Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’894 0.3%  SPI 17’740 0.4%  Dow 47’851 -0.1%  DAX 23’882 0.8%  Euro 0.9355 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’718 0.4%  Gold 4’209 0.1%  Bitcoin 74’272 -0.8%  Dollar 0.8035 0.0%  Öl 63.3 0.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Novartis1200526Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Holcim1221405Sika41879292Partners Group2460882VAT31186490Lonza1384101
Top News
Pershing Square Capital: Wie Bill Ackmans Hedgefonds im dritten Quartal 2025 investiert hat
Tesla-Aktie im Blick: Tesla erhält Ride-Hailing-Genehmigung in Arizona - nächster Schritt Richtung Robotaxi
Block-Aktie im Blick: Ambitionierte 2026- und 2028-Ziele - Block rückt Analystenerwartungen zurecht
Strategie von Ken Fisher: Diese Aktien befanden sich im dritten Quartal 2025 im Depot von Fisher Asset Management
Dieser ETF schlägt den S&P 500 - und könnte einer der grössten Gewinner des KI-Booms werden
Suche...
eToro entdecken
05.12.2025 03:38:18

Indian Shares Set For Muted Start; RBI Decision Eyed

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open on a cautious note as investors await the Reserve Bank of India's interest-rate decision and policy guidance for direction.

Most economists expect the central bank to cut its benchmark repurchase rate by a quarter point to 5.25 percent.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold crucial summit talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi today, covering trade, defense, economic cooperation, and global security.

Global sentiment remains fragile despite easing concerns over tech valuations and hopes that the Federal Reserve will deliver a 25-basis point interest-rate cut next week in its last meeting of the year.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty ended modestly higher on Thursday to snap a four-session losing streak.

The rupee closed 22 paise stronger at 89.97 on likely intervention by RBI, after having hit a new low of 90.42 at open amid concerns stemming from a wider current account deficit, capital outflows and uncertainty over a crucial trade deal with the United States.

Foreign investors net sold shares worth Rs 1,944 on Thursday, while domestic institutional investors net bought shares to the extent of Rs 3,661 crore, according to provisional exchange data.

Asian markets were mostly lower this morning, with Japan leading losses ahead of key U.S. inflation data as well as the September income and spending report due later in the day.

Gold traded below $4,200 per ounce and the dollar index was set for a second weekly decline while oil prices were poised for a second consecutive weekly gain.

U.S. stocks ended narrowly mixed overnight as investors braced for next week's interest-rate decision from the Federal Reserve.

Treasury yields moved higher after data showed first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell to a three-year low in the week ended November 29.

Consulting firm Challenger, Gray and Christmas said that U.S. job cuts bumped past the 1 million threshold for 2025 in November as corporate restructuring, artificial intelligence and tariffs helped pare job rolls.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite edged up by 0.2 percent and the S&P 500 closed 0.1 percent higher to extend gains for a third day while the narrower Dow finished marginally lower.

European stocks closed higher on Thursday, with Ukraine peace talks and upcoming central bank meetings in focus.

The pan European Stoxx 600 gained half a percent, supported by a rebound for major banks and automakers.

The German DAX climbed 0.8 percent, France's CAC 40 rose 0.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 0.2 percent.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Krypto-Crash oder Einstiegs-Chance? – Bernhard Wenger von 21Shares zu Gast im BX Morningcall

Im BX Morningcall spricht Krypto-Experte Bernhard Wenger von @21shares über seinen Weg vom klassischen ETF-Geschäft in die Welt der Krypto-ETPs und erklärt, warum Bitcoin & Co. längst nicht ausgereizt sind. Er beleuchtet den Wandel von einem vorwiegend retailgetriebenen Markt hin zu immer mehr institutionellen Investoren, die über regulierte, physisch besicherte Produkte wie Bitcoin- und Krypto-ETPs investieren. Themen sind unter anderem Volatilität und „Krypto-Winter“, strenge Compliance- und Geldwäschereiregeln, Kostenstrukturen, Unterschiede im DACH-Raum sowie die Rolle des neuen US-Bitcoin-ETFs und des strategischen Investors FalconX für die nächste Wachstumsphase von 21Shares.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Krypto-Crash oder Einstiegs-Chance? – Bernhard Wenger von 21Shares zu Gast im BX Morningcall

Inside Trading & Investment

04.12.25 Sprint Zertifikate mit Cap auf ausgewählte KI-Aktien
04.12.25 Julius Bär: 18.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf ams-OSRAM AG
04.12.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Europäischer Emissionshandel – Fortschreitende Verknappung/Logitech – Wichtige Phase
04.12.25 SMI-Gewinnserie gerissen
03.12.25 Krypto-Crash oder Einstiegs-Chance? – Bernhard Wenger von 21Shares zu Gast im BX Morningcall
02.12.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.70% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Logitech, Nestlé
21.11.25 Marktüberblick: Siemens Energy gesucht
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
SMI-Kurs: 12’893.61 04.12.2025 17:30:22
Long 10’694.19 8.57 3SSMJU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Amazon Aktie News: Anleger schicken Amazon am Donnerstagnachmittag ins Minus
NVIDIA-Aktie im Blick: CEO Huang und Trump sprachen über mögliche Beschränkungen für KI-Chips
Vulcan Energy-Aktie dennoch leichter: Kapitalerhöhung bringt Milliarden für Zero-Carbon-Lithium
Bayer-Aktie im Minus: 2a-Studie mit Nierenmedikament soll starten
Leonteq-Aktie nach Gewinnwarnung mit Kursrutsch: 2025 wird Verlust im tiefen zweistelligen Millionenbereich erwartet
Enthüllung des Bitcoin-Gründers Satoshi? Experten sehen überraschende Parallelen zu Jack Dorsey
ABB-Aktie springt an: Technologiekonzern beteiligt sich an Spezialisten für Kühlsysteme von Rechenzentren
Apple-Aktie fällt: Twint wehrt sich offenbar gegen Apple
BYD-Aktie reagiert kaum: November-Absatz so stark wie bisher kein Monat in 2025 - Tesla schwächelt in Europa weiter
Nestlé-Aktie höher: Nestlé und weitere Konzerne von Stadt San Francisco verklagt

Top-Rankings

Strategie von Ken Fisher: Diese Aktien befanden sich im dritten Quartal 2025 im Depot von Fisher Asset Management
Das dritte Quartal hat Investor Ken Fisher genutzt, um seine Aktienbeteiligungen auf breiter Fro ...
Bildquelle: IIstudio / Shutterstock.com
Pershing Square Capital: Wie Bill Ackmans Hedgefonds im dritten Quartal 2025 investiert hat
Im Depot seines Hedgefonds Pershing Square Capital hat Bill Ackman im dritten Quartal 2025 einig ...
Bildquelle: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for The New York Times
Michael Burrys letzte Moves: So investierte der Big-Short-Star im dritten Quartal 2025
Im Depot von Starinvestor Michael Burry bleibt selten ein Stein auf dem anderen. Auch im dritten ...
Bildquelle: Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty Images
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
04:49 dpa-AFX KUNDEN-INFO: Finanzanalysen in den dpa-AFX Diensten
23:12 Rhein fordert Kompromiss bei Bund-Länder-Finanzen
22:49 Selenskyj will neuen Kanzleichef bestellen
22:39 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Wenig bewegt nach jüngster Erholungsrally
22:27 Viel kürzere Arbeitserlaubnis für Asylsuchende in den USA
22:27 AKTIEN IM FOKUS 3: Silberstreifen am Cloud-Horizont für Salesforce und SAP
22:22 Aktien New York Schluss: Wenig bewegt nach jüngster Erholungsrally
22:11 Umfrage: Mehrheit der Deutschen sieht Verbrenner-Aus kritisch
22:09 ROUNDUP: Merz will 'Kanzlermehrheit' bei Renten-Abstimmung
22:03 Weg frei für Babis als Regierungschef in Tschechien