Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’708 1.3%  SPI 19’327 1.3%  Dow 51’202 0.7%  DAX 24’635 1.8%  Euro 0.9221 0.2%  EStoxx50 6’188 2.2%  Gold 4’215 - Bitcoin 50’568 0.1%  Dollar 0.7970 0.3%  Öl 86.8 -2.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278Sandoz124359842
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Uranbergbau-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Zwei deutsche Tech-Schwergewichte im Vergleich: Hat die Infineon-Aktie aktuell die Nase vorn?
Ethereum oder Solana: Welche Blockchain hat die besseren Perspektiven?
Vertiv-Aktie im Höhenflug: Der stille Gewinner des KI-Booms?
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
So bewegen sich Gold & Co. heute
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
15.06.2026 04:36:16

Indian Shares Set To Rally As Trump Announces Iran Deal

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open on a buoyant note on Monday after the United States and Iran have reached an initial agreement to end their war, lift the U.S. naval blockade on Iranian ports, and reopen the Strait of Hormuz that affects roughly one-fifth of global oil shipment.

The dollar weakened, U.S. Treasury yields fell and Brent crude futures slumped nearly 4 percent to below $84 a barrel following the U.S.-Iran deal announcement.

Asian markets rallied and gold prices were up more than 2 percent at $4,327 an ounce on eased inflation and rate hike worries ahead of a slew of central bank meetings due later in the week.

"Let the oil flow!" U.S. President Donald Trump exclaimed on Sunday and declared that the "great deal" would bring "peace and security to the whole region."

U.S. Vice President JD Vance said that Iran never processing a nuclear weapon was "build into this agreement" and that the U.S. will be able to verify compliance.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi confirmed that a deal had been reached and said the text would be released following a signing ceremony in Switzerland on Friday.

Iran's Supreme National Security Council stated that "final negotiations will be postponed until after the implementation of the other party's commitments under the memorandum."

As the specific terms of the agreement remain unknown, analysts have warned that the agreement may face implementation risks.

U.S. stocks closed higher on Friday, with underlying sentiment underpinned by lower oil prices on optimism for a Middle East peace deal and SpaceX's highly anticipated public debut.

After Iranian media reported alleged terms of a possible ceasefire agreement, Trump claimed the leaked terms of the deal have "NOTHING to do with the terms that were agreed to, in writing," adding that there is no such thing as dealing in good faith with them.

His remarks came after IRNA published what is described as seven main points of the deal indicating virtually no compromise from Iran on key issues.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi, meanwhile, stated that an "Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding" towards a ceasefire had "never been closer."

The Dow climbed 0.7 percent, the S&P 500 gained half a percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite edged up by 0.3 percent.

European stocks rose sharply on Friday after Trump called off a previously announced attack on Iran and said a peace deal could be finalized in Europe over the weekend.

The pan-European STOXX 600 soared 1.9 percent. While the German DAX and France's CAC 40 both surged around 1.8 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 1.6 percent.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Givaudan: Eine frische Duftnote

Gleich zwei namhafte Researchhäuser haben die Givaudan-Aktie hochgestuft. Jetzt macht sich der Aromen- und Riechstoffespezialist daran, einem zähen Abwärtstrend zu entkommen.

Weiterlesen!
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

SpaceX IPO – Ausblick – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

n diesem Interview spricht @TimSchaeferMedia direkt aus New York über den bevorstehenden Börsengang von SpaceX. Die Erwartungen sind riesig, die Bewertung sorgt für Diskussionen und viele Anleger fragen sich: Ist das die nächste Jahrhundertaktie oder ein gefährlicher Hype?

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

SpaceX IPO – Ausblick – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

12.06.26 Marktüberblick: Versorger und Technologiewerte gesucht
12.06.26 Einigung im Nahost-Konflikt?
12.06.26 Zeit, dass sich was dreht: Die Fussball-WM 2026 als Wirtschaftsfaktor
12.06.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Erste Erholungsimpulse?
11.06.26 Julius Bär: 27.00% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50% European) mit Lock-In auf Micron Technology Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, QUALCOMM Inc
11.06.26 SpaceX IPO – Ausblick – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer
05.06.26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 21.30% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ams-OSRAM
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’246.09 19.47 STRBXU
Short 14’522.32 13.95 SY9BBU
Short 15’054.64 8.96 S6HB9U
SMI-Kurs: 13’708.02 12.06.2026 17:31:00
Long 13’117.71 19.33 S2BJ7U
Long 12’839.62 13.81 SA2BCU
Long 12’297.69 8.96 S0EBKU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Börse New York in Grün: Zum Ende des Freitagshandels Gewinne im Dow Jones
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 24: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 24: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Schwacher Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones notiert zum Ende des Montagshandels im Minus
Aktien New York Ausblick: Stimmung bleibt gut - SpaceX-IPO zieht in den Bann
IPO: SpaceX wohl mit deutlichem Aufschlag auf Ausgabepreis
Zug Estates hat Abstimmung über Metalli-Areal gewonnen
Aktien Schweiz Eröffnung: Erneut Gewinne im sommerlichen Handel
Vor dem Imperium: So jung waren Musk, Bezos, Zuckerberg & Co. bei der Gründung

Top-Rankings

KW 24: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 24: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 24: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.