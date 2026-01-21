Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’170 -0.8%  SPI 18’199 -0.7%  Dow 48’489 -1.8%  DAX 24’703 -1.0%  Euro 0.9260 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’892 -0.6%  Gold 4’764 2.0%  Bitcoin 69’777 -5.5%  Dollar 0.7902 0.0%  Öl 64 -0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204DocMorris4261528UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Idorsia36346343ABB1222171Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842VAT31186490
Top News
Urlaub finanzieren mit ETFs - sinnvoll oder riskant?
Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie: Wie sich der Konzern ohne Buffett zu Bitcoin positioniert
NVIDIA-Aktie: Das steckt wirklich hinter dem Groq-Deal
BYD-Aktie im Fokus: E-Autobauer weist Gerüchte zu Flugauto-Plänen zurück
Tesla-Aktie: Model Y soll zum dritten Mal in Folge weltweit an der Spitze stehen
Suche...
eToro entdecken
21.01.2026 03:35:26

Indian Shares Set To Extend Losses After Wall Street Sell-off

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to extend recent losses on Wednesday after the S&P 500 posted its steepest loss since October overnight on concerns about the row over Greenland.

U.S. President Donald Trump shared altered images on his social media platform, Truth Social, that depict Greenland, Canada and even Venezuela as part of the United States - reigniting tensions over his Arctic strategy and territorial ambitions.

Hours before his speech at the World Economic Forum, which he is attending for the first time in six years, Trump warned the Nato alliance that it was only as strong as the United States allowed it to be.

Global funds are pulling back from American assets, with media reports suggesting that a Danish pension fund is planning to exit Treasuries by the end of the month.

Meanwhile, a jump in Japan's borrowing costs to all-time highs rippled through major bond markets, adding to economic uncertainty in financial markets.

Japan's government bond market liquidity deteriorated to record levels amid intensifying selling pressure due to concerns about Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's plans to cut taxes and boost spending.

Closer home, India's benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty slumped by 1.3 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively on Tuesday to extend losses for a second straight session on rising geopolitical and tariff tensions.

The rupee weakened by 7 paise to close at a record low of 90.97 against the U.S. dollar due to strong dollar demand from metal importers and continued foreign fund outflows.

Foreign institutional investors net sold shares worth Rs 2,938 crore on Tuesday, while domestic institutional investors net bought shares to the extent of Rs 3,666 crores, as per provisional data on exchange.

Asian markets were broadly lower this morning. Treasuries steadied and the dollar index was slightly lower, reflecting unease over erratic U.S. foreign policy.

Spot gold surged past the psychological milestone of $4800 an ounce for the first time while oil prices traded mixed as risks from Kazakh production halt subsided.

Overnight, U.S. stocks tumbled as investors weighed inflation risks amid escalating trade uncertainty.

Losses were widespread as President Trump doubled down on his bid take control of Greenland and threatened to impose trade tariffs on several European countries that oppose his plan, claiming the annexation of Greenland is key to national and world security.

The S&P 500 plummeted 2.1 percent, marking its steepest drop for the benchmark index since October. The Dow fell 1.8 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite plunged 2.4 percent.

European stocks ended firmly in the red on Tuesday amid trade war jitters. The pan European Stoxx 600 declined 0.7 percent.

The German DAX lost 1 percent, France's CAC 40 gave up 0.6 percent and the U.K.' FTSE 100 shed 0.7 percent.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Im BX Morning Call erklärt Simon Götschmann (Arkudos), wie eine aktive Schweizer Aktienstrategie funktioniert

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Klumpenrisiko im SMI? So investiert ein Profi in Schweizer Aktien

Inside Trading & Investment

20.01.26 Julius Bär: 13.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf VAT Group AG, Comet Holding AG
20.01.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 10.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Alcon, Givaudan, Partners Group
20.01.26 SMI geht auf Talfahrt
20.01.26 Marktüberblick: Bayer im Rallymodus
20.01.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Rücksetzer zum Wochenstart
15.01.26 Ausblick auf das Börsenjahr 2026: Wo die Fäden zusammenlaufen
14.01.26 Klumpenrisiko im SMI? So investiert ein Profi in Schweizer Aktien
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’685.02 19.82 UFLBSU
Short 13’988.18 13.62 BI7SCU
Short 14’496.89 8.91 S8MBFU
SMI-Kurs: 13’169.96 20.01.2026 17:31:15
Long 12’612.12 19.97 SO0BYU
Long 12’305.36 13.69 S6EBMU
Long 11’769.92 8.85 S7MBDU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall gibt am Vormittag ab
BKW-Aktie tiefrot: Energiekonzern nimmt Wertkorrektur auf Kohlekraftwerk Wilhelmshaven vor
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA am Nachmittag tiefer
Hypoport-Aktie rutscht zweistellig ab: Transaktionsvolumen legt 2025 trotz schwachem Schlussquartal zu
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall gibt am Nachmittag nach
Rheinmetall-Aktie: Outperform-Bewertung durch Bernstein Research
Zollsorgen: SMI und DAX gehen deutlich tiefer aus dem Handel -- Wall Street letztlich mit starken Verlusten -- Märkte in Fernost schliessen schwächer
BKW Aktie News: Bären lasten am Nachmittag auf BKW
Tesla-Aktie: Model Y soll zum dritten Mal in Folge weltweit an der Spitze stehen
DocMorris-Aktie rutscht ab: Unternehmen wächst 2025 zweistellig in Lokalwährungen - EBITDA-Ausblick tiefer

Top-Rankings

KW 3: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 3: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 3: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
00:06 DAVOS: USA enteilen Europa und China bei Künstlicher Intelligenz
22:59 0:2 in London: Dortmund unterliegt Tottenham
22:51 Netflix mit mehr als 325 Millionen Kunden
22:39 Ermittlungen wegen ICE-Kritik: Justiz erhöht Druck auf Minnesota
22:34 ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies belässt Mercedes-Benz auf 'Hold' - Ziel 65 Euro
22:29 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Möglicher neuer Handelskrieg verschreckt
22:19 Aktien New York Schluss: Möglicher neuer Handelskrieg verschreckt
22:17 ROUNDUP: Trump und Merz planen keine Paris-Reisen
21:45 Selenskyj: Mehr als eine Million Verbraucher in Kiew ohne Strom
20:50 Devisen: Euro im US-Handelsverlauf kaum bewegt