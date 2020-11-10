SMI 10’331 -0.8%  SPI 12’816 -0.9%  Dow 29’191 0.1%  DAX 13’160 0.5%  Euro 1.0809 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’441 1.0%  Gold 1’880 1.0%  Dollar 0.9146 0.1%  Öl 43.2 2.9% 

Indiana Sports Betting Handle Reaches All Time High in October - $230,932,251

ISELIN, N.J., Nov. 10, 2020/PRNewswire/ -- World Sports Network reports that the revenue figures out of Indiana for October have exceeded expectations with a handle of $230,932,251

"This new report clearly shows that although the pandemic is not over yet, the confidence of sports bettors in Indiana is better than ever. This report also confirms that football is the favorite sport among hoosiers." - Ioana Romanasu, Editor at WSN.

Sports betting in Indiana, like the rest of the US, took a hard hit during the corona pandemic. However, the fledgling sports betting industry has proven to be one of the most resilient markets in the economy, having rebounded in September to exceed pre-pandemic levels.

This latest report is a clear indicator that sports betting is likely to continue rising with no end in sight to the growth. Read WSN's full analysisto view the statistics and graphs.

Gustave Seeberg
gustave.seeberg@wsn.com
+4526608652

About World Sports Network

The World Sports Network, or WSN, is an independent online sports and betting guide that features news, stories, picks, predictions and odds on the basis of a set of guiding editorial principles.

Our international team of sports and betting experts deliver in-depth reviews of major legal sportsbooks, breaking US and world sports news, betting statistics and tips, previews and the best predictions and odds coverage online for hundreds of competitions around the globe.

WSN was founded in 2005 and redesigned in 2016. It is operated by the Danish media company, Rebel Penguin ApS, which is in turn owned by Gaming Innovation Group.

pagehit