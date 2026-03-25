Indian Shares Set To Follow Asian Peers Higher On Iran De-escalation Hopes

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open on an upbeat note on Wednesday as hopes grew for a de-escalation in the Iran conflict.

According to a New York Times report, the United States has sent Iran a 15-point plan to end the war in the Middle East.

Israel's Channel 12 revealed that Washington was pursuing a one-month ceasefire under a mechanism being developed by Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

Axios said that the U.S. and a group of regional mediators are discussing the possibility of holding high-level peace talks with Iran as soon as Thursday, but they're still waiting for a response from Tehran.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty jumped 1.9 percent ad 1.8 percent, respectively on Tuesday after experiencing a steep fall in the previous session.

The rupee fell by 23 paise to close at 93.76 against the U.S. dollar, pressured by a strengthening greenback in international markets, elevated crude oil prices and continued foreign fund outflows.

Foreign investors net sold shares worth Rs 8,010 crore on Tuesday while domestic institutional investors net bought shares to the extent of Rs 5,867 crore, according to provisional exchange data.

Asian markets surged this morning, with benchmark indexes in Australia, South Korea and Japan climbing 2-3 percent, as oil prices fell sharply amid hopes of potential peace talks between the United States and Iran.

Brent crude futures slumped 6 percent to $94 a barrel in early Asian trade, the dollar index held its decline and benchmark 10-year Treasury yields fell by two basis points to 4.34 percent, while gold rebounded more than 2 percent to trade near $4,600 an on ounce in anticipation of a de-escalation of the war in the Middle East.

U.S. stocks ended lower in volatile trading overnight as benchmark Brent crude futures surged back above $100 a barrel and bonds fell amid lingering uncertainty over tensions in the Middle East.

After Iran denied that it had engaged in negotiations with the United States, President Trump reiterated that top U.S. negotiators and their Iranian counterparts have been engaged in "very, very strong talks," adding that Iran gave him a "very big present" as a gesture of good faith in talks. He pointed out that it was connected to the Strait of Hormuz flows.

In contrast, media reports claimed that Gulf Arab neighbors are considering joining the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran and that the U.S. plans to deploy approximately 3,000 troops to the Middle East to support a war against Iran.

Additionally, it was reported that Iran's military has started charging transit fees on some commercial vessels passing the Strait of Hormuz, establishing an informal toll on the world's most important waterway.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gave up 0.8 percent, the S&P 500 dipped 0.4 percent and the Dow eased 0.2 percent.

European stocks fluctuated before closing mostly higher on Tuesday after the release of weak PMI data from the region.

The pan European Stoxx 600 gained 0.4 percent. The German DAX finished marginally lower, while France's CAC 40 edged up by 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 0.7 percent.