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25.05.2026 04:35:19

Indian Shares Set To Follow Global Peers Higher On US-Iran Peace Deal Hopes

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open on a buoyant note on Monday, tracking firm cues from global markets, a weaker dollar and falling oil prices after U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday a peace deal with Iran had been "largely negotiated."

However, later on Sunday, Trump told his representatives not to rush into any deal with Iran, denting hopes of an imminent breakthrough.

A U.S. official reportedly said that both the sides have in principle agreed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and that Tehran has agreed to dispose highly enriched uranium.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu posted on X that any final agreement would require dismantling Iran's nuclear enrichment facilities and removing enriched nuclear material from its territory.

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian on Sunday said that Tehran is "ready to reassure the world that we are not seeking nuclear weapons."

Tasnim news agency, which is linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guards, said the U.S. was still obstructing parts of a potential deal, including Tehran's demand for the release of frozen funds.

Even if the Strait of Hormuz is opened, analysts say that there is so much uncertainty over how long it will take to repair production facilities and infrastructure to ramp up production of energy and other goods in the region to pre-war levels.

Asian markets were broadly higher this morning as the U.S. and Iran edged towards a deal. The dollar weakened against its major peers, helping gold prices jump over 1 percent to $4,561 an ounce. Brent crude futures slumped nearly 5 percent toward $98 a barrel, hitting two-week lows.

U.S. stocks eked out modest gains on Friday as Treasury yields eased amid signs of progress in talks to end the U.S.-Iran war.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio claimed the U.S. and Iran have made "some progress" in negotiations to end the war but cautioned he doesn't want to be "overly optimistic".

Rubio said that Iran imposing tolls for transit in the Strait of Hormuz is "unacceptable" and "would make a diplomatic deal unfeasible," adding President Trump has "other options" if the U.S. and Iran can't get a "good deal."

Meanwhile, Iran's foreign ministry spokesman said differences between the two sides remained deep.

Traders largely shrugged off new data that showed U.S. consumer sentiment tumbled to a fresh record low in May, and long-inflation expectations worsened notably as a result of elevated oil prices.

While the Dow surged 0.6 percent to reach a new record closing high, the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.4 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively.

European stocks rose broadly on Friday amid continued optimism around the trajectory of talks to end the Iran war.

The pan-European STOXX 600 advanced 0.7 percent. The German DAX rallied 1.2 percent, France's CAC 40 rose by 0.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 0.2 percent.

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