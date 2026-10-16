Indian Shares Set To Follow Global Peers Higher With Lower Yields In Focus

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open higher on Friday, tracking firm cues from global markets as a selloff in chip stocks eased and bond markets steadied after recent turbulence.

That said, a cautious undertone may prevail due to geopolitical uncertainty and persistent foreign fund outflows.

Brent crude prices were little changed above $105 a barrel in early Asian trade but headed for a weekly gain amid mounting supply concerns in the Middle East.

The U.S. Central Command dismissed "Iranian claims" to control the Strait of Hormuz, asserting that commercial traffic continues despite IRGC attacks.

In a statement on X, the U.S. military command disputed Tehran's assertions regarding control of the strategic waterway, the sinking of a Singapore-flagged container ship, and alleged American military casualties in Jordan.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty jumped 2.1 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively on Thursday as information technology stocks extended recent gains amid a tech sell-off in global markets on concerns about the sustainability of the artificial-intelligence trade.

Broader market sentiment was also supported by a rebounding rupee, declining global bond yields and lower oil prices.

The rupee ended 12 paise higher at 95.05 against the dollar, rising for the fifth straight session, supported by recent measures announced by RBI to curb speculative bets.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 5,285.37 crore on Thursday, extending their selling streak to the 15th straight session, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares to the extent of Rs 3,319.39 crore, according to provisional exchange data.

Asian markets were broadly higher this morning after Wall Street rebounded from a three-day losing streak. Tech stocks recovered in Japan and South Korea after a selloff earlier in the week, fueled by concerns over rising costs of financing artificial intelligence investments.

Gold dipped half a percent below $4,150 an ounce after rising over 1 percent in the previous session. The dollar headed for its first weekly fall in five weeks amid wobbles in AI investment and falling U.S. Treasury yields.

After hotter-than-expected U.S. PPI inflation data reinforced concerns over Federal Reserve rate hikes, investors now await a speech scheduled later in the day by Fed Chair Kevin Warsh for further direction.

Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack warned on Thursday that the Fed may need to raise rates more forcefully if the public's inflation expectations were to deteriorate notably.

U.S. stocks rose overnight as investors concerned about AI companies' exposure to higher borrowing costs shifted into healthcare stocks.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries retreated but held near multiyear highs as data showed producer prices rose by the most in 4-1/2 years in September due to rising goods and services costs.

Wholesale inflation surged 6.3 percent in September from a year ago, coming in well above expectations as petrol prices rocketed due to the war with Iran. Investors also reacted to TSMC's record earnings and comments from Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang expressing optimism about CoreWeave's prospects.

While the Dow jumped 1.1 percent to its best closing level in a month, the S&P 500 gained 0.3 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite edged up 0.1 percent.

European stocks hit their highest in more than two weeks on Thursday, with underlying sentiment underpinned by solid earnings, softening global bond yields and strong U.K. GDP data.

The pan-European STOXX 600 advanced 0.4 percent. The German DAX rose 0.3 percent, France's CAC 40 surged 0.8 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 rallied 1.1 percent.