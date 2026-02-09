Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’503 0.3%  SPI 18’638 0.3%  Dow 50’116 2.5%  DAX 24’721 0.9%  Euro 0.9171 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’998 1.2%  Gold 4’959 3.8%  Bitcoin 55’453 13.4%  Dollar 0.7759 -0.3%  Öl 68.1 1.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Uranbergbau-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie: Diese Eigenschaft ist laut Buffett der Schlüssel zum Erfolg
Edelmetall oder Zockerpapier? wird es Silber wie der GameStop-Aktie ergehen?
Tesla-Aktie in Blasenterritorium: Marktveteran warnt Anleger mit Nachdruck
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Novartis-Aktie: Baubeginn für globales Forschungszentrum in San Diego
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
09.02.2026 03:32:17

Indian Shares Set To Follow Global Peers Higher

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open higher on Monday as investors react to firm cues from global markets and the interim trade agreement disclosed by the U.S. and India through a joint statement.

The interim trade framework signed by both countries followed by U.S. President Trump's executive order removing the additional 25 percent tariff on Indian goods imposed over Russian oil imports will help Indian exporters enjoy a "competitive advantage" in the U.S. market, said Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

The framework was agreed upon in ongoing negotiations to expand two-way trade and to lay the groundwork for a comprehensive Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA).

A new Morgan Stanley report says Indian equity markets could be heading for a major re-rating by the end of 2026.

The global brokerage said that India's macro environment is easing after years of tightness and therefore BSE Sensex could climb to 1,07,000 by December 2026 in its bull case, and 95,000 in its base case.

Asian markets were mostly higher this morning amid a rally in chip stocks and expectations of more rate cuts from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Japan's Nikkei surged more than 4 percent to touch a new record high, bonds dropped and the yen weakened following Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's landslide victory in Sunday's general election. South Korea's tech-heavy index was up nearly 4 percent.

The dollar index eased and gold moved toward $5,000 an ounce ahead of key U.S. data due this week, including reports on jobs, inflation and spending.

Oil prices declined as signs of diplomatic progress between the United States and Iran eased fears of a Middle East conflict.

U.S. stocks surged on Friday as technology stocks recovered following several days of heavy selling on concerns about AI spending and disruption.

In economic news, U.S. consumer sentiment improved marginally in early February while consumer inflation expectation for the next five years rose from 3.3 percent to 3.4 percent in February, separate set of data revealed.

The Dow rallied 2.5 percent to close above 50,000 for the first time and snap a three-week losing streak. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 2.2 percent and the S&P 500 added 2 percent.

European stocks ended Friday's session higher, reversing morning losses as a crucial week for earnings drew to a close.

The pan European Stoxx 600 advanced 0.9 percent. The German DAX gained 0.9 percent, France's CAC 40 rose by 0.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 advanced 0.6 percent.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: KLA, Alphabet & BBVA mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ KLA
✅ Alphabet A
✅ BBVA (Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria)

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: KLA, Alphabet & BBVA mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

06.02.26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 17.70% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse auf Convertible AMD, Nvidia
06.02.26 SG-Marktüberblick: 06.02.2026
06.02.26 SMI-Anleger werden vorsichtiger
06.02.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – 5‘000-Dollar-Marke als Widerstand
05.02.26 Julius Bär: 19.60% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Barrick Mining Corp, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Pan American Silver Corp
05.02.26 Rohstoffmärkte starten fulminant ins neue Jahr
28.01.26 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: KLA, Alphabet & BBVA mit François Bloch
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’027.70 19.52 BFES1U
Short 14’297.86 13.95 S7DB8U
Short 14’845.97 8.86 BZWSSU
SMI-Kurs: 13’503.06 06.02.2026 17:31:29
Long 12’918.20 19.80 STVB8U
Long 12’632.68 13.88 SYWB0U
Long 12’091.32 8.98 SRKBVU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 6: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Bitcoin Sharpe-Ratio erreicht beunruhigend tiefe Werte
EQS-CMS: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information
Siemens Healthineers-Aktie tiefer: Q1 hinter Wachstumserwartungen - Diagnostikgeschäft belastet - Marge hält
Analyse: So bewertet Warburg Research die Deutsche Bank-Aktie
S&P 500-Titel AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) -Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht
EQS-CMS: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation
Schwacher Wochentag in Zürich: SMI präsentiert sich zum Handelsstart schwächer
The Trade Desk Appoints Tahnil Davis As Interim CFO, Reaffirms Q4 Outlook; Stock Falls

Top-Rankings

KW 6: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 6: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 6: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
04:49 dpa-AFX KUNDEN-INFO: Finanzanalysen in den dpa-AFX Diensten
22:40 Epstein-Fall: Republikaner fordert Rücktritt von US-Minister
21:36 Prognosen: Seguro gewinnt Präsidentenwahl in Portugal
21:04 ROUNDUP: BVB gewinnt glücklich - Wichtige Punkte im Kampf um CL-Platz
20:51 Orban bezeichnet Ukraine in Wahlkampfrede als 'Feind'
20:34 dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 08.02.2026 - 20.30 Uhr
19:36 ROUNDUP 3/Epstein-Affäre: Rettet der Rücktritt des Stabschefs Starmer?
19:30 Guirassy rettet BVB beim glücklichen 2:1 in Wolfsburg
22:41 BVB-Aktie: Schlotterbeck zwischen Ambition und neuem Vertrag
19:17 CDU-Generalsekretär warnt vor 'Teilzeit-Falle'