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19.08.2026 04:40:46

Indian Shares Set To Follow Global Peers Lower

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open lower on Wednesday, tracking weak cues from global markets on growing concerns that surging oil prices could keep inflationary pressures persistent and leave interest rates higher for longer.

Rising global bond yields amid an apparent impasse in Middle East peace talks may also keep investors on edge.

The United Arab Emirates suspended all trade and commercial ties with Iran until further notice after accusing Iran of firing two ballistic missiles towards the Gulf State.

In Lebanon, an Israeli strike on a health center has killed 12 medical workers in the southern part of the city.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty fell around 0.6 percent each on Tuesday to extend losses for a sixth day running, with information technology stocks bearing the brunt of the selling.

The rupee settled 7 paise lower at 95.68 against the U.S. dollar, pressured by elevated crude oil prices and renewed geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) turned net buyers again and net bought Indian shares worth Rs. 1,651.53 crore on Tuesday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares to the extent of Rs. 2,579.31 crore, according to provisional exchange data.

Asian markets were broadly lower this morning, with South Korea and Japan leading losses as a rout in semiconductor stocks deepened.

The U.S. dollar held near multi-month lows against major peers despite Treasury yields easing from recent highs ahead of the Federal Reserve's July meeting minutes release.

Gold rose half a percent to $4,356 an ounce after tumbling nearly 2 percent in the previous session to snap a two-day rise amid a sell-off in bond markets.

Brent crude futures rose toward $92 a barrel, extending gains for a fourth consecutive session after the American Petroleum Institute estimated that U.S. crude oil inventories fell by 328000 barrels in the week ending August 14, marking their first decline in five weeks.

Overnight, U.S. stocks fell for a third consecutive session as elevated oil prices and rising global bond yields fueled inflation concerns.

The 30-year bond yield reached its highest levels in nearly two decades and the benchmark 10-year yield finished around 4.708 percent after President Donald Trump said there are currently no U.S.-Iran talks taking place or scheduled and that the U.S. naval blockade remains in force.

Trump also insisted the Strait of Hormuz was open and operating and that mines had been removed or detonated. On the contrary, Iran maintained that the strategic waterway will not be opened until the United States meets its demands, highlighting the deep disconnect between the countries.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite tumbled 1.3 percent following a sharp decline in semiconductor and data-storage stocks. The S&P 500 shed 0.7 percent and the narrower Dow dipped 0.2 percent after the release of disappointing readings on housing starts and industrial output.

European stocks closed mostly lower on Tuesday as Germany's 10-year bond yield reached its highest level since 2011 amid concerns over deteriorating geopolitical conditions in the Persian Gulf.

The pan-European STOXX 600 declined 0.7 percent to reach its lowest level in more than two weeks. The German DAX and France's CAC 40 both fell by 0.8 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 inched up 0.1 percent as energy stocks gained alongside oil prices.

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