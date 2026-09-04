Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 14’395 0.2%  SPI 20’224 0.2%  Dow 53’686 1.2%  DAX 26’003 0.6%  Euro 0.9386 -0.4%  EStoxx50 6’383 0.3%  Gold 4’474 2.0%  Bitcoin 65’911 5.0%  Dollar 0.8072 -0.7%  Öl 96.0 0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335ABB1222171Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Helvetia Baloise46664220Lonza1384101Swiss Re12688156
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Uranbergbau-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
54 Prozent im Plus: Wie viel Luft bleibt der ASML-Aktie 2026 noch nach oben?
Morgan Stanley traut Amazon-Aktie bis zu 500 US-Dollar zu
SNB setzt weiter auf Tech-Aktien: So hat die Schweizerische Nationalbank in Q2 2026 investiert
Lifecycle-ETFs unter der Lupe: Warum automatische ETF-Umschichtungen nicht unbedingt besser sind
Aktien im Fokus: CME macht Rechenleistung mit Compute-Futures handelbar
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
04.09.2026 04:44:41

Indian Shares Set To Open Higher On Dovish Fed Comments

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open higher on Friday as dovish comments from Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller prompted traders to scale back expectations of a Federal Reserve rate increase this month.

A weaker dollar and lower U.S. bond yields may help underpin sentiment, but volatility cannot be ruled out as Brent prices remained elevated around $96 a barrel on fears of prolonged disruptions to crude shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty gave up early gains to end down about half a percent and 0.2 percent, respectively on Thursday.

The rupee rose by 49 paise to close at 94.48 against the dollar, extending its winning streak for the fifth straight session and reaching a two-and-a-half-month high after Indian banks mobilized a record $136.38 billion through special RBI foreign-exchange schemes.

Foreign institutional investors turned net sellers in Indian equities and offloaded shares worth Rs. 2,345.87 crore on Thursday, while domestic institutional investors net bought shares to the extent of Rs. 4,977.46 crore, according to provisional exchange data.

Asian markets followed Wall Street higher this morning, while the U.S. dollar was little changed and gold edged up to $4,480 an ounce ahead of the all-important U.S. jobs report due later in the day.

Brent crude futures held firm around $96 a barrel and were up nearly 9 percent so far this week on growing concerns over supply disruptions in the Middle East.

Iran claimed to have conducted retaliatory strikes on U.S. bases in Kuwait and UAE for a second day in a row as U.S. President Donald Trump stated that Washington can attack Iran 'anytime we want.'

Iranian Vie President Mohammad Reza Aref said that Iran will adopt an "asymmetric" and "multi-layered" response to any future U.S. attacks and warned, "Dark months await the American economy."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that toppling Iran's government is now a central Israeli objective and "within reach."

U.S. stocks rose overnight while bond yields fell after Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller argued in favor of keeping rates unchanged at the upcoming policy meeting.

On the economic front, jobless claims rose marginally last week amid low layoffs, signaling a stable labor market. Growth in the services sector accelerated unexpectedly in August but rising input prices pointed to elevated inflation.

In geopolitical news, Vice President JD Vance ruled out talks with Iran until it stops attacking commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, adding "all options" remain on the table in dealing with Tehran.

The Dow jumped 1.2 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.4 percent and the S&P 500 advanced 1.1 percent.

European stocks closed higher on Thursday after three straight sessions of losses.

The pan-European STOXX 600 gained half a percent as a global bond sell-off eased and the final PMI readings showed Eurozone business activity maintained steadier growth in August.

The German DAX surged 0.6 percent, France's CAC 40 inched up 0.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 0.7 percent.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Komax: Ein besonderer Monat

Der Maschinenbauer hat im August starke Zahlen vorgelegt und einen neuen CEO gefunden. An der Börse gönnt sich Komax nach einer geschichtsträchtigen Rallye eine Pause – schon bald könnte der nächste Schub nach oben anstehen.

Weiterlesen!
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

ABB, Hochtief & Schneider Electric: Welche Aktie überzeugt bei Kennzahlen und Bewertung?

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ ABB
✅ Hochtief
✅ Schneider Electric

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

ABB, Hochtief & Schneider Electric: Welche Aktie überzeugt bei Kennzahlen und Bewertung? BX Morningcall mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

03.09.26 Logo WHS Dell explodiert nach Rekordzahlen: Der nächste große KI-Gewinner neben NVIDIA?
03.09.26 Julius Bär: 15.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf COSMO N.V.
03.09.26 Die Zukunft des Bezahlens: Digitale Transaktionen auf dem Vormarsch
03.09.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Europäische Small Caps – Geballtes Know-how/US-Autobauer – Unterschiedliche Drehzahl
03.09.26 Marktüberblick: Banken gesucht
03.09.26 SMI erneut leicht fester
01.09.26 ETF Compass August-Review: Rekordjagd, KI-Comeback und eine Krypto-Rally
27.08.26 ABB, Hochtief & Schneider Electric: Welche Aktie überzeugt bei Kennzahlen und Bewertung? BX Morningcall mit François Bloch
25.08.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.60% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Kühne + Nagel, Logitech, Roche
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’965.22 19.41 SD2BJU
Short 15’262.08 13.81 SXB6GU
Short 15’815.42 8.95 SABWMU
SMI-Kurs: 14’394.77 03.09.2026 17:31:27
Long 13’760.30 19.41 SYB31U
Long 13’451.31 13.68 SHB7NU
Long 12’891.62 8.98 S4KBXU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Inside ETF

13.08.26 Aktien- und Anleihe-ETFs mit deutlichen Zuflussen
07.08.26 Gewichtungsmethodik: Worauf es bei der Auswahl eines Index ankommt
08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

US-Portfolio der UBS: Milliarden-Zukäufe bei Apple und Microsoft, eigene Aktien aufgestockt
VW-Aktie springt an: Aufsichtsrat stimmt Konzern-Zukunftsplan zu
Bitcoin über 81'000 US-Dollar: Kryptowährung setzt Höhenflug fort
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall am Vormittag mit Einbussen
NVIDIA als Investor: Depotwert in Q2 mehr als verdreifacht - auf diese Aktien setzt der KI-Gigant
Deutsche Telekom-Aktie fester: Elliott plant offenbar Einstieg
Tesla Aktie News: Tesla am Donnerstagnachmittag mit Kursfeuerwerk
RENK Aktie News: Investoren trennen sich am Mittag vermehrt von RENK
Aktien New York Schluss: Moderate Gewinne - Ölpreise recht stabil
NVIDIA-Aktie im Aufwind: Milliarden-Übernahme von Hugging Face wird offiziell

Top-Rankings

SNB setzt weiter auf Tech-Aktien: So hat die Schweizerische Nationalbank in Q2 2026 investiert
Ein Blick in das US-Portfolio der Schweizerischen Nationalbank (SNB) verrät: Bei diesen Tech-Gig ...
Bildquelle: Schweizerische Nationalbank
NVIDIA als Investor: Depotwert in Q2 mehr als verdreifacht - auf diese Aktien setzt der KI-Gigant
Im 2. Quartal 2026 gab es nur wenig Anpassungen bei den US-Investments von NVIDIA. Dennoch hat e ...
Bildquelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com
US-Portfolio der UBS: Milliarden-Zukäufe bei Apple und Microsoft, eigene Aktien aufgestockt
Im Rahmen der jüngsten 13F-Einreichung hat die UBS ihre Beteiligungen an US-Aktien offengelegt. ...
Bildquelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.