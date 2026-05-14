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14.05.2026 04:39:28

Indian Shares Set To Follow Global Peers Higher

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open a tad higher on Thursday, tracking firm cues from global markets as investors await the outcome of U.S. President Donald Trump's summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. The three-day state visit focusses on trade, tariffs, artificial intelligence, Iran war, Taiwan, rare earths, and supply chains.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty ended a choppy session marginally higher on Wednesday after four consecutive sessions of losses.

The rupee settled 8 paise lower at 95.71 against the dollar, after having plunged to a new record low of 95.80 earlier in the day as the government hiked import duties on gold, silver and platinum.

Foreign investors net sold shares worth Rs 4,703 crore on Wednesday, while domestic institutional investors net bought shares to the extent of Rs 5,869 crore, according to provisional exchange data.

Asian markets traded mixed this morning, with Japan's Nikkei average and South Korea's Kospi index showing significant gains, after a rebound in U.S. tech shares pushed Wall Street to a record high overnight.

Gold was little changed at $4,688 an ounce as the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield inched down slightly after climbing to a one-year high on Wednesday.

The dollar was firmer after Boston Federal Reserve President Susan Collins said the Fed may need to raise interest rates to curb inflation.

Brent crude futures steadied above $105 a barrel after the International Energy Agency warned that global oil inventories are falling at a record pace and will continue to drop for months as a result of disruption to Middle East supplies.

Overnight, U.S. stocks ended mostly higher as chip makers bounced back on AI trade optimism and the U.S. Senate confirmed Kevin Wash as chair of the Federal Reserve for a four-year term.

Investors shrugged off data that showed producer prices posted their biggest increase in four years in April. Wholesale inflation jumped 1.4 percent in April and rose 6 percent year-on-year.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rallied 1.2 percent and the S&P 500 advanced 0.6 percent to reach new record closing highs while the narrower Dow slipped 0.1 percent. European stocks closed higher on Wednesday after Nvidia CEO Jensen Hauang joined U.S. President Trump's high-stakes visit to China, helping improve prospects for Nvidia's AI chip sales in China.

The pan-European STOXX 600 gained 0.8 percent. The German DAX climbed 0.8 percent, France's CAC 40 edged up by 0.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 0.6 percent.

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Trading Signals: ams-Osram: Neustart im KI-Licht

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Finanzielle Bildung vorantreiben

Auf der grössten Anlegermesse Europas sprechen wir mit Lisa Osada über ihren Weg als Finfluencerin, die Bedeutung von finanzieller Bildung und ihre persönliche Investmentstrategie. Frisch ausgezeichnet als Finfluencerin des Jahres gibt sie spannende Einblicke in ihr Depot und ihre Herangehensweise an den Vermögensaufbau.

Finanzielle Bildung beginnt früh: Warum Sparroutinen wichtiger sind als perfekte Aktienauswahl

Inside Trading & Investment

13.05.26 Europas Rüstungssektor zwischen Rekordzahlen und Korrektur
13.05.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Luxus - Wage Hoffnungen / Alphabet - Neue Superlative
13.05.26 Marktüberblick: Berichtssaison setzt Akzente
13.05.26 SMI dank Schwergewichte fester
12.05.26 Julius Bär: 10.80% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50% European) mit Lock-In auf Micron Technology Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, QUALCOMM Inc
12.05.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Amrize, Geberit, Sika
11.05.26 Finanzielle Bildung beginnt früh: Warum Sparroutinen wichtiger sind als perfekte Aktienauswahl
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’721.48 19.88 B62SOU
Short 14’002.97 13.96 B0PS9U
Short 14’539.79 8.86 S1MBTU
SMI-Kurs: 13’212.96 13.05.2026 17:31:05
Long 12’642.16 19.15 SI6BUU
Long 12’372.26 13.81 S9OBOU
Long 11’830.02 8.81 SQFBLU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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