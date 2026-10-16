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16.10.2026 04:35:39

Indian Shares Set To Follow Global Peers Higher With Lower Yields In Focus

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open higher on Friday, tracking firm cues from global markets as a selloff in chip stocks eased and bond markets steadied after recent turbulence.

That said, a cautious undertone may prevail due to geopolitical uncertainty and persistent foreign fund outflows.

Brent crude prices were little changed above $105 a barrel in early Asian trade but headed for a weekly gain amid mounting supply concerns in the Middle East.

The U.S. Central Command dismissed "Iranian claims" to control the Strait of Hormuz, asserting that commercial traffic continues despite IRGC attacks.

In a statement on X, the U.S. military command disputed Tehran's assertions regarding control of the strategic waterway, the sinking of a Singapore-flagged container ship, and alleged American military casualties in Jordan.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty jumped 2.1 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively on Thursday as information technology stocks extended recent gains amid a tech sell-off in global markets on concerns about the sustainability of the artificial-intelligence trade.

Broader market sentiment was also supported by a rebounding rupee, declining global bond yields and lower oil prices.

The rupee ended 12 paise higher at 95.05 against the dollar, rising for the fifth straight session, supported by recent measures announced by RBI to curb speculative bets.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 5,285.37 crore on Thursday, extending their selling streak to the 15th straight session, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares to the extent of Rs 3,319.39 crore, according to provisional exchange data.

Asian markets were broadly higher this morning after Wall Street rebounded from a three-day losing streak. Tech stocks recovered in Japan and South Korea after a selloff earlier in the week, fueled by concerns over rising costs of financing artificial intelligence investments.

Gold dipped half a percent below $4,150 an ounce after rising over 1 percent in the previous session. The dollar headed for its first weekly fall in five weeks amid wobbles in AI investment and falling U.S. Treasury yields.

After hotter-than-expected U.S. PPI inflation data reinforced concerns over Federal Reserve rate hikes, investors now await a speech scheduled later in the day by Fed Chair Kevin Warsh for further direction.

Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack warned on Thursday that the Fed may need to raise rates more forcefully if the public's inflation expectations were to deteriorate notably.

U.S. stocks rose overnight as investors concerned about AI companies' exposure to higher borrowing costs shifted into healthcare stocks.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries retreated but held near multiyear highs as data showed producer prices rose by the most in 4-1/2 years in September due to rising goods and services costs.

Wholesale inflation surged 6.3 percent in September from a year ago, coming in well above expectations as petrol prices rocketed due to the war with Iran. Investors also reacted to TSMC's record earnings and comments from Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang expressing optimism about CoreWeave's prospects.

While the Dow jumped 1.1 percent to its best closing level in a month, the S&P 500 gained 0.3 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite edged up 0.1 percent.

European stocks hit their highest in more than two weeks on Thursday, with underlying sentiment underpinned by solid earnings, softening global bond yields and strong U.K. GDP data.

The pan-European STOXX 600 advanced 0.4 percent. The German DAX rose 0.3 percent, France's CAC 40 surged 0.8 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 rallied 1.1 percent.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Beiersdorf - Underperformer in Lauerstellung

Der Konsumgüterkonzern hat mit Problemen bei seiner Kernmarke Nivea zu kämpfen. An der Börse keimte zuletzt die Hoffnung auf Besserung, die Beiersdorf-Aktie klopft an einem markanten Widerstand an.

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ETF-Sparplan boom in der Schweiz – Worauf sollten Anleger achten?

ETF-Sparpläne gewinnen in der Schweiz stark an Bedeutung. Immer mehr Anlegerinnen und Anleger investieren regelmässig in ETFs und nutzen Sparpläne für den langfristigen Vermögensaufbau.

Im Gespräch mit Timo Hegnauer (neon) und Nima Pouyan (Amundi) geht es darum, warum ETF-Sparpläne in der Schweiz aktuell so stark wachsen, welche ETFs besonders häufig bespart werden und worauf man bei Gebühren, Diversifikation, Produktauswahl und Handelskosten achten sollten.

ETF-Sparplan boom in der Schweiz – Worauf sollten Anleger achten?

Inside Trading & Investment

15.10.26 Logo WHS Qualitätsaktien finden ist erst der Anfang – heute Abend geht es um die richtige Strategie!
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15.10.26 SMI bricht nach oben aus
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14.10.26 ETF-Sparplan boom in der Schweiz – Worauf sollten Anleger achten?
09.10.26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - Produktdetails Basiswerte 23.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Lam Research, Oracle, Palantir Technologies
05.10.26 ETF Compass Q3-Review: Satelliten mit bis zu 68 Prozent Plus, doch Clean Energy stürzt ab
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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’882.75 19.36 SD2BJU
Short 15’160.74 13.99 SOOB1U
Short 15’729.44 8.91 SABWMU
SMI-Kurs: 14’349.51 15.10.2026 17:31:43
Long 13’699.63 19.62 SZC0BU
Long 13’388.84 13.72 SWBZHU
Long 12’835.51 9.00 S6DBXU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Inside ETF

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