Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’543 0.1%  SPI 17’254 0.2%  Dow 45’752 -0.8%  DAX 23’279 0.5%  Euro 0.9289 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’570 0.5%  Gold 4’077 0.0%  Bitcoin 70’862 -3.7%  Dollar 0.8059 0.0%  Öl 63.1 -0.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Idorsia36346343Holcim1221405Partners Group2460882VAT31186490Novartis1200526Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061
Top News
Bridgewater baute Depot im dritten Quartal um: Diese Aktien rückten in den Fokus des von Ray Dalio gegründeten Hedgefonds
Tesla-Aktie im Blick: Umbruch an der Spitze - Experten sehen Risiken für Cybertruck und Model 3
Ray Dalio sieht Gefahr: Fed-Politik könnte neue Krise auslösen
Krypto & Gold in einem: Was hinter dem neuen Trend-Stablecoin steckt
AIFs vs. UCITS-ETFs - Was bedeutet das eigentlich?
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
21.11.2025 03:35:36

Indian Shares Set To Follow Global Peers Lower

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may follow global peers lower on Friday as concerns grew over stretched valuations and AI investment profitability.

Additionally, a mixed jobs report injected yet more uncertainty into whether the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates at its December meeting.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty rose around half a percent each on Thursday to close near their record highs, with underlying sentiment buoyed by recovering foreign fund inflows and Nvidia's blowout earnings.

The rupee closed slightly weaker at 88.70 against the U.S. dollar, with modest portfolio inflows helping limit the currency's decline.

Reserve Bank Governor Sanjay Malhotra said the central bank does not target any level for the rupee, and the recent depreciation against the greenback is primarily due to trade uncertainties following the imposition of tariffs by the Trump administration.

A "good trade deal" with the U.S., once struck, would reduce pressure on India's current account and the rupee's exchange rate, he added.

Foreign investors net bought shares worth Rs 284 crore on Thursday while domestic institutional investors net bought shares to the extent of Rs 824 crore, according to provisional exchange data.

Asian markets were sharply lower this morning and gold was set for a small weekly decline while the dollar was on track for a weekly gain. Oil prices fell amid easing geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

U.S. stocks gave up early gains to end sharply lower overnight as weak jobs data overshadowed post-Nvidia earnings euphoria.

The delayed jobs report showed the labor market added 119,000 jobs in September after a revised dip of 4,000 jobs in August.

Economists had expected employment to rise by 50,000 jobs compared to the addition of 22,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

The unemployment rate ticked up from 4.3 percent to 4.4 percent, its highest level since 2021, heightening uncertainty surrounding the strength of the U.S. economy and the rate outlook.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 plunged 2.2 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively to hit over two-month lows while the Dow dipped 0.8 percent to a new one-month low.

European stocks snapped a five-day losing streak on Thursday as upbeat Q3 earnings and fourth-quarter guidance from Nvidia helped ease concerns about tech valuations.

The pan European Stoxx 600 rose 0.4 percent. The German DAX gained half a percent, France's CAC 40 added 0.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 edged up by 0.2 percent.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Kommt 2025 der grosse KI-Crash? Tim Schäfer über Nvidia, OpenAI & die Parallelen zu 1929

Könnte der aktuelle KI-Boom an den Börsen in einen Crash münden – ähnlich wie 1929 oder zur Dotcom-Blase? 📉💻

In diesem spannenden Gespräch mit Tim Schäfer sprechen wir über Parallelen zum historischen Börsencrash, die massive Überbewertung vieler Tech- und KI-Aktien wie Nvidia, Palantir oder Microsoft – und was das für Langfristanleger bedeutet. Ist der Hype finanziell überhaupt noch tragbar? Wie positionieren sich Insider und Grossinvestoren wie Warren Buffett oder Peter Thiel?

💬 Welche Risiken birgt der aktuelle KI-Hype?
💬 Was sagen Insiderverkäufe und Bewertungen über die Marktlage?
💬 Wie sollte man sich als Privatanleger jetzt aufstellen?

Ein Interview für alle, die sich fragen: Ist das noch Wachstum oder schon Wahnsinn?

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Kommt 2025 der grosse KI-Crash? Tim Schäfer über Nvidia, OpenAI & die Parallelen zu 1929

Inside Trading & Investment

20.11.25 Kommt 2025 der grosse KI-Crash? Tim Schäfer über Nvidia, OpenAI & die Parallelen zu 1929
20.11.25 Julius Bär: 18.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf ams-OSRAM AG
20.11.25 Erweitertes Basiswertangebot mit «Foreign Exchange» (FX) und «Precious Metals» (PM) für Anlageprodukte
20.11.25 Talfahrt fürs Erste beendet
20.11.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Schweiz – Keine Freudensprünge/adidas/Zalando – Gemeinsam im Formtief
20.11.25 Marktüberblick: Gute Stimmung dank NVIDIA
18.11.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Geberit, Swisscom, VAT Group
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’066.51 19.89 U5BSSU
Short 13’334.71 13.85 B6CSKU
Short 13’820.84 8.98 SSUB2U
SMI-Kurs: 12’543.06 20.11.2025 17:30:18
Long 12’035.25 19.28 SZ8B6U
Long 11’760.87 13.62 SHFB5U
Long 11’281.33 8.98 SJ9BIU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Schwache Performance in New York: Dow Jones zeigt sich mittags leichter
Trotz starker NVIDIA-Zahlen: Bitcoin sinkt auf Tief seit April - Geringere Wahrscheinlichkeit für Zinssenkung
Update bei David Einhorns Top 10: So hat Greenlight Capital im dritten Quartal 2025 investiert
Zurückhaltung in New York: So steht der NASDAQ 100 am Mittag
NVIDIA mit starken Zahlen: Das bedeuten die Ergebnisse für die Aktien von AMD und Broadcom
Nach den NVIDIA-Zahlen: SMI letztlich stabil -- DAX schliesst deutlich höher -- US-Börsen gehen schwach aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel uneins - Nikkei sehr stark
Die Top-US-Aktien der UBS: Ein Blick in das Portfolio des Schweizer Finanzriesen
AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Aktie News: AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) am Donnerstagnachmittag höher
D-Wave-Aktie nach Kursrutsch erneut im Minus: Wichtige Frist abgelaufen
CTS Eventim-Aktie schwächer: Lufthansa-Experte erhält Position als neuer CFO

Top-Rankings

Bridgewater baute Depot im dritten Quartal um: Diese Aktien rückten in den Fokus des von Ray Dalio gegründeten Hedgefonds
Im dritten Quartal 2025 gab es viel Bewegung im Portfolio von Bridgewater Associates: Keine der ...
Bildquelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Update bei David Einhorns Top 10: So hat Greenlight Capital im dritten Quartal 2025 investiert
Im dritten Quartal 2025 hat sich in David Einhorns Greenlight Capital-Portfolio erneut einiges g ...
Bildquelle: Paul Bereswill/Getty Images
Deutsche Bank Portfolio Q3 2025: NVIDIA, Microsoft & weitere Top-Positionen
Auch im dritten Quartal 2025 hielt die Deutsche Bank Beteiligungen an mehreren US-Unternehmen. S ...
Bildquelle: Elpisterra / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
23:18 ROUNDUP: Autismus nach Impfung? US-Behörde ändert Infos auf Website
23:00 Wadephul: Jedes Engagement für Friedenslösung richtig
22:26 AKTIE IM FOKUS 3: Nvidia endet schwach - KI-Gigant beruhigt Markt nur kurz
22:23 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Euphorie über Nvidia-Zahlen hält nicht lange an
22:18 Aktien New York Schluss: Euphorie über Nvidia-Zahlen hält nicht lange an
22:00 US-Gericht: Einsatz der Nationalgarde in Washington illegal
21:14 ROUNDUP: Zwei US-Sender zeigen ab 2027 die Champions League im TV
21:11 Putin bei Armeebesuch: Halten an unseren Kriegszielen fest
21:01 Devisen: Eurokurs im US-Handel kaum bewegt
20:10 Pariser Stabschef: 'Müssen bereit sein, Kinder zu verlieren'