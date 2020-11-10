Indiana Sports Betting Handle Reaches All Time High in October - $230,932,251

ISELIN, N.J., Nov. 10, 2020/PRNewswire/ -- World Sports Network reports that the revenue figures out of Indiana for October have exceeded expectations with a handle of $230,932,251.

"This new report clearly shows that although the pandemic is not over yet, the confidence of sports bettors in Indiana is better than ever. This report also confirms that football is the favorite sport among hoosiers." - Ioana Romanasu, Editor at WSN.

Sports betting in Indiana, like the rest of the US, took a hard hit during the corona pandemic. However, the fledgling sports betting industry has proven to be one of the most resilient markets in the economy, having rebounded in September to exceed pre-pandemic levels.

This latest report is a clear indicator that sports betting is likely to continue rising with no end in sight to the growth. Read WSN's full analysisto view the statistics and graphs.

