indigo Books & Music Inc.

