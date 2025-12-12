Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12'905 -0.1%  SPI 17'737 -0.1%  Dow 48'704 1.3%  DAX 24'295 0.7%  Euro 0.9330 -0.3%  EStoxx50 5'754 0.8%  Gold 4'280 1.2%  Bitcoin 73'295 -0.4%  Dollar 0.7946 -0.7%  Öl 61.6 -1.5% 
12.12.2025 03:43:54

Indian Shares Set To Open Higher On Trade Deal Hopes

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening higher on Friday, extending gains from the previous session on expectations of a trade deal with the United States.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said that the ongoing trade talks between Indian and U.S. officials are progressing well, but at the same time, ruled out any deadline for signing a deal.

Also, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Donald Trump spoke on Thursday in a call aimed at keeping economic engagement on track.

India's chief economic advisor V. Anantha Nageswaran claimed in an interview with Bloomberg TV that most of the issues between the two countries have been sorted out, and that an agreement will be reached by March next year.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty rose around half a percent each on Thursday after three successive days of losses.

The rupee closed down 0.4 percent at 90.3675 against the dollar on Thursday, after having hit a record low of 90.4675 earlier.

FIIs net sold shares worth Rs 2,021 crore on Wednesday, while domestic institutional investors net bought shares to the extent of Rs 3,796 crore, as per provisional data on the exchanges.

Asian markets were rising this morning despite jitters about the outlook for the tech sector, with Broadcom projecting a fall in quarterly margins due to a higher mix of AI revenue.

The U.S. dollar index hovered near a two-month low following the Fed's less hawkish than expected outlook on rates.

Gold ticked lower after reaching a seven-week high in the previous session while silver continued its impressive run to hit another record high.

Oil prices edged up slightly after the U.S. reportedly seized an oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela and issued new sanctions targeting Venezuela.

U.S. stocks ended a choppy session mostly higher overnight, adding to Wednesday's rally after a divided Fed lowered rates for the third time this year and signaled a more gradual path of easing in the months ahead.

Economic reports proved to be a mixed bag, with weekly jobless claims increasing by the most in nearly 4-1/2 years last week while the trade deficit unexpectedly narrowed in September to the smallest since mid-2020.

The Dow jumped 1.3 percent and the S&P 500 inched up 0.2 percent to notch new records, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.3 percent after Oracle's weaker than expected revenue and underwhelming guidance revived AI overspending worries.

European stocks closed higher on Thursday as investors reacted positively to the Federal reserve's rate cut and commentary.

The pan European Stoxx 600 surged 0.6 percent. The German DAX climbed 0.7 percent, France's CAC 40 added 0.8 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 rose half a percent.

KI-Hype – Wer profitiert? Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Welche Unternehmen profitieren vom KI-Hype – auch abseits der bekannten Tech-Giganten wie Nvidia, Microsoft oder Alphabet?

Im heutigen Interview analysiert Tim Schaefer @TimSchaeferMedia die zweite Reihe der KI-Profiteure: Energieversorger, Rechenzentren, Kühlung, Infrastruktur & Software. Denn wo grosse Sprachmodelle und KI-Anwendungen betrieben werden, braucht es vor allem eins: Strom, Speicher und Struktur.

💡 Welche Unternehmen profitieren indirekt vom KI-Boom?
💡 Welche Branchen bieten stabile Dividenden bei solider Bewertung?

Eine spannende Analyse für alle, die KI-Investments breiter denken wollen.

KI-Hype – Wer profitiert? Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

11.12.25 KI-Hype – Wer profitiert? Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
11.12.25 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Aryzta AG
11.12.25 Wer bringt Europas Autoindustrie wieder ins Rollen?
11.12.25 Roche-Papiere halten SMI in der Spur
11.12.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold  und Silber – Ein positives Jahr/Holcim – An der Spitze
11.12.25 Marktüberblick: Delivery Hero gesucht
09.12.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Roche, Swiss Re, Swisscom
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
SMI-Kurs: 12'905.17 11.12.2025 17:31:31
Idorsia-Aktie schnellt hoch: Schlafmittel mit Prix Galien Bridges Award ausgezeichnet - weitere Studiendaten zu Aprocitentan veröffentlicht
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA fällt am Nachmittag
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Marktturbulenzen: Warum die Oracle-Zahlen auch Aktien von SAP, Softbank und NVIDIA treffen unter Druck setzen
So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Bitcoin von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen
Palantir-Mitgründer Peter Thiel steigt aus: Die Hintergründe zum Verkauf der NVIDIA-Aktie
Bernstein Research bescheinigt Outperform für Deutsche Telekom-Aktie
Nach US-Zinsentscheid: Wall Street schliesst uneins - Dow mit Rekord -- SMI letztlich wenig bewegt -- DAX schlussendlich freundlich -- Asiens Börsen enden am Donnerstag leichter
Givaudan-Aktie rutscht ab: Analystenveranstaltung sorgt für spürbare Verunsicherung
EQS-DD: RENK Group AG: Klaus Refle, sell

Stanley Druckenmiller: Diese Aktien hielt er im 3. Quartal 2025
Stanley Druckenmiller hat im dritten Quartal 2025 einige Veränderungen im Depot seines Duquesne ...
SMI Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien in KW 49/25
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
KW 49: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
02:41 GNW-News: Patton mit Gold bei Innovators Award ausgezeichnet
02:04 GNW-News: 12BET feiert 18 Jahre Aufrichtigkeit, Integrität und verantwortungsbewusstes Spielen
23:10 ROUNDUP: Neue US-Sanktionen gegen Venezuela - Neffen und Schiffe betroffen
22:40 Broadcom überzeugt mit Ausblick
22:38 Selenskyj: Über Gebietsfragen sollte das ukrainische Volk entscheiden
22:18 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Dow steigt auf Rekordhoch - Oracle brechen ein
22:15 Aktien New York Schluss: Dow steigt auf Rekordhoch - Oracle brechen ein
22:10 Leavitt bringt Öltanker mit Revolutionsgarden in Verbindung
21:45 USA sanktionieren Neffen von Maduros Ehefrau
21:32 Merkel erwartet bei KI-Regulierung 'Schlacht' mit USA