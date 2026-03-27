Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’642 -0.6%  SPI 17’664 -0.4%  Dow 45’960 -1.0%  DAX 22’613 -1.5%  Euro 0.9167 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’566 -1.5%  Gold 4’412 -2.4%  Bitcoin 54’670 -3.1%  Dollar 0.7943 0.0%  Öl 108.0 4.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Roche1203204UBS24476758OC Oerlikon Corporation81682On113454047Holcim1221405Swiss Life1485278Novartis1200526
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in führende Silberminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
ETF-Rebalancing: So optimieren Sie Ihren Cashflow steuerlich effizient
60 Jahre Führung: Die unglaubliche Bilanz von Warren Buffett bei Berkshire Hathaway
Krypto-Debüt an der Wall Street: Abra plant NASDAQ-Listing via SPAC
Jim Cramers Geheimtipp: Warum Astera Labs der NVIDIA-Aktie gefährlich wird
Wall Street-Offensive: Neue Standards für sicherere Krypto-Investments
Suche...
27.03.2026 03:32:43

Indian Shares Set To Follow Global Peers Lower

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening lower on Friday, though overall losses may remain capped somewhat after U.S. President Donald Trump extended the pause on U.S. strikes against Iran's energy infrastructure by 10 days, adding talks with Iran were going "very well."

However, an Iranian official described the proposal for ending the war as "one-sided and unfair."

The Middle East conflict showed no signs of easing as fresh strikes were reported in Iran, Israel and Lebanon.

Israel struck key infrastructure at multiple locations inside Iran, while Iranian missiles targeted Israel and the UAE.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the United States is considering sending up to 10,000 additional ground troops to the Middle East.

The U.S. has deployed uncrewed drone speedboats for patrols as part of its operations against Iran, Reuters reported.

Israel's Defense Forces said Thursday that Iranian naval commander Alireza Tangsiri has been killed in a "precise strike" in the port city of Bandar Abbas.

Indian stock markets were closed on Thursday on the eve of Ram Navami festival.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty surged 1.6 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively on Wednesday to extend gains from the previous session on expectations of a de-escalation in the U.S.-Iran conflict.

The rupee neared 94 against the dollar before closing at 93.97 on likely central bank intervention.

Foreign investors net sold shares worth Rs 1,805 crore on Wednesday while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares to the extent of Rs 5,430 crore, according to provisional exchange data.

Asian markets were broadly lower this morning while the dollar pushed higher toward multi-month peaks amid the intensifying Middle East war. Gold jumped more than 1 percent to hold above $4,400 an ounce but headed for a fourth weekly drop.

Benchmark Brent crude prices fell nearly 2 percent to trade below $106 a barrel in Asian trade after Trump said Iran had allowed 10 oil tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz this week. WTI crude futures traded below $93 a barrel.

Overnight, U.S. stocks fell by the most since the beginning of Iran war as oil prices resumed their climb amid uncertainty over the situation in the Middle East.

Tehran rebutted the U.S. president's fifteen-point ceasefire proposal and responded with conditions of its own.

President Donald Trump claimed that Iranian negotiators were "begging for a deal" and "they better get serious soon, before it is too late, because once that happens, there is NO TURNING BACK, and it won't be pretty!"

Gulf countries have issued a joint statement condemning Iran's "criminal" attacks on their energy infrastructure, signaling a readiness to act in "self-defense" and reaffirming their right to "take all necessary measures to safeguard sovereignty, security, and stability."

As the West Asia crisis deepens, OECD and the Asian Development Bank both cautioned against the adverse impact of energy prices on inflation and global growth.

OECD predicted that the average inflation rate for G20 countries this year would rise to 4 percent, up from its December prediction of 2.8 percent.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slumped 2.4 percent to confirm a correction and the S&P 500 plunged 1.7 percent to reach its lowest level since early last September while the Dow declined 1 percent.

European stocks snapped a three-day winning streak on Thursday as heightened geopolitical tensions and rising energy prices stoked concerns of a possible rate hike by the European Central Bank.

The pan European Stoxx 600 dropped 1.1 percent. The German DAX lost 1.5 percent, France's CAC 40 shed 1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 gave up 1.3 percent.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Talanx, Applied Materials, Parker Hannifin mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ Talanax
✅ Applied Materials
✅ Parker Hannifin

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Talanx, Applied Materials, Parker Hannifin mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

26.03.26 Julius Bär: 18.02% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Cie Financiere Richemont SA, Swiss Re AG, VAT Group AG
26.03.26 BNP Paribas: Schwellenländer - innovativ und lukrativ
26.03.26 Ein Markt, der zwischen Hoffnung und Verzweiflung schwankt
26.03.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Medizintechnik – Vielfältig und innovativ/BMW – Neue Generationen
26.03.26 SG-Marktüberblick: 26.03.2026
25.03.26 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Talanx, Applied Materials, Parker Hannifin mit François Bloch
24.03.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.40% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Alcon, Galderma, Lonza
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’223.56 19.27 BVJSJU
Short 13’473.02 13.98 SW9B4U
Short 13’980.83 8.93 B62SOU
SMI-Kurs: 12’641.96 26.03.2026 17:31:28
Long 12’175.56 19.72 SMABBU
Long 11’903.27 13.90 SQFBLU
Long 11’386.22 8.93 BEFSQU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

OC Oerlikon Aktie News: Investoren fliehen am Mittag aus OC Oerlikon
DEUTZ-Aktie dennoch tiefrot: Nach Rekordjahr peilt der Motorenbauer weiteres Wachstum an
Historischer Rückschlag: Microsoft-Aktie erlebt tiefsten Fall seit der Finanzkrise
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall am Mittag auf rotem Terrain
Bitcoin unterschreitet wichtige 70'000 US-Dollar-Marke - auch Ether, XRP, Dogecoin & Co unter Druck
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA am Donnerstagnachmittag mit Verlusten
Palantir und Anduril bündeln Kräfte für Raketenabwehrsoftware bei "Golden Dome"-Projekt - Aktie im Blick
Henkel-Aktie höher, Olapex-Aktie schiesst zweistellig hoch: Olaplex-Übernahme abgeschlossen
Sika-Aktie tiefer: Beteiligung an Bau-Startup Mesh
DEUTZ Aktie News: DEUTZ büsst am Vormittag ein

Top-Rankings

KW 12: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 12: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 12: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.