Indian Shares Set For Lower Open Amid US-Iran Deal Uncertainty

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening lower on Tuesday as investors fret over a prolonged Middle East conflict, elevated energy prices and the potential impact on inflation and interest rates.

Traders may weigh conflicting news coming out of the Middle East, with Iran suspending indirect negotiations with the U.S. and American President Donald Trump claiming that talks are continuing at a rapid pace.

Separately, speaking to CNBC, Trump said he didn't care if the negotiations were over. Uncertainty persists despite Lebanon announcing a partial ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel.

In another significant development, Trump has signed a proclamation amending tariffs on some copper, aluminum and iron imports.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty fell around 0.7 percent each on Monday amid continued FII selling and Israel-Lebanon tensions.

The rupee fell by 10 paise to close at 94.95 against the greenback despite dollar sales from state-run banks on behalf of the RBI.

Foreign investors net sold shares worth Rs 3,912 crore on Monday, while domestic institutional investors net bought shares to the extent of Rs 5,109 crore, according to provisional exchange data.

This comes after on May 29, foreign investors net sold Indian equities worth Rs 21,106 crore, the highest single-day outflow in at least two years, amid MSCI's May index rebalancing.

Asian markets were broadly lower this morning as lingering uncertainty over the status of ceasefire talks between Washington and Tehran and the potential reopening of the Strait of Hormuz offset renewed optimism around AI.

The dollar held steady and gold was subdued at $4,482 an ounce while Brent crude futures traded below $95 a barrel after climbing more than 4 percent in the overnight U.S. trading session on concerns about supply disruptions.

Overnight, U.S. stocks recovered from a cautious start to reach new record closing highs as Nvidia unveiled a new AI chip for personal computers, and President Trump said talks with Iran were continuing at a rapid pace and that a memorandum of understanding with Iran could be reached within the next week.

Earlier, Iran suspended all indirect talks with the U.S. and announced it would pursue "complete closure of Strait of Hormuz" in response to Israeli attacks in Lebanon and the recent 'U.S. self-defense strikes' on the Islamic Republic.

In economic news, data showed U.S. manufacturing activity expanded for the fifth consecutive month in May to hit the highest level in four years.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.4 percent, the S&P 500 rose 0.3 percent and the Dow finished marginally higher.

European stocks hit a one-week low on Monday as renewed tensions in the Middle East dampened hopes for an imminent peace deal.

The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 0.8 percent. The German DAX dipped 0.4 percent, France's CAC 40 shed half a percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 declined 0.7 percent.