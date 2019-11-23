23.11.2019 01:00:00

Indiana Dealership Offers $10,000+ Off Select Vehicles into Early December

HIGHLAND, Ind., Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Circle Buick GMC—a dealership based in Highland, Indiana—is offering generous discounts on three popular new GMC vehicles. The flagship vehicles majorly discounted are the 2020 GMC Terrain, the 2019 GMC Acadia Denali and the 2020 GMC Sierra Elevation Crew Cab. Multiple other models are also either discounted or offered with 0% APR financing. These specials will run through Dec. 2. View the dealership's new inventory to see what's available.

The 2020 GMC Terrain is a respected crossover SUV, boasting a maximum cargo space of 81 cubic feet with its innovative fold-flat passenger seat. The Terrain has available all-wheel drive. Where most of its competitors' towing capacities max out at 1500 lbs, the Terrain can pull up to 3500 lbs. Customers can expect up to $9,500 in savings on the 2020 Terrain.

Available with a quick and powerful V6 engine, the 2019 GMC Acadia Denali is one 2019's best SUVs. If you were wondering how fast 'quick' is, the Acadia Denali does 0-60 mph in 6.3 seconds, which is impressive even for a sporty sedan, much less a full-size SUV. Coupled with a responsive steering and surefooted braking, and the Acadia Denali is great choice for those looking for a steal on a 2019 model year SUV. The discount offered here is up to $13,500.

Those looking for a pickup with excellent utility will likely be satisfied with the 2020 GMC Sierra Elevation Crew Cab. Cargo-centric features on the Sierra include a large, open box with abundant tie-downs and standard-setting bed steps. It also has the GMC MultiPro tailgate, which has six different opening configurations. Upper trims also have trailer cameras for hitching assistance and memory settings for specific trailers. It is available with a 5.3L V8, a 6.2L V8 and a 3.0L diesel. The sale price is up to $11,500 off MSRP.

For more information, visit https://www.circleautomotive.com/. Any inquiries about availability or pricing can be made by calling Circle Buick GMC at 219-865-4400. The dealership is located at 2440 45th Street, Highland.

 

SOURCE Circle Buick GMC

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

22.11.19
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
22.11.19
OPEC+ will Produktion bis Mitte 2020 gedrosselt halten
22.11.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) auf Kering SA, adidas AG, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
22.11.19
SMI hält Kontakt zum Hoch
22.11.19
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Steigender Trendkanal bestätigt / LafargeHolcim – Aktie in Seitwärtsspanne
21.11.19
Handelsstreit sorgt für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV
18.11.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08.11.19
Schroders Institutional Investor Study 2019
08.11.19
Schroders: Lässt sich eine Energieklemme vermeiden?
31.10.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im Oktober 2019
mehr
Handelsstreit sorgt für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

So sieht Warren Buffetts Portfolio im 3. Quartal 2019 aus
Investment-Legende George Soros: Diese Aktien hat er im Depot
SMI beendet den Handel im Minus -- DAX grenzt Verluste ein -- Wall Street letztlich etwas schwächer -- Hang Seng schliesst tiefrot
Tesla-Aktie verliert - Tesla präsentiert futuristischen Elektro-Pickup Cybertruck
Ford stellt starke Tesla-Konkurrenz vor - Credit Suisse: Tesla-Aktie vor massivem Kursrutsch
Comet sieht sich für 2. Halbjahr auf Kurs - Comet-Aktie hebt zweistellig ab
SMI verabschiedet sich mit Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- Dow Jones im Plus -- DAX letztlich fester -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen uneinheitlich
ARYZTA-Aktie deutlich im Minus: ARYZTA schrumpft zum Jahresauftakt - Ausblick jedoch bestätigt
US-Präsidentschaftswahlen 2020: Der Markt wird in einem Fall "definitiv" einstürzen
LVMH erhöht offenbar das Angebot für Tiffany - Tiffany-Aktie legt zu, LVMH-Aktie tiefer

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI verabschiedet sich mit Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- Dow Jones im Plus -- DAX letztlich fester -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen uneinheitlich
Die Wall Street zeigte sich am Freitag freundlich. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es nach oben. Der DAX bewegte sich auf grünem Terrain. An den asiatischen Börsen waren die Vorzeichen vor dem Wochenende unterschiedlich.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Areas.Article.ViewModels.News.DetailsViewModel FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Extensions.VueComponent ;