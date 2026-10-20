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20.10.2026 04:27:46

Indian Stock Markets Shut For Dussehra

(RTTNews) - Indian stock markets remain closed today on account of Dussehra. Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty fell over 1 percent each on Monday due to concerns over persistent foreign investor outflows and elevated crude oil prices in international markets. Investors also assessed September-quarter earnings from prominent private banks.

The rupee gave up early gains to settle 3 paise lower at 94.92 against the U.S. dollar, snapping its six-session winning streak.

Foreign investors offloaded shares worth Rs. 1,148.64 crore on a net basis on Monday, while domestic institutional investors net bought shares to the extent of Rs. 3,201.19 crore, according to provisional exchange data.

Asian markets traded lower this morning, with South Korea's Kospi plunging nearly 3 percent due to a chip-led AI sell-off after bond prices fell at cloud provider CoreWeave.

The IMF said it expects Asia-Pacific economic growth to slow to 4.4 percent in 2027 from 4.8 percent in 2026 and 5 percent in 2025 due to higher energy prices, rising global bond yields and uncertainty regarding AI demand.

The U.S. dollar held steady in early Asian trade as growing civil unrest across several European countries pressured sovereign bonds.

Multiple French cities have announced curfews after riots and looting left around 3000 businesses damaged. French President Emmanuel Macron is facing scrutiny over security failures ahead of next year's presidential election.

In Italy, the government said it would dispatch 500 army troops to "defend Milan" following two days of unrest.

Gold was subdued below $4,130 an ounce while Brent crude prices were little changed near $110 a barrel, holding recent gains amid escalating conflicts in the Middle East and Eastern Europe.

Iran is attacking ships more frequently than at any point in the war to assert control over the Strait of Hormuz. Saudi Arabia postponed its flagship FII conference after Houthis claimed fresh attacks across the kingdom. Elsewhere, Russia and Ukraine have resumed attacks on energy infrastructure.

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright said Gulf oil flows had recovered to about 80 percent of pre-conflict levels, although refined-product deliveries remained heavily constrained amid a global refining crisis compounded by Ukraine's persistent attacks on Russian refineries.

The Trump administration is allowing investors to buy and refit sanctioned oil takers for legal oil shipments, with the global "dark fleet" estimated at around 1,600 vessels.

U.S. stocks ended mostly higher overnight as focus shifted to upcoming AI-related earnings. Elevated oil prices and yields served to limit potential gains after renewed attacks involving Yemen's Iran aligned Houthis.

In economic news, data showed confidence among U.S. homebuilders slumped to a 14-year low in October.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite surged 1.1 percent after last week's sharp sell-off and the S&P 500 added 0.4 percent while the narrower Dow finished marginally lower.

European stocks fell sharply on Monday as widespread protests across France as well as unrest in parts of Italy over poor public services and the rising cost of loving heightened concerns about mounting debt levels.

The pan-European STOXX 600 declined 0.8 percent. While the German DAX fell 1.2 percent, France's CAC 40 and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 both dropped by 1.1 percent.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Beiersdorf - Underperformer in Lauerstellung

Der Konsumgüterkonzern hat mit Problemen bei seiner Kernmarke Nivea zu kämpfen. An der Börse keimte zuletzt die Hoffnung auf Besserung, die Beiersdorf-Aktie klopft an einem markanten Widerstand an.

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ETF-Sparplan boom in der Schweiz – Worauf sollten Anleger achten?

ETF-Sparpläne gewinnen in der Schweiz stark an Bedeutung. Immer mehr Anlegerinnen und Anleger investieren regelmässig in ETFs und nutzen Sparpläne für den langfristigen Vermögensaufbau.

Im Gespräch mit Timo Hegnauer (neon) und Nima Pouyan (Amundi) geht es darum, warum ETF-Sparpläne in der Schweiz aktuell so stark wachsen, welche ETFs besonders häufig bespart werden und worauf man bei Gebühren, Diversifikation, Produktauswahl und Handelskosten achten sollten.

ETF-Sparplan boom in der Schweiz – Worauf sollten Anleger achten?

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15.10.26 Julius Bär: 13.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (62.5%) auf ABB Ltd, Logitech International SA, Nestle SA
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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’909.12 19.99 SJYB2U
Short 15’218.95 13.97 SS9BDU
Short 15’788.74 8.97 SJB30U
SMI-Kurs: 14’368.78 19.10.2026 17:31:13
Long 13’740.91 19.99 S0S2BU
Long 13’428.39 13.97 S1B77U
Long 12’840.43 8.94 SGHBWU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Inside ETF

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