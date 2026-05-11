Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’101 -0.3%  SPI 18’575 -0.3%  Dow 49’609 0.0%  DAX 24’339 -1.3%  Euro 0.9152 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’912 -1.0%  Gold 4’715 0.6%  Bitcoin 62’291 -0.2%  Dollar 0.7771 -0.4%  Öl 100.3 -3.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278Sandoz124359842
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
ZGKB-Aktie: Anteilseigner stimmen allen Anträgen an Generalversammlung zu
Halbleiter-Rally ohne die Infineon-Aktie? Das steckt dahinter
Lufthansa-Tochter Swiss will in Administration zehn Prozent einsparen
KI-Infrastruktur wird zum Börsenfavoriten: Halbleiterwerte hängen Palantir ab
Swatch-Aktie: Swatch lanciert eine Uhr zusammen mit Konkurrent Audemars Piguet
Suche...
11.05.2026 06:37:07

Indian Shares Slump As Brent Crude Touches $105 On US-Iran Tensions

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were sharply lower in early trade on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump and Iran rejected each other's latest peace proposals to end the war in the Middle East, keeping the Strait of Hormuz largely closed and raising doubts about the durability of a fragile ceasefire.

The benchmark BSE Sensex tumbled 1,055 points, or 1.36 percent, to 76,272 while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 280 points, or 1.2 percent, at 23,894.

Airline InterGlobe Aviation plunged 4 percent while state-run oil marketing companies like BPCL, HPCL and IOC lost 2-3 percent as Brent crude prices touched $105 per barrel mark after comments from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Neanyahu that the conflict with Iran was "not over."

Titan Company shares plummeted over 7 percent, Kalyan Jewellers lost 9.3 percent and Senco Gold nosedived nearly 11 percent after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people not to buy gold for the next one year to help conserve fuel and foreign exchange reserves.

Bajaj FinServ, Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra & Mahindra, Eternal, Bharti Airtel and SBI fell 2-4 percent.

Swiggy tumbled 4 percent after reporting a loss of Rs. 800 crore for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2025-26.

CMS Info Systems rallied 2.6 percent on securing a contract worth Rs 400 crore for ATM managed services outsourcing mandate from HDFC Bank.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Stadler Rail: Auf dem richtigen Gleis

Der Zughersteller ist dabei, zentrale Bremsklötze zu lösen. Mit einem optimistischen Ausblick hat Stadler Rail die Investoren dazu gebracht, wieder einzusteigen - jetzt nimmt der Mid Cap Fahrt auf.

Weiterlesen!
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Sandoz , Diamond Back Energy & TotalEnergies mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ Sandoz
✅ Diamond Back Energy
✅ TotalEnergies

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Sandoz , Diamond Back Energy & TotalEnergies mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

08.05.26 Allianz auf Rekordkurs
08.05.26 Marktüberblick: Henkel nach Zahlen gesucht – Rheinmetall unter Druck
08.05.26 Optimismus verfrüht
08.05.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Neue Aufwärtstendenz?
07.05.26 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Bachem Holding AG
06.05.26 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Sandoz , Diamond Back Energy & TotalEnergies mit François Bloch
05.05.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’648.60 19.32 SB1BHU
Short 13’911.15 13.97 S7LBMU
Short 14’442.92 8.88 SQEBJU
SMI-Kurs: 13’100.63 08.05.2026 17:30:30
Long 12’550.31 19.32 SW7BAU
Long 12’281.08 13.97 S0EBKU
Long 11’755.43 8.94 SQOB2U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ausblick: Plug Power verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Wolters Kluwer Q1 Revenues Down, Backs FY26 Outlook
Kursziele massiv angehoben: Stehen diese zwei Chip-Giganten vor dem nächsten Ausbruch?
So sehr belastet der Bitcoin-Absturz das Quartalsergebnis von Tesla
Freundlicher Handel in New York: Dow Jones notiert zum Handelsende im Plus
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
PayPal Holdings, Inc. Q1 Profit Falls
Aktien New York: Gewinne trotz Nahost-Konflikt - Starker Arbeitsmarkt
Shopify Q1 Net Loss Narrows, Stock Down In Pre-Market
Aktien New York Schluss: Stagnation - keine Fortschritte im Iran-Krieg

Top-Rankings

KW 19: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 19: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 19: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.