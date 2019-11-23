Indiana Dealership Offers $10,000+ Off Select Vehicles into Early December

HIGHLAND, Ind., Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Circle Buick GMC—a dealership based in Highland, Indiana—is offering generous discounts on three popular new GMC vehicles. The flagship vehicles majorly discounted are the 2020 GMC Terrain, the 2019 GMC Acadia Denali and the 2020 GMC Sierra Elevation Crew Cab. Multiple other models are also either discounted or offered with 0% APR financing. These specials will run through Dec. 2. View the dealership's new inventory to see what's available.

The 2020 GMC Terrain is a respected crossover SUV, boasting a maximum cargo space of 81 cubic feet with its innovative fold-flat passenger seat. The Terrain has available all-wheel drive. Where most of its competitors' towing capacities max out at 1500 lbs, the Terrain can pull up to 3500 lbs. Customers can expect up to $9,500 in savings on the 2020 Terrain.

Available with a quick and powerful V6 engine, the 2019 GMC Acadia Denali is one 2019's best SUVs. If you were wondering how fast 'quick' is, the Acadia Denali does 0-60 mph in 6.3 seconds, which is impressive even for a sporty sedan, much less a full-size SUV. Coupled with a responsive steering and surefooted braking, and the Acadia Denali is great choice for those looking for a steal on a 2019 model year SUV. The discount offered here is up to $13,500.

Those looking for a pickup with excellent utility will likely be satisfied with the 2020 GMC Sierra Elevation Crew Cab. Cargo-centric features on the Sierra include a large, open box with abundant tie-downs and standard-setting bed steps. It also has the GMC MultiPro tailgate, which has six different opening configurations. Upper trims also have trailer cameras for hitching assistance and memory settings for specific trailers. It is available with a 5.3L V8, a 6.2L V8 and a 3.0L diesel. The sale price is up to $11,500 off MSRP.

For more information, visit https://www.circleautomotive.com/.

