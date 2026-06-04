Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’218 -0.7%  SPI 18’739 -0.6%  Dow 50’687 -1.2%  DAX 24’796 -1.3%  Euro 0.9188 0.4%  EStoxx50 6’054 -0.9%  Gold 4’434 -1.2%  Bitcoin 51’970 -1.2%  Dollar 0.7922 0.7%  Öl 97.2 1.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Rheinmetall345850Logitech2575132Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Holcim1221405Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Infineon1038049Helvetia Baloise46664220
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Goldpreis vor neuem Rekordhoch? Experte erwartet Beginn der nächsten Rally
Depot von Stanley Druckenmiller im ersten Quartal: Viel Bewegung bei Tech-Investitionen
SpaceX vor dem Börsengang: Diese Aktien könnten ebenfalls profitieren
Citigroup: Nahostkonflikt könnte Aluminiumpreis auf Rekordniveau treiben
SpaceX-Aktie im Fokus: Früher NVIDIA-Bulle setzt auf die nächste KI-Chance im All
Suche...
04.06.2026 04:38:19

Indian Shares Set To Follow Global Peers Lower

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening on a sluggish note Thursday as Iran jitters persist and a broader rally in global chipmaking stocks ran out of steam.

Iran said communication channels with Washington remain open but there has been "no tangible progress" to end the war.

In contrast, U.S. President Donald Trump said progress in talks with Iran could come within days, with possible movement as early as the weekend.

Broadcom delivered a disappointing forecast for artificial intelligence chip revenue, raising fresh concerns about the durability of the artificial-intelligence rally that has driven global equities to record highs in recent weeks.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty recouped early losses on Wednesday but still ended down by 0.4 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively, as IT stocks succumbed to heavy profit booking after recent string of gains.

The rupee fell by 31 paise to close at 95.67 against the dollar after the U.S. Trade Representative proposed slapping 12.5 percent additional duties on 54 countries, including India, for forced-labor practices.

The new tariffs, if implemented, would enable U.S. President Trump to skirt limits on his tariffs imposed by the Supreme Court.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announces it monetary policy decision on Friday, with most economists expecting no change in the benchmark interest rate.

But it seems more logical for the central bank to chart a different course and raise interest rates in view of a weakening rupee and rising inflation on the back of higher energy costs.

Foreign investors net sold shares worth Rs 5,617 crore on Wednesday, while domestic institutional investors net bought shares to the extent of Rs 5,741 crore, according to provisional data on the exchange.

Asian markets were deep in the red this morning as investors reacted to rising U.S.-Iran tensions and a weak forecast from Broadcom Inc.

The dollar eased but held near a two-month high. Gold rebounded to $4,470 an ounce on hopes for a resolution to the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran.

Brent crude futures fell below $97 a barrel after three consecutive sessions of gains. Some relief emerged after Israel and Lebanon agreed to a ceasefire following negotiation in Washington.

U.S. stocks ended lower overnight, with the latest skirmish between the U.S. and Iran, concerns over stretched valuations and shifting monetary policy expectations leading to profit taking after strong gains over the past week.

The U.S. and Iran exchanged strikes and the Gulf region witnessed a surge in hostilities, raising concerns about the durability of a fragile ceasefire.

Upbeat economic data helped limit overall losses to some extent, with the services sector expanding at an accelerating pace and private payrolls increasing more than expected in May.

The Fed's Beige Book report found that U.S. businesses endured another month of energy-driven price increases amid the Iran conflict.

The S&P 500 dropped 0.7 percent to snap a nine-day winning streak, while the Dow gave up 1.2 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite declined 0.9 percent.

European stocks ended lower on Wednesday as fresh U.S.-Iran clashes coupled with no meaningful breakthrough in peace talks underscored the ongoing risks facing energy markets and Gulf shipping.

Fresh jitters over private credit markets, tariff worries and concerns about inflation and interest rates also weighed on markets.

The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 0.7 percent. The German DAX lost 1.3 percent, France's CAC 40 shed 0.7 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 dipped 0.4 percent.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Holcim: Baustoffriese meldet sich zurück

Holcim hat an der Börse lange nicht geglänzt, doch zuletzt meldete sich die Aktie eindrucksvoll zurück. Nach dem Sprung über wichtige charttechnische Marken rückt sogar das Rekordhoch wieder näher. Auch operativ zeigt sich der Baustoffkonzern robuster als erwartet, sodass die Aktie neue Schubkraft bekommen könnte.

Weiterlesen!
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Hochtief, STMicroelectronics & ASML mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ Hochtief
✅ STMicroelectronics
✅ ASML

inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Parker-Hannifin Corp
❌ Talanx
❌ Arista Networks

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Hochtief, STMicroelectronics & ASML mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

03.06.26 Die US-Indizes profitieren noch immer von ihrem Engagement in der künstlichen Intelligenz
03.06.26 SMI-Anleger orientierungslos
03.06.26 Marktüberblick: Tech-Rally setzt sich fort
03.06.26 3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Hochtief, STMicroelectronics & ASML mit François Bloch
03.06.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Der nächste Versuch
02.06.26 Julius Bär: 7.80% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Unilever PLC
02.06.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Geberit, Sika
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’761.31 19.42 S7DB8U
Short 14’035.16 13.86 SYKBAU
Short 14’552.78 8.99 SYYBEU
SMI-Kurs: 13’218.32 03.06.2026 17:31:23
Long 12’652.11 19.28 SI6BUU
Long 12’381.66 13.93 S9OBOU
Long 11’838.33 8.93 S69BTU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Partners Group-Aktien sacken ab: Eingeschränkte Rücknahmen bei Fonds - Aktien von KKR, Blackstone & Blue Owl unter Druck
Partners Group Aktie News: Partners Group fällt am Mittwochnachmittag tief
Amazon Aktie News: Amazon am Mittwochnachmittag mit negativen Vorzeichen
Partners Group Aktie News: Partners Group am Mittwochvormittag im Ausverkauf
Trading Signals: Holcim: Baustoffriese meldet sich zurück
SAP SE Aktie News: SAP SE am Mittwochnachmittag Verlust reich
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA am Nachmittag auf rotem Terrain
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Rheinmetall-Aktie wenig bewegt: Automotive-Verkauf belastet - RENK, HENSOLDT und TKMS ebenfalls im Blick
SpaceX-IPO im Fokus: Steht der Ausgabepreis der Aktie schon fest?

Top-Rankings

Diese Aktien stehen im 1. Quartal 2026 im Gates Foundation Trust-Depot
Portfolio-Einblick
Bildquelle: JamesWMfoto / Shutterstock.com
In diese Unternehmen investierte Bill Ackman Anfang 2026
Depot enthüllt
Bildquelle: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for The New York Times
Depot von Stanley Druckenmiller im ersten Quartal: Viel Bewegung bei Tech-Investitionen
Das in New York ansässige Duquesne Family Office des legendären Starinvestors Stanley Druckenmil ...
Bildquelle: TunedIn by Westend61 / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.